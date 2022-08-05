Global supply chain constraints also impact

COLTENE .

Foreword

Dear Shareholders,

The COLTENE Group saw orders rise in the first half (H1) of 2022. The strong demand continued trending from the previous year. Unfortunately, COLTENE has not escaped the global supply chain bottlenecks and

so was unable to derive full benefit from the high levels of demand in H1 2022. Group net sales were CHF 134.9 million,

down 5.9% from H1 2021 (CHF 143.5 million). This corresponds to a 5.3% drop in sales, year-on- year, in local currency terms. Excluding the supply chain constraints, H1 2022 sales would be in line with the exceptionally strong prior-year performance. Operating profit (EBIT) for H1 2022 was CHF 16.7 million (H1 2021: CHF 26.0 million). The EBIT margin was 12.4% (H1 2021: 18.1%; H2 2021:

13.2%). Net profit was CHF 12.1 million (H1 2021: CHF 18.2 million). When comparing H1 sales year-on-year, it is appropriate to bear in mind that the H1 2021 results were exceptionally strong. That period was defined by pandemic-relatedcatch-up effects in Infection Control.

Shipping delays of electronic and other components required flexible employee work schedules in H1 2022. COLTENE has not been affected by shortages of qualified personnel except in a few limited areas, and

was well positioned in H1 2022 to successfully meet the more demanding requirements of flexible production runs. During H1 2022 and also in anticipation of demand in the months ahead, COLTENE has been stockpiling selected components. Even so, there were shipping delays with certain product categories, notably electronic components for Infection Control devices.

In light of this, sales in Infection Control declined by 19.3%. In Efficient Treatment, by contrast, sales were up 3.1%. Dental Restoration sales were virtually unchanged from a year earlier. COLTENE was able to raise prices to pass on higher costs with a slight time lag.