Columbia Banking System : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Quarterly Cash Dividend - Form 8-K

Notable Items for Second Quarter 2022

•Quarterly net income of $58.8 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.75, which included $0.04 per share reduction stemming from merger-related expenses •Record non-PPP loan production of $734.4 million •Totals loans increased 21% annualized to $11.32 billion •Net interest margin of 3.16%, an increase of 4 basis points from the linked quarter •Nonperforming assets to period-end assets ratio decreased to historic low of 0.08% •Regular cash dividend declared of $0.30 per share

TACOMA, Washington, July 21, 2022 -- Clint Stein, President and Chief Executive Officer of Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia", "we" or "us") and Columbia Bank (the "Bank") (NASDAQ: COLB), said today upon the release of Columbia's second quarter 2022 earnings, "Our bankers' continued hard work is reflected in our results for the quarter with exceptional production driving annualized loan growth of over 20 percent, strong fee income and outstanding credit metrics." He continued, "Our investments in new and existing markets continue to pay dividends with respect to expanding our production capabilities." 1

Balance Sheet Total assets at June 30, 2022 were $20.56 billion, a decrease of $399.6 million from the linked quarter. Loans were $11.32 billion, up $562.7 million from March 31, 2022, mainly attributable to loan originations of $734.4 million partially offset by loan payments. Total Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans decreased from $83.2 million at March 31, 2022 to $32.4 million at June 30, 2022. Debt securities in total were $7.27 billion, a decrease of $458.0 million from $7.73 billion at March 31, 2022 substantially driven by fair value movement related to the available-for-sale portfolio. Total deposits at June 30, 2022 were $17.96 billion, a decrease of $342.3 million from March 31, 2022. The deposit mix remained fairly consistent from March 31, 2022 with 49% noninterest-bearing and 51% interest-bearing. Chris Merrywell, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, "Our teams have been outwardly focused on building and expanding relationships with existing and new clients, generating new loan balances and related income." He continued, "We are excited about the future with our recent expansion into the Salt Lake City market, which complements investments in other teams across our overall footprint in the past year."

Income Statement Net Interest Income Net interest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $147.5 million, an increase of $1.3 million from the linked quarter and an increase of $22.0 million from the prior-year period. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to higher loan interest income as a result of higher average balances partially offset by lower interest income from securities substantially driven by lower averages balances. The increase in net interest income from the prior-year period was mainly due to an increase in interest income from loans and securities, which was a result of higher average balances, partially related to the Bank of Commerce Holdings acquisition. For additional information regarding net interest income, see the "Net Interest Margin" section and the "Average Balances and Rates" tables. Provision for Credit Losses Columbia recorded a $2.1 million provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2022 compared to a $7.8 million recapture for the linked quarter and a provision recapture of $5.5 million for the comparable quarter in 2021. The provision for credit losses was mainly a result of loan growth partially offset by improved credit quality during the quarter. 2

Andy McDonald, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, stated, "Growth in the loan portfolio was partly offset by improving credit metrics, resulting in a modest provision during the quarter. Our loan portfolio is well-diversified and we remain vigilant for any signs of economic turmoil from inflation, the Federal Reserve's efforts to combat inflation or a resurgence of COVID-19." Noninterest Income Noninterest income was $25.0 million for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $826 thousand from the linked quarter and an increase of $2.3 million from the second quarter of 2021. The increase compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to higher deposit account and treasury management fees and loan revenue partially offset by lower financial services and trust revenue and other noninterest income. The increase in noninterest income during the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same quarter in 2021 was mainly due to increases associated with deposit account and treasury management fees and other noninterest income offset by lower mortgage banking revenue due to lower overall mortgage production and decreased premium on loan sales attributed to the higher rate environment. Noninterest Expense Total noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $95.4 million, a decrease of $9.7 million compared to the first quarter of 2022. Total merger-related expenses for the quarter were $3.9 million, which compares to the linked quarter of $7.1 million. Taking this into account, the largest contributor to the decrease in noninterest expense was related to compensation and employee benefits. This can be mainly attributed to lower 401(k) and payroll tax expenses, which are typically elevated in the first quarter. In addition, there were increased capitalized loan labor costs related to the high amounts of loan production during the quarter. The decrease was also attributable to lower occupancy, data processing and software expense and other noninterest expense. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, noninterest expense increased $11.3 million, mostly from an increase in compensation and employee benefits. This increase was primarily due to our acquisition of Bank of Commerce Holdings in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the prior-year period having substantial labor costs capitalized related to PPP loan originations. Increased merger-related expenses from legal and professional fees along with data processing and software also contributed to the increase from the prior-year period. 3

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments $ - $ 500 $ 200 $ 500 $ 1,700 The provision for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments, a component of other noninterest expense, for the periods indicated are as follows: Net Interest Margin Columbia's net interest margin (tax equivalent) for the second quarter of 2022 was 3.16%, an increase of 4 basis points from the linked quarter and flat from the prior-year period. The increase in the net interest margin (tax equivalent) compared to the linked quarter was primarily due to a stronger earning assets mix with a smaller ratio of assets in low-yield interest earning deposits with banks and a larger ratio of assets in higher-yield loans. The average cost of total deposits for the quarter was 5 basis points compared to 4 basis points for the linked quarter. For additional information regarding net interest margin, see the "Average Balances and Rates" tables. Columbia's operating net interest margin (tax equivalent)1 was 3.23% for the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 8 basis points from the linked quarter and from the prior-year period. The increase in the operating net interest margin for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the linked quarter and the prior-year period were both due to a stronger earning assets mix. Aaron James Deer, Columbia's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, said, "The higher interest rate environment is beginning to have a favorable yield impact on new loan production and repricing loans, which should support further margin expansion." Asset Quality At June 30, 2022, nonperforming assets to total assets decreased to 0.08% compared to 0.09% at March 31, 2022. Total nonperforming assets decreased $791 thousand from the linked quarter, primarily due to decreases in agriculture and commercial business nonaccrual loans, partially offset by an increase in commercial real estate nonaccrual loans. 1Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) to net interest margin. 4

