    CCHW   CA1973091079

COLUMBIA CARE INC.

(CCHW)
Columbia Care : Expands New Jersey Footprint with New Dispensary in Deptford, Bringing Scale to South Jersey

08/16/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
New Location Marks Company’s Second Location in the Garden State and 74th Open Dispensary in the U.S.

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of medical and adult-use cannabis products in the U.S., announced it has opened its second New Jersey dispensary, located at 1692 Clements Bridge Road in Deptford. The grand opening celebration, held today, included a ribbon cutting with Mayor Paul Medany.

“It’s a perfect time to expand our footprint in New Jersey with a growing medical cannabis community and the transition to adult use on the horizon,” said Jesse Channon, Chief Growth Officer. “Southern New Jersey is an underserved region with a significant medical population, so we’re proud to bring cannabis accessibility and a wider range of products to the area. We’re incredibly grateful to Mayor Medany, the Chamber of Commerce and everyone else who has supported us throughout this process. We look forward to welcoming patients and offering a unique shopping experience to everyone who walks through our doors.”

The Deptford location will complement Columbia Care’s existing dispensary and 50,000-square-foot cultivation and production facility in Vineland, which completed its first harvest in July. Columbia Care is developing a third dispensary in Hamilton Township that is expected to open by the end of 2021, as well as a second cultivation and production facility in Vineland that will provide 250,000 square feet of additional canopy, manufacturing and distribution space, pending regulatory approval.

The store will initially carry products from Columbia Care’s Seed & Strain brand, as well as a variety of other wholesale partner brands. More of Columbia Care’s brand portfolio will be added, as will the Company’s first-of-its-kind online cannabis discovery tool, Forage, in the coming weeks. Patients can view the menu and place orders online at www.gocannabist.com/deptford. The store is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-6pm.

About Columbia Care
Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care operates 130 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 31 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils, and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Plant Sugar, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. The Company has made assumptions with regard to its ability to execute on brand and product initiatives, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. Securityholders should review the risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in Columbia Care’s Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2021, filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with Canadian securities regulatory authorities.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 512 M - -
Net income 2021 -19,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 235 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -68,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 625 M 1 618 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,63x
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,5%
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Keane Vita Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lars Robert Boesgaard Chief Financial Officer
Michael Abbott Executive Chairman
Rosemary Mazanet Chief Scientific Officer
David James Hart Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLUMBIA CARE INC.-27.94%1 628
AYR WELLNESS INC.16.26%1 662
CANSORTIUM INC.6.58%231
RED WHITE & BLOOM BRANDS INC.23.68%166
RUBICON ORGANICS INC.-34.81%106
LOWELL FARMS INC.5.52%97