Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Columbia Care Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCHW   CA1973091079

COLUMBIA CARE INC.

(CCHW)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04/29 03:57:21 pm EDT
2.610 CAD   -8.74%
04:21pColumbia Care to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 16, 2022
BU
04/28Columbia Care Brings Cannabist Dispensary Experience to Portsmouth, Virginia
BU
04/28Columbia Care Brings Cannabist Dispensary Experience to Portsmouth, Virginia
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Columbia Care to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 16, 2022

04/29/2022 | 04:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”) today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 before U.S. financial markets open on Monday, May 16, 2022. Following the release of financial results, Company management will conduct a conference call at 8:00 a.m. EST to discuss financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2022.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

To access the live conference call via telephone, please dial 1-844-283-2900 (US Callers) or 1-213-217-9431 (international callers). A live audio webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.col-care.com/ or at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xsdeznnb.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website approximately 2 hours after completion of the call and will be archived for 30 days.

Exemptive Relief Application in Relation to Shareholder Meeting to Approve Cresco Labs Transaction

In connection with the previously announced arrangement with Cresco Labs Inc., Columbia Care anticipates holding its special meeting of Columbia Care shareholders on or about June 14, 2022 to consider such transaction. In connection with the meeting, Columbia Care has made an application to the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC”) to obtain an order from the OSC exempting Columbia Care from the requirements in subsection 8.1(1) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions to obtain minority approval for the transaction from the holders of each affected class of shares of Columbia Care, in each case voting separately as a class. If the OSC grants the order as set out in the application, the holders of Columbia Care common shares and proportionate voting shares will vote together as a single class for purposes of such minority approval. There is no guarantee that such exemptive relief will be granted.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care operates 131 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 32 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original multi-state providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about COLUMBIA CARE INC.
04:21pColumbia Care to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 16, 2022
BU
04/28Columbia Care Brings Cannabist Dispensary Experience to Portsmouth, Virginia
BU
04/28Columbia Care Brings Cannabist Dispensary Experience to Portsmouth, Virginia
CI
04/25COLUMBIA CARE INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
04/21Columbia Care Celebrates Historic Launch of Adult Use Sales at its Two New Jersey Canna..
BU
04/21Columbia Care Announces Historic Launch of Adult Use Sales At Its Two New Jersey Cannab..
CI
04/12Columbia Care Celebrates the Transformation of its Expanded Chicago Dispensary to the A..
BU
04/01Columbia Care Opens Fourth Cannabist Dispensary in West Virginia; Establishes Wholesale..
BU
04/01Columbia Care Opens Fourth Cannabist Dispensary in West Virginia; Establishes Wholesale..
CI
03/31COLUMBIA CARE INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COLUMBIA CARE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 637 M - -
Net income 2022 -51,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 402 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 884 M 885 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,02x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 586
Free-Float 17,0%
Chart COLUMBIA CARE INC.
Duration : Period :
Columbia Care Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,23 $
Average target price 7,60 $
Spread / Average Target 241%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Keane Vita Chief Executive Officer & Director
Derek Watson Chief Financial Officer
Michael Abbott Executive Chairman
Rosemary Mazanet Chief Scientific Officer
David James Hart Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLUMBIA CARE INC.-20.99%884
HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION INC.42.91%1 363
ASCEND WELLNESS HOLDINGS, INC.-50.83%614
AYR WELLNESS INC.-49.32%516
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC.-16.67%452
CANSORTIUM INC.-62.88%62