Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Columbia Care Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCHW   CA1973091079

COLUMBIA CARE INC.

(CCHW)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  06/02 03:36:18 pm EDT
2.380 CAD   +1.28%
05/16COLUMBIA CARE INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/16TRANSCRIPT : Columbia Care Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 16, 2022
CI
05/16Columbia Care Reports First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Columbia Care to Present at Cannabis Conference on June 7, 2022

06/03/2022 | 07:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”) today announced that Nicholas Vita, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Director, will participate in a fireside chat at the VirtualInvestorConferences.com Cannabis Conference on Tuesday, June 7, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

The presentation webcast will be available on the Columbia Care website at http://ir.col-care.com. A replay of the webcast will remain available on the Company’s website for 30 days.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care operates 131 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 32 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original multi-state providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about COLUMBIA CARE INC.
05/16COLUMBIA CARE INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
05/16TRANSCRIPT : Columbia Care Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 16, 2022
CI
05/16Columbia Care Reports First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
05/16Columbia Care Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/16Columbia Care Inc. Provides Earnings Outlook for the Year 2022
CI
05/11COLUMBIA CARE INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
05/05Columbia Care Brings its Most Popular Brands, Seed & Strain and Classix, to Colorado
BU
05/05Columbia Care Brings Its Most Popular Brands, Seed & Strain and Classix, to Colorado
CI
04/29Columbia Care to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 16, 2022
BU
04/28Columbia Care Brings Cannabist Dispensary Experience to Portsmouth, Virginia
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COLUMBIA CARE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 617 M - -
Net income 2022 -57,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 481 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -27,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 753 M 753 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 2 586
Free-Float 18,0%
Chart COLUMBIA CARE INC.
Duration : Period :
Columbia Care Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,89 $
Average target price 6,91 $
Spread / Average Target 266%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Keane Vita Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek Watson Chief Financial Officer
Michael Abbott Executive Chairman
Rosemary Mazanet Chief Scientific Officer
David James Hart Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLUMBIA CARE INC.-34.25%753
ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC.-54.77%563
AYR WELLNESS INC.-60.82%408
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.-35.14%359
FLORA GROWTH CORP.-47.19%72
CANSORTIUM INC.-69.70%51