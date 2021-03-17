Log in
COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC.

COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC.

(COLB)
Recent Fraud Trends: Government Imposter Scams

03/17/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
Protecting your personal identifying information (PII) from scammers is a vital step in staying safe online and protecting your data and security. In the last few years we've seen a significant rise in attempts from fraudsters to obtain PII from people. Whether it be a version of a Business Email Compromiseor the recent Covid-19 scams, fraudsters are always looking for a new way to obtain your data. And now, a recent trend known as Government Imposter Scams have become an increasing concern.

In 2020, consumers reported 498,000 imposter scams to the FTC; nearly one in five reported losing money with losses totaling nearly $1.2 billion. Almost one-third of the scams involved someone posing as a government representative. This concerning fraud trend has been surfacing in a variety of ways, typically phone calls, texts, emails or social media direct messages that pretend to speak on behalf of a government agency urging you to take immediate action to avoid a negative consequence.

These messages or calls can take many forms with some of the most common being someone posing as an IRS agent saying you owe back taxes, or a fake call from someone pretending to be from the Social Security Administration or Medicare office telling you that you're benefits have been suspended due to a Covid-19 related office closure. These scammers are posing as a trusted source to trick you into delivering funds or other vital information.

Follow these four steps to identify these fraud attempts and protect yourself and your information.

To avoid falling for a Government Imposter Scam, follow these steps:

  1. Don't give information or money to anyone who calls, texts, emails, or direct messages you on social media. Keep your Social Security Number, online banking credentials, bank account, debit and credit card numbers and access to your computer to yourself.

  3. Often times scammers will demand you pay immediately, especially by gift card, mobile payment apps, money transfer, or cryptocurrency because they know these payments are hard to reverse. Only pay friends, family or other verified people you know using these methods.

  5. When in doubt, check it out. If you're concerned about the request, contact the agency directly. Look up the government agency's on their website and call to get the story.

  7. Report the scam to the FTC at: https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/ . Tell your bank, and be sure to share these tips with your friends and family.

We are here to help keep you and your information safe. Whether we are providing tips on how to stay safe, sharing the most current fraud trends or monitoring your accounts for potentially fraudulent activity, you can rest assured that we work around the clock to protect your information from fraudulent activity.


Disclaimer

Columbia Banking System Inc. published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2021 21:29:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 582 M - -
Net income 2021 161 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 2,32%
Capitalization 3 417 M 3 417 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,87x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,85x
Nbr of Employees 2 091
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Columbia Banking System, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 43,20 $
Last Close Price 48,29 $
Spread / Highest target -2,67%
Spread / Average Target -10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Clint E. Stein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aaron James Deer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Craig D. Eerkes Chairman
Eric J. Eid EVP, Chief Innovation & Technology Officer
Christopher M. Merrywell Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC.34.51%3 444
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED13.03%180 736
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.39.50%77 032
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.9.62%64 479
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED24.98%62 128
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-2.36%57 042
