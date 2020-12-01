Columbia Banking System : Bank Brings NeighborHub Branch Concept to Boise

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 1, 2020

COLUMBIA BANK BRINGS NEIGHBORHUB

BRANCH CONCEPT TO BOISE

Nontraditional Branch Functions as Both a Bank and 'Hub' for the Community

Boise, Idaho - December 1, 2020 - Columbia Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) ("Columbia"), today announced the opening of its high-tech, high-touch branch concept in Boise.

The Boise NeighborHub, which opened September 28, 2020, is located at 190 N. 8th St., a prominent location in the heart of downtown. Columbia will provide guided tours of the new location upon request. The new branch represents Columbia's commitment to both innovation and to the city of Boise's thriving economy and exceptional quality of life.

In conjunction with the NeighborHub unveiling, Columbia Bank also announced it has committed to invest $100,000 in Boise as part of the bank's ongoing Pass It On Project. Through this program, Columbia will pay small businesses to perform services for people whose lives have been adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic or the economic downturn it caused. In this way, both small business and residents will benefit. For more information about the Pass It On Project, please visit www.passitonproject.com/boise.

NeighborHub is a non-traditional concept in a multi-functional and high-tech space. The facility is a new form of banking experience that connects clients and residents with both the best in financial solutions and the neighborhood's entertainment and culture. NeighborHub is a "hub" of the community where guests can bank and also browse and relax in a comfortable, welcoming environment.

"NeighborHub looks and feels like your favorite gathering place," said Columbia Chief Operating Officer Chris Merrywell. "We've created a unique environment that provides everyone in the neighborhood access to top-notch financial expertise and space to support community and culture."

Teller lines and paperwork are replaced with mobile technology and intuitive user interfaces that allow banking transactions to take place anywhere in the space. Touchscreen kiosks feature banking services and tutorials. Bankers are readily available to assist with all transactions and to facilitate education and provide support for everything from financial planning to lending and everyday banking. The bankers who work here are part of the neighborhood they serve.

Equipped with a kitchen and furnishings that are comfortable and functional, NeighborHub is much more than a bank. It is available as a hospitality suite for members of the community. Visitors can drop by NeighborHub to work, enjoy a coffee or host meetings. At night, the calendar will feature everything from seminars to events focused on the arts and culture that matter most to the neighborhood. Columbia will periodically host its own networking and educational events for the local community.

"We are confident this distinct and inviting space will foster conversation and community, and I am thrilled to invite everyone to check it out for themselves," said Kyle Bellnap, manager of the Boise NeighborHub.

Bellnap, a long-time Boise resident along with his wife and two children, was Boise's Young Professional of the Year in 2017, an Accomplished 40 under 40 honoree in 2018, and a Leadership Boise Graduate in 2019.

"It is a pleasure to be a steward of this great community," Bellnap said. "Boise is a high-growth city with great employment opportunities, and I know our bankers are thrilled to share NeighborHub with everyone and continue to help drive Boise forward."

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times and was recently honored as the #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Retail Banking in the Northwest region by J.D. Power in the 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. Columbia was named the #1 bank in the Northwest on the Forbes 2020 list of "America's Best Banks" marking nearly 10 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

Columbia Bank received the highest score in the Northwest region of the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study of customer satisfaction with their own retail bank. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

