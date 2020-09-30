Log in
COLUMBIA CARE INC.

(CCHW)
Columbia Care : Continues Florida Expansion with Two Dispensary Openings in Miami and Brandon

09/30/2020 | 08:07am EDT

Two additional dispensaries bring the operational total to 12

Columbia Care, Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) ("Columbia Care" or the "Company") today announced the opening of two dispensaries in Florida – Miami Pinelake and Brandon. The Miami dispensary is located at 12083 SW 117 Avenue and will officially begin serving the community's medical cannabis customers starting today, September 30, 2020. The Brandon dispensary is located at 2116 W Brandon Blvd and will open its doors on October 1, 2020.

The Company's Lakeland cultivation facility is now producing at 100% bloom capacity, ensuring there is ample supply for the entire portfolio of Columbia Care’s Florida dispensaries with a broad range of products, including a significant selection of smokable flower. Along with the GMP-certified facility in Arcadia, the Company is ideally positioned to perfect its production methods, ensuring that it can continue to produce the highest quality flower and products available in market.

"We are excited to continue expanding our services and products to Florida residents," said Arnetra Shettleworth, VP Operations of Columbia Care's southern region. "As of October, Columbia Care will have dispensaries in 12 locations across the state, making it one of Columbia Care’s largest markets. We are committed to providing a best-in-class experience as well as a broad suite of product offerings, including our high-quality flower for patients throughout Florida and making a positive impact in the communities of Miami and Brandon."

Columbia Care has been serving Florida since 2019 when they opened their first dispensary in Gainesville. Both locations will be open Monday through Saturday from 11am – 6pm ET. Customers will also have access to curbside check-in and the Columbia National Credit Card, the first and only legal credit card for cannabis purchases, to facilitate seamless ordering and cashless transactions.

For more information on Columbia Care Miami Pinelake and Brandon and its current product offerings, please visit https://col-care.com/.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of medical and adult use cannabis products and related services with licenses in 18 US jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care currently operates 99 facilities1 including 76 dispensaries and 23 cultivation and manufacturing facilities. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the United States, and continues to deliver an industry-leading, patient-centered medicinal cannabis operation that has quickly expanded into the adult use market as a premier operator. The company currently offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Amber and Platinum Label CBD. With more than four million sales transactions since its inception in 2012, Columbia Care is known for setting the standard for compassion, professionalism, quality, care, and innovation in the rapidly expanding cannabis industry. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

1Pro forma facilities either open or under development; includes facilities where Columbia Care provides consultative services pursuant to the terms of a management services arrangement


© Business Wire 2020