June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (in thousands) Nonaccrual loans: Commercial loans: Commercial real estate $ 2,675 $ 939 $ 1,872 Commercial business 9,947 10,201 13,321 Agriculture 3,216 5,053 5,396 Consumer loans: One-to-four family residential real estate 1,140 1,236 2,433 Other consumer 20 12 19 Total nonaccrual loans 16,998 17,441 23,041 OREO and other personal property owned 33 381 381 Total nonperforming assets $ 17,031 $ 17,822 $ 23,422 The following table sets forth information regarding nonaccrual loans and total nonperforming assets:

Nonperforming assets to total loans were 0.15% and 0.16% at June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. 5

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands) Beginning balance $ 146,949 $ 155,578 $ 148,294 $ 155,578 $ 149,140 Charge-offs: Commercial loans: Commercial real estate (299) - (316) (299) (316) Commercial business (91) (1,632) (971) (1,723) (4,310) Agriculture (1) (23) (122) (24) (122) Consumer loans: One-to-four family residential real estate (3) - (146) (3) (146) Other consumer (242) (246) (385) (488) (512) Total charge-offs (636) (1,901) (1,940) (2,537) (5,406) Recoveries: Commercial loans: Commercial real estate 147 14 16 161 52 Commercial business 797 291 874 1,088 4,088 Agriculture 24 125 5 149 17 Construction 136 8 521 144 567 Consumer loans: One-to-four family residential real estate 291 294 503 585 554 Other consumer 127 340 215 467 276 Total recoveries 1,522 1,072 2,134 2,594 5,554 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 886 (829) 194 57 148 Provision (recapture) for credit losses 2,100 (7,800) (5,500) (5,700) (6,300) Ending balance $ 149,935 $ 146,949 $ 142,988 $ 149,935 $ 142,988 The following table provides an analysis of the Company's allowance for credit losses: The allowance for credit losses to period-end loans was 1.32% at June 30, 2022 compared to 1.37% at March 31, 2022. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans2 was 1.33% at June 30, 2022 compared to 1.38% at March 31, 2022.

2Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this earnings release for the reconciliation of allowance for credit losses to period-end loans to allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans. 6

Organizational Update Umpqua Merger Integration planning related to the combination with Umpqua Holdings Corporation, which shareholders of both companies overwhelmingly approved in January, continues to move forward despite the protracted regulatory approval process currently overshadowing merger and acquisition activity in the banking industry. "I'm proud of the way that teams from both companies have coordinated to modify integration plans in anticipation of a shorter timeframe between close and core systems conversion," said Clint Stein. "Associates from both companies have joined forces to ensure a seamless transition for all clients, once regulatory approval is complete." Cash Dividend Announcement Columbia will pay a regular cash dividend of $0.30 per common share on August 17, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 3, 2022. Conference Call Information Columbia's management will discuss the second quarter 2022 financial results on a conference call scheduled for Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time (2:00 p.m. ET). Interested parties may register for the call to receive dial-in details and their own unique PIN using the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BId4755d428d1f41f8a6b7c343d6b2b4d0 Alternatively, the webcast can be joined by using the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/huj2z2zu A replay of the webcast will be accessible beginning Friday, July 22, 2022 using the link below: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/huj2z2zu

About Columbia Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho and California. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times. Columbia was named on the Forbes 2022 list of "America's Best Banks" marking 11 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com. 7

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Columbia's management's expectations regarding future events and developments such as future operating results, growth in loans and deposits, continued success of Columbia's style of banking and the strength of the local economy as well as the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Columbia's business, operations, financial performance and prospects. The words "will," "believe," "expect," "intend," "should," and "anticipate" or the negative of these words or words of similar construction are intended in part to help identify forward-looking statements. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. In addition to discussions about risks and uncertainties set forth from time to time in Columbia's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Company's website at www.columbiabank.com, including the "Risk Factors," "Business" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q (as applicable), factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: •national and global economic conditions could be less favorable than expected or could have a more direct and pronounced effect on us than expected and adversely affect our ability to continue internal growth and maintain the quality of our earning assets; •the markets where we operate and make loans could face challenges; •the risks presented by the economy, which could adversely affect credit quality, collateral values, including real estate collateral, investment values, liquidity and loan originations and loan portfolio delinquency rates; •continued increases in inflation, and the risk that information may differ, possibly materially, from expectations, and actions taken by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in response to inflation and their potential impact on economic conditions including the possibility of a recession; •risks related to the proposed merger with Umpqua including, among others, (i) failure to complete the merger with Umpqua or unexpected delays related to the merger or either party's inability to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals or satisfy other closing conditions required to complete the merger, (ii) regulatory approvals resulting in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the expected benefits of the transaction, (iii) certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction with Umpqua that may impact the parties' ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions, (iv) diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities, (v) cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (vi) the integration of each party's management, personnel and operations will not be successfully achieved or may be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (vii) deposit attrition, customer or employee loss and/or revenue loss as a result of the announcement of the proposed merger, (viii) expenses related to the proposed merger being greater than expected, and (ix) shareholder litigation that may prevent or delay the closing of the proposed merger or otherwise negatively impact the Company's business and operations; •the efficiencies and enhanced financial and operating performance we expect to realize from investments in personnel, acquisitions and infrastructure may not be realized; •the ability to successfully integrate future acquired entities; •interest rate changes could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and funding sources; •the effect of the discontinuation or replacement of LIBOR; •results of operations following strategic expansion, including the impact of acquired loans on our earnings, could differ from expectations; •changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverages; •changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies could materially affect our financial statements and how we report those results, and expectations and preliminary analysis relating to how such changes will affect our financial results could prove incorrect; •changes in laws and regulations affecting our businesses, including changes in the enforcement and interpretation of such laws and regulations by applicable governmental and regulatory agencies; •increased competition among financial institutions and nontraditional providers of financial services; •continued consolidation in the financial services industry resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions that have greater resources could change the competitive landscape; •the goodwill we have recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on our earnings and capital; 8

