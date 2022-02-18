Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Columbia Care Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCHW   CA1973091079

COLUMBIA CARE INC.

(CCHW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Columbia Care : 1Q 2021 Financial Statements

02/18/2022 | 09:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Columbia Care Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

(Expressed in U.S. dollars)

COLUMBIA CARE INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)

March 31,

December 31,

Note

2021

2020

Assets

Current assets:

Cash

$

176,498

$

61,111

Accounts receivable

6,282

7,414

Inventory

3

118,606

111,549

Biological assets

4

26,952

18,752

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

10,587

11,389

Assets held for sale

17

3,483

3,483

Total current assets

342,408

213,698

Property and equipment

8

119,971

114,400

Right of use assets

189,746

187,715

Restricted cash

6

10,858

10,858

Long-term deposits

6

9,480

9,271

Goodwill

6

137,796

132,808

Intangible assets

6,16

107,504

100,342

Notes receivable

6,9

16,026

15,832

Other non-current assets

7,816

7,667

Total assets

$

941,605

$

792,591

Liabilities and Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

23,813

$

18,466

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

49,117

45,330

Contingent consideration

6

48,202

48,202

Current portion of lease liability

10,366

9,937

Current portion of long-term debt

5,6

10,496

8,439

Derivative liability

17,288

17,109

Liabilities held for sale

17

1,483

1,483

Total current liabilities

160,765

148,966

Long-term debt

5

77,116

76,090

Deferred taxes

36,075

32,400

Long-term lease liability

202,753

200,741

Other long-term liabilities

11,745

12,518

Total liabilities

488,454

470,715

Equity:

Equity attributable to Columbia Care Inc.

10

472,776

341,589

Non-controlling interest

19

(19,625)

(19,713)

Total shareholders' equity

453,151

321,876

Total liabilities and equity

$

941,605

$

792,591

Operations of the Company (Note 1)

Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)

Subsequent events (Note 20)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

1

COLUMBIA CARE INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for number of shares and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Revenues, net of discounts

Cost of sales

Gross profit before change in fair value adjustments of biological assets

Fair value adjustments:

Change in fair value of biological assets included in inventory sold

Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets and inventory

Total fair value adjustments

Gross margin

Operating expenses:

Selling, general and administrative

Share-based compensation

Total operating expenses

Loss from operations

Other expense:

Three months ended March 31,

Note

2021

2020

$

86,095

$

26,323

(51,101)

(18,290)

34,994

8,033

(29,112)

(14,550)

4

39,145

19,108

10,033

4,558

45,027

12,591

39,84724,453

7,6697,116

(47,516) (31,569)(2,489) (18,978)

Change in fair value of derivative liability

Interest (expense) income, net

Interest expense related to lease liabilities

Other expense, net

Total other expense

Loss before provision for income taxes

Income tax expense

Net loss and comprehensive loss

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests Net loss attributable to shareholders

Weighted-average number of shares used in earnings per share - basic and diluted

Loss attributable to shares (basic and diluted)

(179)

(3,856)

(3,717)

(75)

(7,827)

(10,316)

(5,009)

(15,325)

19

88

$

(15,413)

$

294,815,943

13

$

(0.05)

$

-

693

(1,490)

(163)

(960)

(19,938)

(710)

(20,648)

(538)

(20,110)

216,539,508

(0.09)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

COLUMBIA CARE INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for number of shares)

(unaudited)

Total Columbia

Total

Share Capital

Care Inc.

Non-Controlling

Shareholders'

Shares

Amount

Reserves

Deficit

Shareholders' Equity

Interest

Equity

Balance as of December 31, 2019

216,529,181

$

354,926

$

89,550

$

(176,202)

$

268,274

$

(1,342)

$

266,932

Equity-based compensation

15,384

7,116

-

-

7,116

-

7,116

Cancellation of restricted stock awards

(7,534)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Warrants issued with debt

-

-

1,403

-

1,403

-

1,403

Net loss

-

-

-

(20,110)

(20,110)

(538)

(20,648)

Balance as of March 31, 2020

216,537,031

$

362,042

$

90,953

$

(196,312)

$

256,683

$

(1,880)

$

254,803

Balance as of December 31, 2020

276,511,831

$

533,735

$

112,457

$

(304,603)

$

341,589

$

(19,713)

$

321,876

Equity-based compensation (1)

