Columbia Care : 1Q 2021 Financial Statements

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net loss

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization

Equity-based compensation

Debt amortization expense

Change in fair value of biological assets

Deferred taxes

Other

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

Accounts receivable

Biological assets

Inventory

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

Other assets

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities

Other long-term liabilities

Net cash used in operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of property and equipment

Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

Cash for loan under CannAscend and Corsa Verde agreements

Cash paid for deposits

Cash received from deposits

Net cash used in investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities:

Issuance of common shares, net of issuance costs

Equity issuance costs

Net proceeds from issuance of debt

Payment of lease liabilities

Exercise of warrants

Repayment of debt

Net cash provided by financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in cash

Cash at beginning of the period

Cash at end of period

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Cash paid for interest on other obligations

Cash paid for interest on lease obligations

Cash paid for income taxes

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:

Non-cash fixed asset additions within accounts payable and accrued expenses Issuance of warrants

Non-cash equity issuance costs within accounts payable and accrued expenses Shares issued in connection with acquisition