Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Columbia Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLBK   US1976411033

COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC.

(CLBK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Columbia Financial : Announces the Appointment of Daria Torres to its Board of Directors (Form 8-K)

07/29/2021 | 12:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Columbia Financial, Inc. Announces
the Appointment of Daria Torres
to its Board of Directors

FAIR LAWN, NJ - July 29, 2021 - Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBK), the parent company of Columbia Bank, is pleased to announce that Mount Laurel, New Jersey resident, Daria Torres has been appointed to the Boards of Directors of Columbia Financial and Columbia Bank effective July 27, 2021. Ms. Torres will also serve on the Audit Committee of the Company and the Bank. Ms. Torres' appointment brings the Company's total number of directors to ten, nine of whom are independent non-executive directors.

Ms. Torres is the founder and Managing Partner of Walls Torres Group, LLC, a strategic management consulting firm that works with leading corporations, non-profits and charitable organizations to grow and achieve their business objectives. Ms. Torres has more than 20 years of experience as a strategy consultant and advisor to CEOs, boards and executive teams. Prior to founding Walls Torres Group, Ms. Torres served as a McKinsey & Company engagement manager and Lockheed Martin systems engineer.

Ms. Torres currently serves as an independent member of the board of directors of Human Resolution Technologies, a provider of remote patient monitoring solutions for adaptive, precision care at scale. Ms. Torres earned her Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering from the University of Virginia with a double major in Economics, a Master's in Systems Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania with a specialization in Telecommunications, and an MBA in Operations and Information Management from The Wharton School where she was a fully-funded I.W. Burnham Fellow and earned Director's List distinction.

Said Thomas J. Kemly, President and CEO of Columbia Financial and Columbia Bank, 'We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Torres to the Boards of Directors of Columbia Financial and Columbia Bank. Her vast knowledge and experience as an executive-level strategist and advisor will be a valuable asset to our leadership and complement the Board's existing mix of skills and experience.'

Ms. Torres is a vital contributor to her communities. She is the Board Chair of Giving Cycle, a Board Advisor to the Wharton Black MBA Alumni Association, and a former Alumni Trustee of the University of Virginia IDEA Fund. Prior board service also includes SOSAfrik International, Camden Dream Center, and the Holland Scholars Program. She is a lifetime member of the Girl Scouts of the USA, the University of Virginia Alumni Association, Mensa International, National Black MBA Association and the National Society of Black Engineers.

About Columbia Financial, Inc.

Columbia Financial, Inc. is the holding company for Columbia Bank. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ, Columbia Bank offers traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its market areas through its 61 full-service branch networks within the State of New Jersey, including online and mobile banking, localized lending centers as well as title, investment and wealth management services. As of June 30, 2021, Columbia had total assets of $9.1 billion, loans of $6.0 billion and deposits of $7.1 billion.

Disclaimer

Columbia Financial Inc. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 16:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC.
12:09pCOLUMBIA FINANCIAL : Announces the Appointment of Daria Torres to its Board of D..
PU
12:06pCOLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Even..
AQ
07/28COLUMBIA FINANCIAL : Posts Higher Q2 Earnings, Revenue
MT
07/28COLUMBIA FINANCIAL : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/28Columbia Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter E..
GL
07/28Columbia Financial, Inc. Reports Net Charge-Offs for the Second Quarter Ended..
CI
07/28COLUMBIA FINANCIAL : Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended Ju..
PU
07/28COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
06/18SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Retesting Friday Session Lows in Late Trade
MT
06/18SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Weighing Heavily on Friday Markets
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 234 M - -
Net income 2021 91,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 955 M 1 955 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,35x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,23x
Nbr of Employees 593
Free-Float 32,6%
Chart COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Columbia Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 17,93 $
Average target price 19,00 $
Spread / Average Target 5,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. Kemly President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis E. Gibney Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Noel R. Holland Chairman
Damodaram Bashyam Chief Information & Digital Officer, Executive VP
Edward Thomas Allen Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC.15.23%1 955
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.19.19%453 310
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION25.80%323 615
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-13.52%243 513
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY50.80%186 955
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.9.10%186 568