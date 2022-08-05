This written statement and oral statements or other statements made, or to be made, by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Half year results 2022
Agenda
Review H1 2022
Martin Schaufelberger, CEO
Financials H1 2022Markus Abderhalden, CFO
Outlook
Martin Schaufelberger, CEO
Q&AAll
Review
H1 2022
Martin Schaufelberger, CEO
Review H1 2022
Despite the inspiring order position, H1 2022 was unable to extend the record performance from last year
Key figures•Net sales CHF 134.9 mn (PY CHF 143.5 mn); -5.9% in CHF and -5.3% adjusted by FX
EBIT margin at 12.4%(PY 18.1%)
Net profit amounted to CHF 12.1 mn(PY CHF 18.2 mn)
Strong demand continued a trend from the previous year
Normalization in demand of surface disinfection after an exceptional strong H1 2021
Supply chain issues of electronical components prevent COLTENE from production of devices
Operational• Manage a flexible production due to supply chain issues, especially in Infection Control
Secure the critical and relevant raw materials (across the production facilities), except for some electronical components
KOL and sales training in ENDO focus countries (DE, UK, FR, IT, ES, US)
Strategical• Successful price raises to pass on higher costs (with a slight time lag)
Inauguration of a new training center at our site in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
Implementation of a new customer service software tool taking our quality of service to the next level
