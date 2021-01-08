Columbia Property Trust : Corporate Responsibility at Columbia Property Trust (Jan. 2021)
01/08/2021 | 01:44pm EST
CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY
at
Columbia Property Trust
At Columbia, we recognize that our actions have both immediate and far-reaching impacts on our stakeholders, our communities, and the environment.
We take responsibility for our actions and are committed to doing the work necessary to ensure these impacts are positive. And we believe that our success in this endeavor requires that corporate responsibility must be more than something we do.
It must be central to who we are.
2
RESPONSIBLE
To all our Stakeholders
20K+
26K+
Columbia
people in our
investors1
buildings2
7.3M 16M
SF company
SF under
owned
management3
Primary Markets
New York City I San Francisco
Washington, D.C. I Boston
160
Columbia employees
3.3M
SF under development3
NYC
headquarters
Unless otherwise indicated, statistics shown above are as of December 31, 2020, and reflect only those properties in which Columbia holds a majority ownership interest, at 100% of these assets, including those held
through joint venture partnerships. 1Estimated investors in the public-traded REIT Columbia Property Trust, Inc.; does not include joint venture partners or investors in private investment funds managed by Columbia.
3
2On a normalized basis. 3Includes all assets owned by Columbia (wholly-owned and partially owned), as well as those managed by Columbia for co-investors and third parties.
CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY
Fundamental to our Business Strategy
WHAT is our approach?
Focus on issues
that benefit our stakeholders and communities
Climate impact
Social equity and justice
Safe and healthy work environments
Community support
HOW do we execute it?
Engage our partners
to meet challenges and bring about change
All Columbia team members
Our investors
Our tenants
Community and business leaders
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Columbia Property Trust Inc. published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 18:43:01 UTC