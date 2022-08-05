Log in
    CLTN   CH0025343259

COLTENE HOLDING AG

(CLTN)
  Report
2022-08-04
93.60 CHF   +3.08%
12:16aColtene's H1 Profit Dips On Supply Chain Issues, Forex Losses
MT
12:11aCOLTENE : Half-Year re­sults 2022
PU
12:11aCOLTENE : Half-Year re­port 2022
PU
COLTENE : Half-Year re­sults 2022

08/05/2022 | 12:11am EDT
Keeping the Flow

Media and Financial

Analysts Conference Call -

Half-Year Results 2022

Martin Schaufelberger, CEO

Markus Abderhalden, CFO

5 August 2022

Safe Harbor Statement

This written statement and oral statements or other statements made, or to be made, by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Half year results 2022

2

Agenda

Media and financial analysts conference call H1 2022

  • Review H1 2022
    Martin Schaufelberger, CEO
  • Financials H1 2022 Markus Abderhalden, CFO
  • Outlook
    Martin Schaufelberger, CEO
  • Q&A All

Half year results 2022

3

Review

H1 2022

Martin Schaufelberger, CEO

Half year results 2022

4

Review H1 2022

Despite the inspiring order position, H1 2022 was unable to extend the record performance from last year

  • Key figures Net sales CHF 134.9 mn (PY CHF 143.5 mn); -5.9% in CHF and -5.3% adjusted by FX
    • EBIT margin at 12.4% (PY 18.1%)
    • Net profit amounted to CHF 12.1 mn (PY CHF 18.2 mn)
    • Strong demand continued a trend from the previous year
    • Normalization in demand of surface disinfection after an exceptional strong H1 2021
    • Supply chain issues of electronical components prevent COLTENE from production of devices
  • Operational Manage a flexible production due to supply chain issues, especially in Infection Control
    • Secure the critical and relevant raw materials (across the production facilities), except for some electronical components
    • KOL and sales training in ENDO focus countries (DE, UK, FR, IT, ES, US)
  • Strategical Successful price raises to pass on higher costs (with a slight time lag)
    • Inauguration of a new training center at our site in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio
    • Implementation of a new customer service software tool taking our quality of service to the next level

Half year results 2022

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Coltene Holding AG published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 04:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