190,925

461

7,208

-

7,669

-

7,669

Issuance of shares, net

21,792,500

133,151

-

133,151

-

133,151

Issuance of shares in connection with acquisitions

971,541

4,972

-

-

4,972

-

4,972

Cancellation of restricted stock awards

(21,847)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Warrants exercised

262,200

808

-

-

808

-

808

Net loss

-

-

-

(15,413)

(15,413)

88

(15,325)

Balance as of March 31, 2021

299,707,150

$

673,127

$

119,665

$

(320,016)

$

472,776

$

(19,625)

$

453,151

  1. The amounts are shown net of any shares withheld by the Company to satisfy certain tax withholdings in connection with vesting of equity-based awards. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

COLUMBIA CARE INC.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

(unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net loss

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization

Equity-based compensation

Debt amortization expense

Change in fair value of biological assets

Deferred taxes

Other

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

Accounts receivable

Biological assets

Inventory

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

Other assets

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

Other long-term liabilities

Net cash used in operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of property and equipment

Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

Cash for loan under CannAscend and Corsa Verde agreements

Cash paid for deposits

Cash received from deposits

Net cash used in investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities:

Issuance of common shares, net of issuance costs

Equity issuance costs

Net proceeds from issuance of debt

Payment of lease liabilities

Exercise of warrants

Repayment of debt

Net cash provided by financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in cash

Cash at beginning of the period

Cash at end of period

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Cash paid for interest on other obligations

Cash paid for interest on lease obligations

Cash paid for income taxes

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:

Non-cash fixed asset additions within accounts payable and accrued expenses Issuance of warrants

Non-cash equity issuance costs within accounts payable and accrued expenses Shares issued in connection with acquisition

Three months ended March 31,

2021

2020

$

(15,325 )

$

(20,648 )

12,095

5,728

7,669

7,116

1,242

-

(10,033 )

(4,558 )

656

-

480

483

1,131

(25 )

1,832

360

(6,617 )

(5,693 )

658

3,802

(5,660 )

(5,801 )

6,001

3,266

4,603

5,540

(1,268 )

(10,430 )

(7,232 )

(22,940 )

(2,727 )

-

(209 )

(150 )

(2,138 )

(2,004 )

2,164

2,278

(10,142 )

(22,816 )

133,559

-

(122 )

-

-

14,250

(3,570 )

(1,610 )

808

-

(3,878 )

-

126,797

12,640

115,387

(20,606 )

61,111

47,464

$

176,498

$

26,858

$

438

$

157

$

3,717

$

1,490

$

135

$

-

$

2,455

$

13,223

$

-

$

1,403

$

286

$

250

$

4,972

$

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Columbia Care Inc. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 14:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COLUMBIA CARE INC.
09:52aCOLUMBIA CARE : 1Q 2021 Financial Statements
PU
07:01aColumbia Care Continues Momentum in West Virginia with Opening of Second Cannabist Loca..
BU
02/17Columbia Care Brings Award-Winning Cannabist Retail Experience to New York; Celebrates ..
BU
02/16Columbia Care Inc. acquired 49.9% stake in Access Bryant SPC.
CI
02/03Columbia Care Inc. Opens First Cannabist Dispensary in West Virginia
CI
02/03Columbia Care Opens First Cannabist Dispensary in West Virginia
BU
02/03Columbia Care Announces Closing of US$185 Million Private Placement of 9.50% Senior-Sec..
BU
02/03Columbia Care Inc. Announces Closing of USD 185 Million Private Placement of 9.50% Seni..
CI
02/02Columbia Care Inc. announced that it has received $185 million in funding
CI
01/31Columbia Care to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on March 15, 2022
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 476 M - -
Net income 2021 -66,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 395 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 201 M 1 201 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,35x
EV / Sales 2022 2,32x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart COLUMBIA CARE INC.
Duration : Period :
Columbia Care Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3,19 $
Average target price 10,10 $
Spread / Average Target 217%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Keane Vita Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Derek Watson Chief Financial Officer
Michael Abbott Executive Chairman
Rosemary Mazanet Chief Scientific Officer
David James Hart Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLUMBIA CARE INC.11.88%1 201
HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION INC.42.91%1 363
AYR WELLNESS INC.-0.68%1 014
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.-8.11%553
CANSORTIUM INC.-3.03%162
RED WHITE & BLOOM BRANDS INC.17.86%119