    CXP   US1982872038

COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(CXP)
  
CXP Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Columbia Property Trust, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – CXP

09/07/2021 | 09:18am EDT
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) to funds managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (collectively, “PIMCO”) for $19.30 per share in cash is fair to Columbia Property shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Columbia Property shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Columbia Property and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Columbia Property shareholders; (2) determine whether PIMCO is underpaying for Columbia Property; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Columbia Property shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Columbia Property shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Columbia Property shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 253 M - -
Net income 2021 -19,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 648 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 5,08%
Capitalization 1 901 M 1 901 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
Nbr of Employees 160
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Columbia Property Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 16,54 $
Average target price 18,44 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
Managers and Directors
E. N. Mills President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James A. Fleming Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Constance B. Moore Chairman
Elka L. Wilson Senior Vice President-Corporate Operations
Jeff K. Gronning Chief Investment Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST, INC.15.34%1 901
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)23.61%79 234
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.20.13%47 363
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.16.95%31 755
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION16.29%28 153
SEGRO PLC35.76%21 340