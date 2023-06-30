Columbia Care Chevy Chase, gLeaf Rockville, gLeaf Frederick, and the Company’s Cultivation and Production are Prepared for Adult Use

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and retailers of cannabis products in the U.S., today announced it is set to begin adult use sales in its three Maryland retail locations, Columbia Care Chevy Chase, gLeaf Rockville and gLeaf Frederick, on Saturday, July 1.

“The start of adult use sales in Maryland is a truly momentous occasion for our customers and for the industry as a whole. We continue to see some states taking immediate action on ballot initiatives across the country and working diligently to put a framework together to build a broader, safer and more inclusive cannabis marketplace with the introduction of adult use sales. This swift action, and inclusion of existing operators who understand the landscape, shows a commitment from state leaders to help connect the power of the cannabis plant to those who need and want it,” said Jesse Channon, Chief Growth Officer, Columbia Care. “We are proud to be a part of the initial adult use framework and look forward to continuing to serve the medical community as we have for years.”

In addition to its three active retail locations, Columbia Care operates more than 50,000 square feet of cultivation and production space in the state and has one additional retail location under development in Prince George’s County. Columbia Care brands that are now available in Maryland include Amber, Classix, gLeaf, Hedy, and Triple Seven. The Company has hired additional staff members to help serve the influx of new customers and ensure that existing medical program customers receive the same access and support they previously received.

For hours, adult use menus and additional information, visit Columbia Care Chevy Chase, gLeaf Rockville and gLeaf Frederick.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and retailers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 16 U.S. jurisdictions. Columbia Care operates 126 facilities including 94 dispensaries and 32 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original multi-state providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.columbia.care.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements or information contained in this release include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to the Company’s preparations for adult use sales in Maryland and the potential scope and impact of adult use sales in Maryland. These forward-looking statements or information, which although considered reasonable by the Company, may prove to be incorrect and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, the Company’s intention not to appoint a new director; certain potential milestone payments in connection with the Green Leaf Transaction; favorable operating and economic conditions; obtaining and maintaining all required licenses and permits; favorable production levels and sustainable costs from the Company’s operations; and the level of demand for cannabis products, including the Company’s products sold by third parties. In addition, securityholders should review the risk factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in Columbia Care’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the applicable securities regulatory authorities and described from time to time in documents filed by the Company with U.S. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

