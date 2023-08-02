Cannabist Suffolk is Company’s 36th Cannabist Location and 86th Active Dispensary Nationwide

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and retailers of cannabis products in the U.S., today announced it has opened the doors of its tenth of twelve planned dispensaries in Virginia. Cannabist Suffolk, located at 1238 Holland Road, Suite 111, is now serving registered medical patients. This is the sixth Columbia Care retail location to open in Virginia within the past year. The dispensary will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday, August 10.

“We’re thrilled to open Cannabist Suffolk and bring our award-winning Cannabist retail experience to those in the Suffolk region. As our presence grows in Virginia, we're able to connect with a larger community through our commitment to advocacy and education. We deeply appreciate the support we've received from the Suffolk community and remain committed to promoting the understanding and acceptance of cannabis as well as enhancing our customers’ retail experience,” said Jesse Channon, Chief Commercial Officer, Columbia Care.

Columbia Care operates nearly 148,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing capacity in Virginia and has a retail presence in six of the most populated cities across the state. Cannabist Suffolk offers a variety of products such as flower, pre-rolls, edibles, and concentrates and carries Columbia Care brands including Classix, gLeaf, Hedy, and Seed & Strain.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 16 U.S. jurisdictions. Columbia Care operates 125 facilities including 95 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original multi-state providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.columbia.care.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements or information contained in this release include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to the Company’s ability to execute on retail, wholesale, brand and product initiatives in Virginia. These forward-looking statements or information, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, favorable operating and economic conditions; obtaining and maintaining all required licenses and permits; favorable production levels and sustainable costs from the Company’s operations; and the level of demand for cannabis products, including the Company’s products sold by third parties. In addition, securityholders should review the risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in Columbia Care’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,2022, filed with the applicable securities regulatory authorities and described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with U.S. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

