    CLTN   CH0025343259

COLTENE HOLDING AG

(CLTN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:23 2022-08-04 am EDT
93.60 CHF   +3.08%
Coltene's H1 Profit Dips On Supply Chain Issues, Forex Losses
MT
COLTENE : Half-Year re­sults 2022
PU
COLTENE : Half-Year re­port 2022
PU
H1 2022: Temporary supply constraints slow down strong demand

08/05/2022 | 12:03am EDT
COLTENE Holding AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
H1 2022: Temporary supply constraints slow down strong demand

05-Aug-2022 / 06:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

First-half (H1) 2022 results are in the upper range of preliminary figures announced in late June. These had indicated that the upward trend in new orders would be impacted by the global supply chain constraints. COLTENE was therefore unable in H1 to derive full benefit from the strong market demand. Against this background, Infection Control sales were significantly lower compared to a year earlier when catch-up effects provided a powerful lift. Efficient Treatment sales grew, by contrast, while Dental Preservation performed at prior-year levels. The net decline in sales also affected profitability. EBIT and net profit were lower, year-on-year. The supply chain backlogs are expected to be eased in H2 2022.

Half-year results dominated by external factors

After a strong performance in H1 2021 that was driven by catch-up effects in the wake of the prior pandemic year, demand returned to more normal levels in H2 2021. At the same time, global supply chain bottlenecks increasingly weighed on business performance. Those bottlenecks came fully to bear now, in H1 2022. The two factors combined explain most of why the Group posted sales of CHF 134.9 million, compared to CHF 143.5 million a year earlier. This is a 5.9% decline in CHF reporting currency terms, or 5.3% in local currency terms, from H1 2021. On this basis, operating profit (EBIT) for H1 2022 was CHF 16.7 million (H1 2021: CHF 26.0 million). The EBIT margin was 12.4% (H1 2021: 18.1%). Net profit was CHF 12.1 million (H1 2021: CHF 18.2 million).

 

Impact of supply constraints varies by product group

Shipping delays of electronic and other components required flexible employee work schedules in H1 2022. COLTENE was well positioned in H1 to successfully meet the more demanding requirements of flexible production runs. During H1 and also in anticipation of demand in the months ahead, COLTENE went about stockpiling selected components. Even so, there were shipping delays with certain product categories, notably electronic components used in Infection Control devices. Against this background, sales in this product group decreased 19.3%. In Efficient Treatment, by contrast, sales were up 3.1%. Dental Preservation sales were virtually unchanged. COLTENE was able to raise prices to pass on higher costs with a slight time lag.

 

Performance varies by region, with Latin America making a sharp recovery

COLTENE's biggest market, North America, generated 45.7% of Group sales (H1 2021: 50.3%). In local currency terms, sales in this region were down 16.8%, primarily as a consequence of the supply constraints affecting Infection Control and the return to more normal levels of demand for surface disinfection products. For EMEA, the share of sales was 36.8% (H1 2020: 35.0%). In local currency terms, this is an inspiring sales increase of 4.4%, year-on-year (-1.2% in CHF). Asia's share of sales was 10.8% (H1 2021: 10.4%). This is a change of -1.9% in CHF, or -2.0% in local currency terms, compared to a year earlier. Asia sales were dominated primarily by the strict lockdowns in China. In a sharp recovery, the Latin American market expanded its share of sales to 6.7%, from 4.3% a year earlier, a 42.9% increase in local currency terms.

 

Stronger customer focus thanks to investments in infrastructure

Begun in 2021, new training infrastructure for customers and key opinion leaders in the US was completed and inaugurated in H1 2022. These investments enable customer-centric classroom-based instruction and hands-on training onsite. In addition, the investments made in harmonizing the customer relationship management (CRM) system are paying dividends. The system enables efficient management of customer requests across regions while also promoting internal transparency. Ultimately, these investments in training infrastructure and CRM help sharpen our customer focus and heighten the impact of our Marketing and Sales teams.

 

Outlook

The outlook for full-year 2022 remains positive. COLTENE affirms the full-year outlook announced at the end of June and expects the supply chain bottlenecks to be eased in H2 2022 and H2 sales and profit to outperform both H1 2022 and H2 2021. At constant exchange rates, COLTENE expects full-year 2022 sales in line with 2021 figures and an EBIT margin trending toward the medium-term target of 15%. The outlook for full-year 2022 remains clouded by uncertainties on account of the current state of the global economy. The results for full-year 2022 will be released on 3 March 2023.

 

 

Half-Year Report 2022

The Half-Year Report 2022 of COLTENE Holding AG was released today and is available for download at www.coltene.com/investor-relations/financial-publications/half-year-reports/.

 

 

Key figures (in CHF 1000)

H1 2022

H1 2021

% change

Net sales

134 943

143 467

-5.9%

Operating expenses

71 399

67 966

5.1%

Operating profit (EBIT)

16 675

25 959

-35.8%

     as % of net sales

12.4%

18.1%

 

Net profit

12 126

18 189

-33.3%

Operating cash flow

11 307

13 615

-17.0%

Investments (net)

3 468

4 761

-27.2%

Free cash flow

7 839

8 854

-11.5%

 

 

 

 

Key figures (in CHF 1000)

30.06.2022

30.06.2021

% change

Net debt

-29 345

-30 358

-3.3%

Total assets

194 740

193 321

0.7%

Shareholders' equity

103 019

95 745

7.6%

     as % of total assets

52.9%

49.5%

 

Number of employees (FTE)

1 229

1 242

-1.0%

 

 

For further information: Markus Abderhalden, CFO,
phone +41 71 757 54 80, mobile +41 79 436 26 22, e-mail markus.abderhalden@coltene.com

Financial calender
Media and analyst conference on 2022 financial year and		 3 March 2023
Release of Annual Report 2022
Annual General Meeting 2023 19 April 2023
Release of Half-Year Report 2023 and 4 August 2023
Conference call on the half-year results 2023

About COLTENE
COLTENE is an international developer, manufacturer and seller of dental consumables and small equipment in the areas of Infection Control, Dental Preservation and Efficient Treatment. COLTENE has state-of-the-art production facilities in the USA, Canada, Germany, France and Switzerland as well as own sales organizations in all major markets including Europe, North and Latin America, Japan, China and India. Dentists, DSOs, dental clinics and dental labs all around the globe trust COLTENE's high-quality products. The registered shares of COLTENE Holding AG (CLTN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange. Learn more about COLTENE and our products at www.coltene.com.

Contact
COLTENE Holding AG
Feldwiesenstrasse 20
9450 Altstätten, Switzerland
P + 41 71 757 53 00
investor@coltene.com
www.coltene.com

This written statement and oral statements or other statements made, or to be made, by us contain forward-looking statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: COLTENE Holding AG
Feldwiesenstrasse 20
9450 Altstätten
Switzerland
ISIN: CH0025343259
Valor: 2534325
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1413871

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1413871  05-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1413871&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
