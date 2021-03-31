COLTENE : Annual General Meeting - shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: COLTENE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Annual General Meeting - shareholders approve all motions of the Board of Directors



31-March-2021

The Annual General Meeting of COLTENE Holding AG approved all motions of the Board of Directors with a large majority. The shareholders approved the management report, financial statements and consolidated statements 2020, as well as the profit to be carried forward to 2021. They also approved the distribution of CHF 3.00 per share from capital contribution reserves with foreign reference. The Annual General Meeting appointed Nick Huber (Chairman), Erwin Locher, Jürgen Rauch, Matthew Robin, Astrid Waser, Roland Weiger and Allison Zwingenberger as Board members for another term of one year. Ernst & Young AG, St. Gallen, was confirmed as the auditor. Lastly, the shareholders also approved the proposed amendment to the Articles of Incorporation as well as the Compensation Report 2020 a consultative vote, and approved the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and Group Management. As in the previous year, the Board of Directors regrets that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Annual General Meeting 2021 had to be held without the participation of the shareholders. The shareholders could only exercise their voting rights through the independent proxy. The distribution of CHF 3.00 corresponds to a yield of 3.5% based on the share price of CHF 86.00 (as of December 31, 2020) and will be paid on April 8, 2021 (payment date). For natural persons residing in Switzerland, this distribution is tax exempt. Pleasing start to the financial year

In the first quarter of 2021, the COLTENE Group recorded pleasing sales growth that even exceeded the strong first quarter of the previous year. Sales increased not only in the strategic focus area of Infection Control, but a recovery in sales was also seen in the areas of Dental Preservation and Efficient Treatment. However, it is not yet clear whether this is due to catch-up effects or if it reflects a sustainable trend. This, together with continued restrictive spending behavior, had a positive effect on the operating result and net profit of the first three months of the current financial year. The enduring worldwide concerns regarding COVID-19 make it difficult to provide a reliable estimate of future business development. ***** Financial calender Release of Half-year Report 2021 and

Conference call on the half-year results 2021 Release of Annual Report 2021 and

Media and analyst conference on 2021 financial year August 6, 2021





4. März 2022 Annual General Meeting 2022 April 21, 2022 Release of Half-year Report 2022 and

Conference call on the half-year results 2022 Friday, August 5, 2022

