Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  COLTENE Holding AG    CLTN   CH0025343259

COLTENE HOLDING AG

(CLTN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/31 11:20:00 am
119.8 CHF   -1.80%
11:48aCOLTENE  : Annual General Meeting - shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors
EQ
03/05COLTENE  : FY20 Profit Tanks 59% on COVID-19 Hit
MT
03/05COLTENE  : CFO to Step Down
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

COLTENE : Annual General Meeting - shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors

03/31/2021 | 11:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: COLTENE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Annual General Meeting - shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors

31-March-2021 / 17:46 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Annual General Meeting of COLTENE Holding AG approved all motions of the Board of Directors with a large majority. The shareholders approved the management report, financial statements and consolidated statements 2020, as well as the profit to be carried forward to 2021. They also approved the distribution of CHF 3.00 per share from capital contribution reserves with foreign reference. The Annual General Meeting appointed Nick Huber (Chairman), Erwin Locher, Jürgen Rauch, Matthew Robin, Astrid Waser, Roland Weiger and Allison Zwingenberger as Board members for another term of one year. Ernst & Young AG, St. Gallen, was confirmed as the auditor. Lastly, the shareholders also approved the proposed amendment to the Articles of Incorporation as well as the Compensation Report 2020 a consultative vote, and approved the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and Group Management.

As in the previous year, the Board of Directors regrets that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Annual General Meeting 2021 had to be held without the participation of the shareholders. The shareholders could only exercise their voting rights through the independent proxy.

The distribution of CHF 3.00 corresponds to a yield of 3.5% based on the share price of CHF 86.00 (as of December 31, 2020) and will be paid on April 8, 2021 (payment date). For natural persons residing in Switzerland, this distribution is tax exempt.

Pleasing start to the financial year
In the first quarter of 2021, the COLTENE Group recorded pleasing sales growth that even exceeded the strong first quarter of the previous year. Sales increased not only in the strategic focus area of Infection Control, but a recovery in sales was also seen in the areas of Dental Preservation and Efficient Treatment. However, it is not yet clear whether this is due to catch-up effects or if it reflects a sustainable trend. This, together with continued restrictive spending behavior, had a positive effect on the operating result and net profit of the first three months of the current financial year. The enduring worldwide concerns regarding COVID-19 make it difficult to provide a reliable estimate of future business development.

*****

Financial calender

Release of Half-year Report 2021 and
Conference call on the half-year results 2021

Release of Annual Report 2021 and
Media and analyst conference on 2021 financial year

August 6, 2021


4. März 2022
Annual General Meeting 2022 April 21, 2022
Release of Half-year Report 2022 and
Conference call on the half-year results 2022		 Friday, August 5, 2022

End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: COLTENE Holding AG
Feldwiesenstrasse 20
9450 Altstätten
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0025343259
Valor: 2534325
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1180297

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1180297  31-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1180297&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about COLTENE HOLDING AG
11:48aCOLTENE  : Annual General Meeting - shareholders approve all motions of the Boar..
EQ
03/05COLTENE  : FY20 Profit Tanks 59% on COVID-19 Hit
MT
03/05COLTENE  : CFO to Step Down
MT
03/052020 FINANCIAL YEAR : Solid Performance Despite Decline in Sales
PU
03/052020 FINANCIAL YEAR : Solid Performance Despite Decline in Sales
EQ
01/28COLTENE  : Estimates Lower FY20 Sales Amid COVID-19
MT
01/28EQS-ADHOC  : Key figures for 2020 financial year - Sales and EBIT exceed expecta..
DJ
01/28COLTENE  : Key figures for 2020 financial year - Sales and EBIT exceed expectati..
EQ
01/28COLTENE  : Key figures for 2020 financial year – Sales and EBIT exceed exp..
PU
2020COLTENE  : Dental markets recovering – Focus on high-growth segments and g..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 268 M 285 M 285 M
Net income 2021 32,0 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
Net Debt 2021 27,0 M 28,7 M 28,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,5x
Yield 2021 2,66%
Capitalization 729 M 773 M 775 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,82x
EV / Sales 2022 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 1 189
Free-Float 44,7%
Chart COLTENE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
COLTENE Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLTENE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 89,50 CHF
Last Close Price 122,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target -22,1%
Spread / Average Target -26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Martin Schaufelberger Chief Executive Officer
Gerhard Mahrle Chief Financial Officer
Nick Huber Chairman
Stefan Helsing Chief Operating Officer
Erwin Locher Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLTENE HOLDING AG41.86%773
ABBOTT LABORATORIES11.64%212 141
MEDTRONIC PLC1.72%160 191
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-2.01%71 242
HOYA CORPORATION-8.27%43 582
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.6.66%43 284
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