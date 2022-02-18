Columbia Care : 1Q 2021 Financial Statements

For the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020
(Expressed in U.S. dollars)
COLUMBIA CARE INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
Note
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash
$
176,498
$
61,111
Accounts receivable
6,282
7,414
Inventory
3
118,606
111,549
Biological assets
4
26,952
18,752
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
10,587
11,389
Assets held for sale
17
3,483
3,483
Total current assets
342,408
213,698
Property and equipment
8
119,971
114,400
Right of use assets
189,746
187,715
Restricted cash
6
10,858
10,858
Long-term deposits
6
9,480
9,271
Goodwill
6
137,796
132,808
Intangible assets
6,16
107,504
100,342
Notes receivable
6,9
16,026
15,832
Other non-current assets
7,816
7,667
Total assets
$
941,605
$
792,591
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
23,813
$
18,466
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
49,117
45,330
Contingent consideration
6
48,202
48,202
Current portion of lease liability
10,366
9,937
Current portion of long-term debt
5,6
10,496
8,439
Derivative liability
17,288
17,109
Liabilities held for sale
17
1,483
1,483
Total current liabilities
160,765
148,966
Long-term debt
5
77,116
76,090
Deferred taxes
36,075
32,400
Long-term lease liability
202,753
200,741
Other long-term liabilities
11,745
12,518
Total liabilities
488,454
470,715
Equity:
Equity attributable to Columbia Care Inc.
10
472,776
341,589
Non-controlling interest
19
(19,625)
(19,713)
Total shareholders' equity
453,151
321,876
Total liabilities and equity
$
941,605
$
792,591
Operations of the Company (Note 1)
Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)
Subsequent events (Note 20)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
1
COLUMBIA CARE INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for number of shares and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
Revenues, net of discounts
Cost of sales
Gross profit before change in fair value adjustments of biological assets
Fair value adjustments:
Change in fair value of biological assets included in inventory sold
Unrealized gain on changes in fair value of biological assets and inventory
Total fair value adjustments
Gross margin
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
Share-based compensation
Total operating expenses
Loss from operations
Other expense:
Three months ended March 31,
Note
2021
2020
$
86,095
$
26,323
(51,101)
(18,290)
34,994
8,033
(29,112)
(14,550)
4
39,145
19,108
10,033
4,558
45,027
12,591
39,84724,453
7,6697,116
(47,516)(31,569)(2,489)(18,978)
Change in fair value of derivative liability
Interest (expense) income, net
Interest expense related to lease liabilities
Other expense, net
Total other expense
Loss before provision for income taxes
Income tax expense
Net loss and comprehensive loss
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests Net loss attributable to shareholders
Weighted-average number of shares used in earnings per share - basic and diluted
Loss attributable to shares (basic and diluted)
(179)
(3,856)
(3,717)
(75)
(7,827)
(10,316)
(5,009)
(15,325)
19
88
$
(15,413)
$
294,815,943
13
$
(0.05)
$
-
693
(1,490)
(163)
(960)
(19,938)
(710)
(20,648)
(538)
(20,110)
216,539,508
(0.09)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
2
COLUMBIA CARE INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except for number of shares)
(unaudited)
Total Columbia
Total
Share Capital
Care Inc.
Non-Controlling
Shareholders'
Shares
Amount
Reserves
Deficit
Shareholders' Equity
Interest
Equity
Balance as of December 31, 2019
216,529,181
$
354,926
$
89,550
$
(176,202)
$
268,274
$
(1,342)
$
266,932
Equity-based compensation
15,384
7,116
-
-
7,116
-
7,116
Cancellation of restricted stock awards
(7,534)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Warrants issued with debt
-
-
1,403
-
1,403
-
1,403
Net loss
-
-
-
(20,110)
(20,110)
(538)
(20,648)
Balance as of March 31, 2020
216,537,031
$
362,042
$
90,953
$
(196,312)
$
256,683
$
(1,880)
$
254,803
Balance as of December 31, 2020
276,511,831
$
533,735
$
112,457
$
(304,603)
$
341,589
$
(19,713)
$
321,876
Equity-based compensation (1)
190,925
461
7,208
-
7,669
-
7,669
Issuance of shares, net
21,792,500
133,151
-
133,151
-
133,151
Issuance of shares in connection with acquisitions
971,541
4,972
-
-
4,972
-
4,972
Cancellation of restricted stock awards
(21,847)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Warrants exercised
262,200
808
-
-
808
-
808
Net loss
-
-
-
(15,413)
(15,413)
88
(15,325)
Balance as of March 31, 2021
299,707,150
$
673,127
$
119,665
$
(320,016)
$
472,776
$
(19,625)
$
453,151
The amounts are shown net of any shares withheld by the Company to satisfy certain tax withholdings in connection with vesting of equity-based awards. The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
3
COLUMBIA CARE INC.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
(unaudited)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization
Equity-based compensation
Debt amortization expense
Change in fair value of biological assets
Deferred taxes
Other
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable
Biological assets
Inventory
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
Other assets
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
Other long-term liabilities
Net cash used in operating activities
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
Cash for loan under CannAscend and Corsa Verde agreements
Cash paid for deposits
Cash received from deposits
Net cash used in investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities:
Issuance of common shares, net of issuance costs
Equity issuance costs
Net proceeds from issuance of debt
Payment of lease liabilities
Exercise of warrants
Repayment of debt
Net cash provided by financing activities
Net increase (decrease) in cash
Cash at beginning of the period
Cash at end of period
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest on other obligations
Cash paid for interest on lease obligations
Cash paid for income taxes
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:
Non-cash fixed asset additions within accounts payable and accrued expenses Issuance of warrants
Non-cash equity issuance costs within accounts payable and accrued expenses Shares issued in connection with acquisition
Three months ended March 31,
2021
2020
$
(15,325 )
$
(20,648 )
12,095
5,728
7,669
7,116
1,242
-
(10,033 )
(4,558 )
656
-
480
483
1,131
(25 )
1,832
360
(6,617 )
(5,693 )
658
3,802
(5,660 )
(5,801 )
6,001
3,266
4,603
5,540
(1,268 )
(10,430 )
(7,232 )
(22,940 )
(2,727 )
-
(209 )
(150 )
(2,138 )
(2,004 )
2,164
2,278
(10,142 )
(22,816 )
133,559
-
(122 )
-
-
14,250
(3,570 )
(1,610 )
808
-
(3,878 )
-
126,797
12,640
115,387
(20,606 )
61,111
47,464
$
176,498
$
26,858
$
438
$
157
$
3,717
$
1,490
$
135
$
-
$
2,455
$
13,223
$
-
$
1,403
$
286
$
250
$
4,972
$
-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
4