•our ability to identify and address cyber-security risks, including security breaches, "denial of service attacks," "hacking" and identity theft; •any material failure or interruption of our information and communications systems; •inability to keep pace with technological changes; •our ability to effectively manage credit risk, interest rate risk, market risk, operational risk, legal risk, liquidity risk and regulatory and compliance risk; •failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; •the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks, including the impacts of Russia's invasion of Ukraine; •our profitability measures could be adversely affected if we are unable to effectively manage our capital; •the risks from climate change and its potential to disrupt our business and adversely impact the operations and creditworthiness of our customers; •natural disasters, including earthquakes, tsunamis, flooding, fires and other unexpected events; •the effect of COVID-19 and other infectious illness outbreaks that may arise in the future, which has created significant impacts and uncertainties in U.S. and global markets; •changes in governmental policy and regulation, including measures taken in response to economic, business, political and social conditions, including with regard to COVID-19; and •the effects of any damage to our reputation resulting from developments related to any of the items identified above. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in Columbia's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is on file with the SEC and available on Columbia's website, www.columbiabank.com, under the heading "Financial Information" and in other documents Columbia files with the SEC, and in Umpqua's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which is on file with the SEC and available on Umpqua's investor relations website, www.umpquabank.com, under the heading "Financials," and in other documents Umpqua files with the SEC. We believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, based on information available to us on the date hereof. However, given the described uncertainties and risks, we cannot guarantee our future performance or results of operations and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date hereof. Neither Columbia nor Umpqua assumes any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by federal securities laws.

Contacts: Clint Stein, Aaron James Deer, President and Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations InvestorRelations@columbiabank.com 253-471-4065 (COLB-ER) (COLB&ER)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Columbia Banking System, Inc. Unaudited June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 (in thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 239,868 $ 225,141 $ 153,414 Interest-earning deposits with banks 174,328 747,335 671,300 Total cash and cash equivalents 414,196 972,476 824,714 Debt securities available for sale at fair value (amortized cost of $5,647,523, $5,853,160 and $5,898,041, respectively) 5,122,568 5,527,371 5,910,999 Debt securities held to maturity at amortized cost (fair value of $1,912,526, $2,038,037 and $2,122,606, respectively) 2,149,255 2,202,437 2,148,327 Equity securities 13,425 13,425 13,425 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock at cost 10,280 10,280 10,280 Loans held for sale 3,718 4,271 9,774 Loans, net of unearned income 11,322,387 10,759,684 10,641,937 Less: Allowance for credit losses 149,935 146,949 155,578 Loans, net 11,172,452 10,612,735 10,486,359 Interest receivable 57,155 55,940 56,019 Premises and equipment, net 168,586 170,055 172,144 Other real estate owned 33 381 381 Goodwill 823,172 823,172 823,172 Other intangible assets, net 30,140 32,359 34,647 Other assets 599,410 539,056 455,092 Total assets $ 20,564,390 $ 20,963,958 $ 20,945,333 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 8,741,488 $ 8,790,138 $ 8,856,714 Interest-bearing 9,215,438 9,509,075 9,153,401 Total deposits 17,956,926 18,299,213 18,010,115 FHLB advances 7,331 7,345 7,359 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 70,349 44,212 86,013 Subordinated debentures 10,000 10,000 10,000 Junior subordinated debentures 10,310 10,310 10,310 Other liabilities 266,256 232,099 232,794 Total liabilities 18,321,172 18,603,179 18,356,591 Commitments and contingent liabilities Shareholders' equity: June 30, March 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 (in thousands) Preferred stock (no par value) Authorized shares 2,000 2,000 2,000 Common stock (no par value) Authorized shares 115,000 115,000 115,000 Issued 80,805 80,828 80,695 1,935,180 1,931,076 1,930,187 Outstanding 78,621 78,644 78,511 Retained earnings 763,487 728,314 694,227 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (384,615) (227,777) 35,162 Treasury stock at cost 2,184 2,184 2,184 (70,834) (70,834) (70,834) Total shareholders' equity 2,243,218 2,360,779 2,588,742 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 20,564,390 $ 20,963,958 $ 20,945,333 10

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Columbia Banking System, Inc. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Unaudited June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest Income (in thousands except per share amounts) Loans $ 111,049 $ 107,103 $ 99,712 $ 218,152 $ 200,027 Taxable securities 34,622 37,162 24,750 71,784 47,566 Tax-exempt securities 3,755 3,725 2,826 7,480 5,585 Deposits in banks 887 295 159 1,182 311 Total interest income 150,313 148,285 127,447 298,598 253,489 Interest Expense Deposits 2,464 1,796 1,426 4,260 2,911 FHLB advances and Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") borrowings 73 71 72 144 144 Subordinated debentures 172 144 468 316 936 Other borrowings 153 74 19 227 42 Total interest expense 2,862 2,085 1,985 4,947 4,033 Net Interest Income 147,451 146,200 125,462 293,651 249,456 Provision (recapture) for credit losses 2,100 (7,800) (5,500) (5,700) (6,300) Net interest income after provision (recapture) for credit losses 145,351 154,000 130,962 299,351 255,756 Noninterest Income Deposit account and treasury management fees 8,212 7,113 6,701 15,325 13,059 Card revenue 5,031 4,967 4,773 9,998 8,506 Financial services and trust revenue 4,192 4,632 4,245 8,824 7,626 Loan revenue 3,881 3,193 4,514 7,074 11,883 Bank owned life insurance 2,024 1,788 1,635 3,812 3,195 Investment securities gains, net - - 314 - 314 Other 1,666 2,487 548 4,153 1,313 Total noninterest income 25,006 24,180 22,730 49,186 45,896 Noninterest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 57,386 63,079 53,450 120,465 105,186 Occupancy 9,632 11,009 9,038 20,641 18,044 Data processing and software 9,185 10,324 7,402 19,509 15,853 Legal and professional fees 5,182 6,535 3,264 11,717 6,079 Amortization of intangibles 2,219 2,288 1,852 4,507 3,776 Business and Occupation ("B&O") taxes 1,584 1,589 1,490 3,173 2,749 Advertising and promotion 1,208 726 588 1,934 1,348 Regulatory premiums 1,461 1,536 1,112 2,997 2,217 Net cost of operation of other real estate owned 116 10 111 126 48 Other 7,406 7,957 5,809 15,363 12,375 Total noninterest expense 95,379 105,053 84,116 200,432 167,675 Income before income taxes 74,978 73,127 69,576 148,105 133,977 Provision for income taxes 16,170 15,605 14,537 31,775 27,085 Net Income $ 58,808 $ 57,522 $ 55,039 $ 116,330 $ 106,892 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.75 $ 0.74 $ 0.77 $ 1.49 $ 1.50 Diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.74 $ 0.77 $ 1.49 $ 1.50 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.60 $ 0.56 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 78,049 77,925 70,987 77,989 70,924 Weighted average number of diluted common shares outstanding 78,114 78,083 71,164 78,099 71,079

