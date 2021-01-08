Log in
COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(CXP)
Columbia Property Trust : Corporate Responsibility at Columbia Property Trust (Jan. 2021)

01/08/2021

01/08/2021 | 01:44pm EST
CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY

at

Columbia Property Trust

At Columbia, we recognize that our actions have both immediate and far-reaching impacts on our stakeholders, our communities, and the environment.

We take responsibility for our actions and are committed to doing the work necessary to ensure these impacts are positive. And we believe that our success in this endeavor requires that corporate responsibility must be more than something we do.

It must be central to who we are.

RESPONSIBLE

To all our Stakeholders

20K+

26K+

Columbia

people in our

investors1

buildings2

7.3M 16M

SF company

SF under

owned

management3

Primary Markets

New York City I San Francisco

Washington, D.C. I Boston

160

Columbia employees

3.3M

SF under development3

NYC

headquarters

Unless otherwise indicated, statistics shown above are as of December 31, 2020, and reflect only those properties in which Columbia holds a majority ownership interest, at 100% of these assets, including those held through joint venture partnerships.

through joint venture partnerships. 1Estimated investors in the public-traded REIT Columbia Property Trust, Inc.; does not include joint venture partners or investors in private investment funds managed by Columbia.

On a normalized basis. Includes all assets owned by Columbia (wholly-owned and partially owned), as well as those managed by Columbia for co-investors and third parties.

CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY

Fundamental to our Business Strategy

WHAT is our approach?

Focus on issues

that benefit our stakeholders and communities

  • Climate impact
  • Social equity and justice
  • Safe and healthy work environments
  • Community support

HOW do we execute it?

Engage our partners

to meet challenges and bring about change

  • All Columbia team members
  • Our investors
  • Our tenants
  • Community and business leaders

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Columbia Property Trust Inc. published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 18:43:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
