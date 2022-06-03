Columbia Care to Present at Cannabis Conference on June 7, 2022

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”) today announced that Nicholas Vita, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Director, will participate in a fireside chat at the VirtualInvestorConferences.com Cannabis Conference on Tuesday, June 7, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The presentation webcast will be available on the Columbia Care website at http://ir.col-care.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