FINANCIAL STATISTICS Columbia Banking System, Inc. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Unaudited June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Earnings (dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Net interest income $ 147,451 $ 146,200 $ 125,462 $ 293,651 $ 249,456 Provision (recapture) for credit losses $ 2,100 $ (7,800) $ (5,500) $ (5,700) $ (6,300) Noninterest income $ 25,006 $ 24,180 $ 22,730 $ 49,186 $ 45,896 Noninterest expense $ 95,379 $ 105,053 $ 84,116 $ 200,432 $ 167,675 Merger-related expense (included in noninterest expense) $ 3,901 $ 7,057 $ 510 $ 10,958 $ 510 Net income $ 58,808 $ 57,522 $ 55,039 $ 116,330 $ 106,892 Per Common Share Earnings (basic) $ 0.75 $ 0.74 $ 0.77 $ 1.49 $ 1.50 Earnings (diluted) $ 0.75 $ 0.74 $ 0.77 $ 1.49 $ 1.50 Book value $ 28.53 $ 30.02 $ 32.52 $ 28.53 $ 32.52 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 17.68 $ 19.14 $ 21.53 $ 17.68 $ 21.53 Averages Total assets $ 20,770,202 $ 20,955,666 $ 17,670,480 $ 20,862,421 $ 17,283,232 Interest-earning assets $ 18,975,517 $ 19,266,644 $ 16,176,328 $ 19,120,276 $ 15,799,940 Loans $ 10,989,493 $ 10,665,242 $ 9,664,169 $ 10,828,263 $ 9,625,790 Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB stock $ 7,491,299 $ 8,010,607 $ 5,914,838 $ 7,749,519 $ 5,574,461 Deposits $ 18,157,075 $ 18,097,872 $ 15,059,406 $ 18,127,637 $ 14,638,350 Interest-bearing deposits $ 9,335,004 $ 9,402,040 $ 7,530,372 $ 9,368,336 $ 7,326,965 Interest-bearing liabilities $ 9,414,361 $ 9,495,579 $ 7,618,629 $ 9,454,745 $ 7,419,157 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 8,822,071 $ 8,695,832 $ 7,529,034 $ 8,759,301 $ 7,311,385 Shareholders' equity $ 2,298,611 $ 2,535,376 $ 2,312,779 $ 2,416,339 $ 2,329,593 Financial Ratios Return on average assets 1.13 % 1.10 % 1.25 % 1.12 % 1.24 % Return on average common equity 10.23 % 9.08 % 9.52 % 9.63 % 9.18 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 16.78 % 14.14 % 14.84 % 15.37 % 14.28 % Average equity to average assets 11.07 % 12.10 % 13.09 % 11.58 % 13.48 % Shareholders' equity to total assets 10.91 % 11.26 % 12.95 % 10.91 % 12.95 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 7.05 % 7.49 % 8.97 % 7.05 % 8.97 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.16 % 3.12 % 3.16 % 3.14 % 3.23 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (2) 54.48 % 60.75 % 55.86 % 57.59 % 55.88 % Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1) 50.38 % 55.42 % 54.80 % 52.87 % 55.05 % Noninterest expense ratio 1.84 % 2.01 % 1.90 % 1.92 % 1.94 % Core noninterest expense ratio (1) 1.76 % 1.87 % 1.89 % 1.82 % 1.93 % June 30, March 31, December 31, Period-end 2022 2022 2021 Total assets $ 20,564,390 $ 20,963,958 $ 20,945,333 Loans, net of unearned income $ 11,322,387 $ 10,759,684 $ 10,641,937 Allowance for credit losses $ 149,935 $ 146,949 $ 155,578 Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB stock $ 7,295,528 $ 7,753,513 $ 8,083,031 Deposits $ 17,956,926 $ 18,299,213 $ 18,010,115 Shareholders' equity $ 2,243,218 $ 2,360,779 $ 2,588,742 Nonperforming assets Nonaccrual loans $ 16,998 $ 17,441 $ 23,041 Other real estate owned ("OREO") and other personal property owned ("OPPO") 33 381 381 Total nonperforming assets $ 17,031 $ 17,822 $ 23,422 Nonperforming loans to period-end loans 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.22 % Nonperforming assets to period-end assets 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.11 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.32 % 1.37 % 1.46 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) (for the three months ended) $ (886) $ 829 $ 923 __________ (1) This is a non-GAAP measure. See section titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on the last three pages of this earnings release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure. (2) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a tax equivalent basis and noninterest income on a tax equivalent basis. 12

QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATISTICS Columbia Banking System, Inc. Three Months Ended Unaudited June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Earnings (dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Net interest income $ 147,451 $ 146,200 $ 145,523 $ 132,540 $ 125,462 Provision (recapture) for credit losses $ 2,100 $ (7,800) $ 11,100 $ - $ (5,500) Noninterest income $ 25,006 $ 24,180 $ 24,240 $ 23,958 $ 22,730 Noninterest expense $ 95,379 $ 105,053 $ 102,622 $ 90,007 $ 84,116 Merger-related expense (included in noninterest expense) $ 3,901 $ 7,057 $ 11,812 $ 2,192 $ 510 Net income $ 58,808 $ 57,522 $ 42,911 $ 53,017 $ 55,039 Per Common Share Earnings (basic) $ 0.75 $ 0.74 $ 0.55 $ 0.75 $ 0.77 Earnings (diluted) $ 0.75 $ 0.74 $ 0.55 $ 0.74 $ 0.77 Book value $ 28.53 $ 30.02 $ 32.97 $ 32.38 $ 32.52 Averages Total assets $ 20,770,202 $ 20,955,666 $ 20,857,983 $ 18,330,109 $ 17,670,480 Interest-earning assets $ 18,975,517 $ 19,266,644 $ 19,186,398 $ 16,820,771 $ 16,176,328 Loans $ 10,989,493 $ 10,665,242 $ 10,545,172 $ 9,526,052 $ 9,664,169 Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB stock $ 7,491,299 $ 8,010,607 $ 7,693,659 $ 6,545,134 $ 5,914,838 Deposits $ 18,157,075 $ 18,097,872 $ 17,935,311 $ 15,642,250 $ 15,059,406 Interest-bearing deposits $ 9,335,004 $ 9,402,040 $ 9,147,184 $ 7,821,949 $ 7,530,372 Interest-bearing liabilities $ 9,414,361 $ 9,495,579 $ 9,255,214 $ 7,920,146 $ 7,618,629 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 8,822,071 $ 8,695,832 $ 8,788,127 $ 7,820,301 $ 7,529,034 Shareholders' equity $ 2,298,611 $ 2,535,376 $ 2,584,110 $ 2,364,149 $ 2,312,779 Financial Ratios Return on average assets 1.13 % 1.10 % 0.82 % 1.16 % 1.25 % Return on average common equity 10.23 % 9.08 % 6.64 % 8.97 % 9.52 % Average equity to average assets 11.07 % 12.10 % 12.39 % 12.90 % 13.09 % Shareholders' equity to total assets 10.91 % 11.26 % 12.36 % 12.49 % 12.95 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.16 % 3.12 % 3.05 % 3.17 % 3.16 % Period-end Total assets $ 20,564,390 $ 20,963,958 $ 20,945,333 $ 18,602,462 $ 18,013,477 Loans, net of unearned income $ 11,322,387 $ 10,759,684 $ 10,641,937 $ 9,521,385 $ 9,693,116 Allowance for credit losses $ 149,935 $ 146,949 $ 155,578 $ 142,785 $ 142,988 Securities, including debt securities, equity securities and FHLB stock $ 7,295,528 $ 7,753,513 $ 8,083,031 $ 6,930,782 $ 6,238,486 Deposits $ 17,956,926 $ 18,299,213 $ 18,010,115 $ 15,953,399 $ 15,345,432 Shareholders' equity $ 2,243,218 $ 2,360,779 $ 2,588,742 $ 2,323,267 $ 2,333,246 Goodwill $ 823,172 $ 823,172 $ 823,172 $ 765,842 $ 765,842 Other intangible assets, net $ 30,140 $ 32,359 $ 34,647 $ 21,123 $ 22,958 Nonperforming assets Nonaccrual loans $ 16,998 $ 17,441 $ 23,041 $ 24,176 $ 24,021 OREO and OPPO 33 381 381 381 381 Total nonperforming assets $ 17,031 $ 17,822 $ 23,422 $ 24,557 $ 24,402 Nonperforming loans to period-end loans 0.15 % 0.16 % 0.22 % 0.25 % 0.25 % Nonperforming assets to period-end assets 0.08 % 0.09 % 0.11 % 0.13 % 0.14 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.32 % 1.37 % 1.46 % 1.50 % 1.48 % Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ (886) $ 829 $ 923 $ 203 $ (194)

LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION Columbia Banking System, Inc. Unaudited June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Loan Portfolio Composition - Dollars (dollars in thousands) Commercial loans: Commercial real estate $ 5,251,100 $ 5,047,472 $ 4,981,263 $ 4,088,484 $ 4,101,071 Commercial business 3,646,956 3,492,307 3,423,268 3,436,351 3,738,288 Agriculture 853,099 765,319 795,715 815,985 797,580 Construction 482,211 409,242 384,755 326,569 300,303 Consumer loans: One-to-four family residential real estate 1,042,190 1,003,157 1,013,908 823,877 724,151 Other consumer 46,831 42,187 43,028 30,119 31,723 Total loans 11,322,387 10,759,684 10,641,937 9,521,385 9,693,116 Less: Allowance for credit losses (149,935) (146,949) (155,578) (142,785) (142,988) Total loans, net $ 11,172,452 $ 10,612,735 $ 10,486,359 $ 9,378,600 $ 9,550,128 Loans held for sale $ 3,718 $ 4,271 $ 9,774 $ 11,355 $ 13,179 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Loan Portfolio Composition - Percentages 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Commercial loans: Commercial real estate 46.4 % 46.9 % 46.8 % 42.9 % 42.3 % Commercial business 32.2 % 32.5 % 32.2 % 36.1 % 38.6 % Agriculture 7.5 % 7.1 % 7.5 % 8.6 % 8.2 % Construction 4.3 % 3.8 % 3.6 % 3.4 % 3.1 % Consumer loans: One-to-four family residential real estate 9.2 % 9.3 % 9.5 % 8.7 % 7.5 % Other consumer 0.4 % 0.4 % 0.4 % 0.3 % 0.3 % Total loans 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION Columbia Banking System, Inc. Unaudited June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Deposit Composition - Dollars (dollars in thousands) Demand and other noninterest-bearing $ 8,741,488 $ 8,790,138 $ 8,856,714 $ 7,971,680 $ 7,703,325 Money market 3,402,555 3,501,723 3,525,299 3,076,833 2,950,063 Interest-bearing demand 2,104,118 2,103,053 1,999,407 1,646,816 1,525,360 Savings 1,646,363 1,637,451 1,617,546 1,416,376 1,388,241 Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit 737,297 775,048 779,146 740,281 720,553 Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000 232,063 239,863 249,120 190,402 193,080 Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more 138,945 145,372 160,490 108,483 105,393 Certificates of deposit insured by the CD Option of IntraFi Network Deposits 29,178 32,608 35,611 26,835 24,409 Brokered certificates of deposit - - - 5,000 5,000 Reciprocal money market accounts 924,552 1,073,405 786,046 770,693 730,008 Subtotal 17,956,559 18,298,661 18,009,379 15,953,399 15,345,432 Valuation adjustment resulting from acquisition accounting 367 552 736 - - Total deposits $ 17,956,926 $ 18,299,213 $ 18,010,115 $ 15,953,399 $ 15,345,432 June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, Deposit Composition - Percentages 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 Demand and other noninterest-bearing 48.7 % 48.1 % 49.1 % 50.0 % 50.2 % Money market 18.9 % 19.1 % 19.6 % 19.3 % 19.2 % Interest-bearing demand 11.7 % 11.5 % 11.1 % 10.3 % 9.9 % Savings 9.2 % 8.9 % 9.0 % 8.9 % 9.0 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit 4.1 % 4.2 % 4.3 % 4.6 % 4.7 % Certificates of deposit, less than $250,000 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.4 % 1.2 % 1.3 % Certificates of deposit, $250,000 or more 0.8 % 0.8 % 0.9 % 0.7 % 0.7 % Certificates of deposit insured by the CD Option of IntraFi Network Deposits 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.2 % 0.2 % Reciprocal money market accounts 5.1 % 5.9 % 4.4 % 4.8 % 4.8 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES Columbia Banking System, Inc. Unaudited Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average

Balances Interest

Earned / Paid Average

Rate Average

Balances Interest

Earned / Paid Average

Rate (dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans, net (1)(2) $ 10,989,493 $ 112,142 4.09 % $ 9,664,169 $ 100,908 4.19 % Taxable securities 6,761,383 34,622 2.05 % 5,291,380 24,750 1.88 % Tax exempt securities (2) 729,916 4,753 2.61 % 623,458 3,577 2.30 % Interest-earning deposits with banks 494,725 887 0.72 % 597,321 159 0.11 % Total interest-earning assets 18,975,517 152,404 3.22 % 16,176,328 129,394 3.21 % Other earning assets 305,775 244,181 Noninterest-earning assets 1,488,910 1,249,971 Total assets $ 20,770,202 $ 17,670,480 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Money market accounts $ 4,406,022 $ 1,000 0.09 % $ 3,632,383 $ 692 0.08 % Interest-bearing demand 2,123,005 411 0.08 % 1,546,247 286 0.07 % Savings accounts 1,638,334 78 0.02 % 1,318,837 45 0.01 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit 756,528 923 0.49 % 702,967 245 0.14 % Certificates of deposit 411,115 52 0.05 % 329,938 158 0.19 % Total interest-bearing deposits 9,335,004 2,464 0.11 % 7,530,372 1,426 0.08 % FHLB advances and FRB borrowings 7,340 73 3.99 % 7,395 72 3.91 % Subordinated debentures 10,000 172 6.90 % 35,030 468 5.36 % Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities 62,017 153 0.99 % 45,832 19 0.17 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,414,361 2,862 0.12 % 7,618,629 1,985 0.10 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 8,822,071 7,529,034 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 235,159 210,038 Shareholders' equity 2,298,611 2,312,779 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 20,770,202 $ 17,670,480 Net interest income (tax equivalent) $ 149,542 $ 127,409 Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.16 % 3.16 % __________ (1)Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $2.8 million and $6.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The net incremental amortization on acquired loans was $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to net incremental accretion of $856 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2021. (2)Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.1 million and $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $998 thousand and $751 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. 16

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES Columbia Banking System, Inc. Unaudited Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 Average

Balances Interest

Earned / Paid Average

Rate Average

Balances Interest

Earned / Paid Average

Rate (dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans, net (1)(2) $ 10,989,493 $ 112,142 4.09 % $ 10,665,242 $ 108,181 4.11 % Taxable securities 6,761,383 34,622 2.05 % 7,217,844 37,162 2.09 % Tax exempt securities (2) 729,916 4,753 2.61 % 792,763 4,715 2.41 % Interest-earning deposits with banks 494,725 887 0.72 % 590,795 295 0.20 % Total interest-earning assets 18,975,517 152,404 3.22 % 19,266,644 150,353 3.16 % Other earning assets 305,775 302,865 Noninterest-earning assets 1,488,910 1,386,157 Total assets $ 20,770,202 $ 20,955,666 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Money market accounts $ 4,406,022 $ 1,000 0.09 % $ 4,530,698 $ 960 0.09 % Interest-bearing demand 2,123,005 411 0.08 % 2,024,757 374 0.07 % Savings accounts 1,638,334 78 0.02 % 1,632,369 77 0.02 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit 756,528 923 0.49 % 776,965 288 0.15 % Certificates of deposit 411,115 52 0.05 % 437,251 97 0.09 % Total interest-bearing deposits 9,335,004 2,464 0.11 % 9,402,040 1,796 0.08 % FHLB advances and FRB borrowings 7,340 73 3.99 % 7,354 71 3.92 % Subordinated debentures 10,000 172 6.90 % 10,000 144 5.84 % Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities 62,017 153 0.99 % 76,185 74 0.39 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,414,361 2,862 0.12 % 9,495,579 2,085 0.09 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 8,822,071 8,695,832 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 235,159 228,879 Shareholders' equity 2,298,611 2,535,376 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 20,770,202 $ 20,955,666 Net interest income (tax equivalent) $ 149,542 $ 148,268 Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.16 % 3.12 % __________ (1)Nonaccrual loans have been included in the tables as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $2.8 million and $4.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. The net incremental amortization on acquired loans was $2.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to net incremental amortization of $350 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022. (2)Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.1 million for both the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $998 thousand and $990 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively. 17

