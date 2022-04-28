Columbia Care Brings Cannabist Dispensary Experience to Portsmouth, Virginia

National Momentum Continues with 31st Cannabist Location; Company to Open Eight More Retail Locations in Virginia to Support Growing Medical Program

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced today its Portsmouth dispensary, located at 4012 Seaboard Ct., has completed the rebrand to the Company’s award-winning Cannabist retail experience. The Company operates another Cannabist in Virginia Beach and is set to open another in Carytown this summer. This is the 31st Cannabist location among the Company’s 84 active retail locations.

“We are thrilled to bring the Cannabist experience to more of Virginia’s growing base of medical patients, especially on the heels of the Governor and state legislature’s recent reforms to make the program even more accessible,” said Jesse Channon, Chief Growth Officer of Columbia Care. “Our high quality cannabis, combined with a dispensary experience that is welcoming to patients of all experience levels, are the core elements of Cannabists across the country, and we look forward to sharing this with our Portsmouth community. We are grateful to the Board of Pharmacy, local legislators and our patients for allowing us to share our passion for the plant through the Cannabist experience.”

Cannabist Portsmouth offers several of Columbia Care’s brands including Seed & Strain, Classix and gLeaf and a wide selection of products such as edibles, extracts, tinctures, pre-rolls, vapes and whole flower. Patients also have access to Columbia Care’s proprietary cannabis discovery tool, Forage, both in-store and online to help find strains and products to fit their needs. Starting July 1, 2022, new patients applying for a medical card will only need a certification from a registered practitioner.

Columbia Care was the first to bring whole flower to Virginia and wholesales its brands to 100% of the dispensaries across the state. The Company is licensed to operate a market-leading total of 12 dispensaries. To support this retail footprint, Columbia Care currently operates nearly 148,000 square feet of cultivation and production capacity and has a fleet of delivery vehicles able to serve the entire state.

For more information, visit www.gocannabist.com/virginia.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care operates 131 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 32 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original multi-state providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements or information contained in this release include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to the Company’s ability to execute on retail, wholesale, brand and product initiatives in Virginia. These forward-looking statements or information, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, favorable operating and economic conditions; obtaining and maintaining all required licenses and permits; favorable production levels and sustainable costs from the Company’s operations; and the level of demand for cannabis products, including the Company’s products sold by third parties. In addition, securityholders should review the risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in Columbia Care’s Form 10-K dated March 31, 2022, filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and as otherwise described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities.

