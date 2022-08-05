Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  COLTENE Holding AG
  News
  Summary
    CLTN   CH0025343259

COLTENE HOLDING AG

(CLTN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31 2022-08-04 am EDT
93.60 CHF   +3.08%
Coltene's H1 Profit Dips On Supply Chain Issues, Forex Losses
MT
COLTENE : Half-Year re­sults 2022
PU
COLTENE : Half-Year re­port 2022
PU
COLTENE : Half-Year re­port 2022

08/05/2022 | 12:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Keeping the Flow

 Half22-Year Report 0

Key Figures

5-Year Overview H1 2018-2022 (in CHF million)

Net Sales

Net Profit

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

85.6

135.4

103.9

143.5

134.9

6.2

7.9

0.3

18.2

12.1

EBIT

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

10.2

12.8

2.6

26.0

16.7

Free Cash Flow

-4.1

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

1.3

3.1

8.9

7.8

H1 Net Sales by Region in %

45.7 36.8 10.8

  2022   2021

6.7

North America

Latin America

EMEA

Asia

50.3

4.3

35.0

10.4

Highlights H1 2022

67.7%

Gross margin

A stable gross margin was achieved by

changing the product mix and successfully passing on higher input prices to the market.

53

Product lines

With a vast product portfolio, we cover demand for the three workflows Endodontics, Restoration, and Infection Control.

385

Direct service interactions per month

Already, the new customer service software has led to 385 service interactions being handled via the system each month.

1+ month

Order backlog for devices

The order backlog for Infection Control devices has grown by a month, reflecting supply chain constraints but also strong market demand.

3

Global supply chain constraints also impact
COLTENE.

Foreword

Dear Shareholders,

The COLTENE Group saw orders rise in the first half (H1) of 2022. The strong demand continued trending from the previous year. Unfortunately, COLTENE has not escaped the global supply chain bottlenecks and

so was unable to derive full benefit from the high levels of demand in H1 2022. Group net sales were CHF 134.9 million,

down 5.9% from H1 2021 (CHF 143.5 million). This corresponds to a 5.3% drop in sales, year-on- year, in local currency terms. Excluding the supply chain constraints, H1 2022 sales would be in line with the exceptionally strong prior-year performance. Operating profit (EBIT) for H1 2022 was CHF 16.7 million (H1 2021: CHF 26.0 million). The EBIT margin was 12.4% (H1 2021: 18.1%; H2 2021:

13.2%). Net profit was CHF 12.1 million (H1 2021: CHF 18.2 million). When comparing H1 sales year-on-year, it is appropriate to bear in mind that the H1 2021 results were exceptionally strong. That period was defined by pandemic-relatedcatch-up effects in Infection Control.

Shipping delays of electronic and other components required flexible employee work schedules in H1 2022. COLTENE has not been affected by shortages of qualified personnel except in a few limited areas, and

was well positioned in H1 2022 to successfully meet the more demanding requirements of flexible production runs. During H1 2022 and also in anticipation of demand in the months ahead, COLTENE has been stockpiling selected components. Even so, there were shipping delays with certain product categories, notably electronic components for Infection Control devices.

In light of this, sales in Infection Control declined by 19.3%. In Efficient Treatment, by contrast, sales were up 3.1%. Dental Restoration sales were virtually unchanged from a year earlier. COLTENE was able to raise prices to pass on higher costs with a slight time lag.

4

The outlook for full-year2022 remains positive.

Stronger Customer Focus Thanks to Investments in Infrastructure Begun in 2021, new training infrastructure for customers and key opinion leaders in the USA was completed and inaugurated in H1 2022. These investments enable customer-centric classroom-basedinstruction and hands-ontraining onsite. In addition, the investments made in harmonizing the customer relationship management (CRM) system are paying dividends. The system enables efficient management of customer requests across regions while also promoting internal transparency using key metrics. Ultimately, these investments in training infrastructure and CRM help sharpen our customer focus and heighten the impact of our Marketing and Sales teams.

Outlook

The outlook for full-year 2022 remains positive. COLTENE expects the supply chain bottlenecks to be eased in H2 2022 and H2 sales and profit to outperform both H1 2022 and H2 2021. At constant exchange rates, COLTENE expects full-year 2022 sales in line with 2021 figures and an EBIT margin

trending toward the medium-term target of 15%. The outlook for full-year 2022 is clouded by uncertainties on account of the current state of the global economy.

On behalf of the Board of Directors and Group Executive Management, we would like to thank all our employees for their hard work and their great flexibility in making our quality products. We also wish to thank our business partners and shareholders for the confidence they place in the COLTENE Group.

Sincerely yours,

Nick Huber

Martin Schaufelberger

Chairman of the Board of Directors

CEO

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Coltene Holding AG published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 04:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 284 M 297 M 297 M
Net income 2022 31,7 M 33,1 M 33,1 M
Net Debt 2022 11,0 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,9x
Yield 2022 3,70%
Capitalization 559 M 584 M 584 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 1 215
Free-Float 43,7%
Chart COLTENE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
COLTENE Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLTENE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 93,60 CHF
Average target price 104,50 CHF
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Martin Schaufelberger Chief Executive Officer
Markus Abderhalden Chief Financial Officer
Nick Huber Chairman
Martin Schlüter Vice President-Innovation, Research & Development
Stefan Helsing Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLTENE HOLDING AG-19.22%563
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-22.04%191 951
MEDTRONIC PLC-9.90%124 593
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY2.74%69 821
HOYA CORPORATION-19.23%37 101
SARTORIUS STEDIM BIOTECH-20.05%35 862