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES Columbia Banking System, Inc. Unaudited Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average

Balances Interest

Earned / Paid Average

Rate Average

Balances Interest

Earned / Paid Average

Rate (dollars in thousands) ASSETS Loans, net (1)(2) $ 10,828,263 $ 220,323 4.10 % $ 9,625,790 $ 202,385 4.24 % Taxable securities 6,988,353 71,784 2.07 % 4,959,620 47,566 1.93 % Tax exempt securities (2) 761,166 9,468 2.51 % 614,841 7,069 2.32 % Interest-earning deposits with banks 542,494 1,182 0.44 % 599,689 311 0.10 % Total interest-earning assets 19,120,276 $ 302,757 3.19 % 15,799,940 $ 257,331 3.28 % Other earning assets 304,328 243,437 Noninterest-earning assets 1,437,817 1,239,855 Total assets $ 20,862,421 $ 17,283,232 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Money market accounts $ 4,468,015 $ 1,960 0.09 % $ 3,542,068 $ 1,391 0.08 % Interest-bearing demand 2,074,152 785 0.08 % 1,498,211 551 0.07 % Savings accounts 1,635,368 155 0.02 % 1,270,403 85 0.01 % Interest-bearing public funds, other than certificates of deposit 766,690 1,211 0.32 % 683,172 521 0.15 % Certificates of deposit 424,111 149 0.07 % 333,111 363 0.22 % Total interest-bearing deposits 9,368,336 4,260 0.09 % 7,326,965 2,911 0.08 % FHLB advances and FRB borrowings 7,347 144 3.95 % 7,401 144 3.92 % Subordinated debentures 10,000 316 6.37 % 35,051 936 5.39 % Other borrowings and interest-bearing liabilities 69,062 227 0.66 % 49,740 42 0.17 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,454,745 $ 4,947 0.11 % 7,419,157 $ 4,033 0.11 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 8,759,301 7,311,385 Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 232,036 223,097 Shareholders' equity 2,416,339 2,329,593 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity $ 20,862,421 $ 17,283,232 Net interest income (tax equivalent) $ 297,810 $ 253,298 Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.14 % 3.23 % __________ (1)Nonaccrual loans have been included in the table as loans carrying a zero yield. Amortized net deferred loan fees and net unearned discounts on acquired loans were included in the interest income calculations. The amortization of net deferred loan fees was $7.0 million and $14.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The net incremental amortization on acquired loans was $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to net incremental accretion of $1.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021. (2)Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $2.2 million and $2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $2.0 million and $1.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Company considers its operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratios to be useful measurements as they more closely reflect the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Despite the usefulness of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio to the Company, there are no standardized definitions for these metrics. As a result, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating net interest margin non-GAAP reconciliation: (dollars in thousands) Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1) $ 149,542 $ 148,268 $ 127,409 $ 297,810 $ 253,298 Adjustments to arrive at operating net interest income (tax equivalent): Premium amortization (discount accretion) on acquired loans 2,053 350 (856) 2,403 (1,911) Premium amortization on acquired securities 1,132 1,031 532 2,163 1,052 Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1) $ 152,727 $ 149,649 $ 127,085 $ 302,376 $ 252,439 Average interest earning assets $ 18,975,517 $ 19,266,644 $ 16,176,328 $ 19,120,276 $ 15,799,940 Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1) 3.16 % 3.12 % 3.16 % 3.14 % 3.23 % Operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1) 3.23 % 3.15 % 3.15 % 3.19 % 3.22 % The following tables reconcile the Company's calculation of the operating net interest margin (tax equivalent) and operating efficiency ratio: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating efficiency ratio non-GAAP reconciliation: (dollars in thousands) Noninterest expense (numerator A) $ 95,379 $ 105,053 $ 84,116 $ 200,432 $ 167,675 Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest expense: Merger-related expenses (3,901) (7,057) (510) (10,958) (510) Net benefit (cost) of operation of OREO and OPPO (116) (10) (111) (126) (38) Loss on asset disposals (11) (29) (2) (40) (8) B&O taxes (1,584) (1,589) (1,490) (3,173) (2,749) Operating noninterest expense (numerator B) $ 89,767 $ 96,368 $ 82,003 $ 186,135 $ 164,370 Net interest income (tax equivalent) (1) $ 149,542 $ 148,268 $ 127,409 $ 297,810 $ 253,298 Noninterest income 25,006 24,180 22,730 49,186 45,896 Bank owned life insurance tax equivalent adjustment 538 475 434 1,013 849 Total revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator A) $ 175,086 $ 172,923 $ 150,573 $ 348,009 $ 300,043 Operating net interest income (tax equivalent) (1) $ 152,727 $ 149,649 $ 127,085 $ 302,376 $ 252,439 Adjustments to arrive at operating noninterest income (tax equivalent): Investment securities gain, net - - (314) - (314) Gain on asset disposals (97) (414) (287) (511) (287) Operating noninterest income (tax equivalent) 25,447 24,241 22,563 49,688 46,144 Total operating revenue (tax equivalent) (denominator B) $ 178,174 $ 173,890 $ 149,648 $ 352,064 $ 298,583 Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator A/denominator A) 54.48 % 60.75 % 55.86 % 57.59 % 55.88 % Operating efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (numerator B/denominator B) 50.38 % 55.42 % 54.80 % 52.87 % 55.05 % __________ (1) Tax-exempt interest income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to net interest income of $2.1 million for both the three months ended June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, respectively, and $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued The Company also considers its core noninterest expense ratio to be a useful measurement as it more closely reflects the ongoing operating performance of the Company. Despite the usefulness of the core noninterest expense ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it, as a result, the Company's calculations may not be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Core noninterest expense ratio non-GAAP reconciliation: (dollars in thousands) Noninterest expense (numerator A) $ 95,379 $ 105,053 $ 84,116 $ 200,432 $ 167,675 Adjustments to arrive at core noninterest expense: Merger-related expenses (3,901) (7,057) (510) (10,958) (510) Core noninterest expense (numerator B) $ 91,478 $ 97,996 $ 83,606 $ 189,474 $ 167,165 Average assets (denominator) $ 20,770,202 $ 20,955,666 $ 17,670,480 $ 20,862,421 $ 17,283,232 Noninterest expense ratio (numerator A/denominator) (1) 1.84 % 2.01 % 1.90 % 1.92 % 1.94 % Core noninterest expense ratio (numerator B/denominator) 1.76 % 1.87 % 1.89 % 1.82 % 1.93 % The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the core noninterest expense ratio: __________ (1) For the purpose of this ratio, interim noninterest expense has been annualized. (2) For the purpose of this ratio, interim core noninterest expense has been annualized.

The Company considers its pre-tax, pre-provision income to be a useful measurement in evaluating the earnings of the Company as it provides a method to assess income. Despite the usefulness of this measure to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Pre-tax, pre-provision income: (in thousands) Income before income taxes $ 74,978 $ 73,127 $ 69,576 $ 148,105 $ 133,977 Provision (recapture) for credit losses 2,100 (7,800) (5,500) (5,700) (6,300) Provision (recapture) for unfunded commitments - 500 200 500 1,700 B&O taxes 1,584 1,589 1,490 3,173 2,749 Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 78,662 $ 67,416 $ 65,766 $ 146,078 $ 132,126 The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the pre-tax, pre-provision income: 20

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued The Company considers its tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share ratio to be useful measurements in evaluating the capital adequacy of the Company as they provide a method to assess management's success in utilizing our tangible capital. Despite the usefulness of these ratios to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for these metrics. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share ratio: June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 Tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share non-GAAP reconciliation: (dollars in thousands except per share amounts) Shareholders' equity (numerator A) $ 2,243,218 $ 2,360,779 $ 2,333,246 Adjustments to arrive at tangible common equity: Goodwill (823,172) (823,172) (765,842) Other intangible assets, net (30,140) (32,359) (22,958) Tangible common equity (numerator B) $ 1,389,906 $ 1,505,248 $ 1,544,446 Total assets (denominator A) $ 20,564,390 $ 20,963,958 $ 18,013,477 Adjustments to arrive at tangible assets: Goodwill (823,172) (823,172) (765,842) Other intangible assets, net (30,140) (32,359) (22,958) Tangible assets (denominator B) $ 19,711,078 $ 20,108,427 $ 17,224,677 Shareholders' equity to total assets (numerator A/denominator A) 10.91 % 11.26 % 12.95 % Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets (numerator B/denominator B) 7.05 % 7.49 % 8.97 % Common shares outstanding (denominator C) 78,621 78,644 71,742 Book value per common share (numerator A/denominator C) $ 28.53 $ 30.02 $ 32.52 Tangible book value per common share (numerator B/denominator C) $ 17.68 $ 19.14 $ 21.53

The Company considers its ratio of allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans, to be a useful measurement in evaluating the adequacy of the amount of allowance for credit losses to loans of the Company, as PPP loans are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration and thus do not require the same amount of reserve for credit losses as do other loans. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans: June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 Allowance coverage ratio non-GAAP reconciliation: (dollars in thousands) Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") (numerator) $ 149,935 $ 146,949 $ 142,988 Total loans (denominator A) 11,322,387 10,759,684 9,693,116 Less: PPP loans (0% Allowance) 32,395 83,196 691,949 Total loans, net of PPP loans (denominator B) $ 11,289,992 $ 10,676,488 $ 9,001,167 ACL to period end loans (numerator / denominator A) 1.32 % 1.37 % 1.48 % ACL to period end loans, excluding PPP loans (numerator / denominator B) 1.33 % 1.38 % 1.59 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued The Company also considers its return on average tangible common equity ratio to be a useful measurement as it evaluates the Company's ongoing ability to generate returns for its common shareholders. By removing the impact of intangible assets and their related amortization and tax effects, the performance of the business can be evaluated, whether acquired or developed internally. Despite the usefulness of this ratio to the Company, there is not a standardized definition for it. As a result, the Company's calculation may not always be comparable with those of other organizations. The Company encourages readers to consider its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Return on average tangible common equity non-GAAP reconciliation: (dollars in thousands) Net income (numerator A) $ 58,808 $ 57,522 $ 55,039 $ 116,330 $ 106,892 Adjustments to arrive at tangible income applicable to common shareholders: Amortization of intangibles 2,219 2,288 1,852 4,507 3,776 Tax effect on intangible amortization (466) (481) (389) (947) (793) Tangible income applicable to common shareholders (numerator B) $ 60,561 $ 59,329 $ 56,502 119,890 $ 109,875 Average shareholders' equity (denominator A) $ 2,298,611 $ 2,535,376 $ 2,312,779 2,416,339 $ 2,329,593 Adjustments to arrive at average tangible common equity: Average intangibles (854,743) (857,031) (790,015) (855,881) (790,859) Average tangible common equity (denominator B) $ 1,443,868 $ 1,678,345 $ 1,522,764 $ 1,560,458 $ 1,538,734 Return on average common equity (numerator A/denominator A) (1) 10.23 % 9.08 % 9.52 % 9.63 % 9.18 % Return on average tangible common equity (numerator B/denominator B) (2) 16.78 % 14.14 % 14.84 % 15.37 % 14.28 % The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity ratio: __________ (1) For the purpose of this ratio, interim net income has been annualized. (2) For the purpose of this ratio, interim tangible income applicable to common shareholders has been annualized. 22 Attachments Original Link

