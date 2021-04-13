Columbia Property Trust : Named a 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) is proud to announce that it has received the 2021 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy.

ENERGY STAR has been an important partner in Columbia’s efforts to achieve optimal building performance and efficiency. Columbia tracks the performance of its entire portfolio through ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager and has committed to ensuring that all eligible buildings qualify for and receive certification in the program. In 2020, 100% of the eligible properties in Columbia’s portfolio earned ENERGY STAR certification, with an average ENERGY STAR score of 80 across our portfolio (as of December 31, 2020).

Columbia recognizes that its tenants also play a vital role in energy-efficiency and sustainability efforts and actively encourages them to participate in energy management best practices. The company’s property management teams utilize multiple communication channels to partner with tenants on ways to reduce energy consumption and the carbon footprint of their buildings.

“Since our company’s inception, we have been committed to operating in a responsible and efficient manner, which we believe is in the best interest of all our stakeholders,” said Nelson Mills, Columbia’s Chief Executive Officer. “More recently, we have taken significant steps to improve our tracking and reporting capabilities, to ensure we are capturing these long-standing efforts and identifying opportunities for further improvement, as well as to engage our tenants in our work to advance energy and water efficiency across our portfolio. We are proud to have these efforts recognized, and we look forward to continuing to support ENERGY STAR’s goals and achieve recognition for our exceptional performance in the years ahead.”

“ENERGY STAR award-winning partners are showing the world that delivering real climate solutions makes good business sense and promotes job growth,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Many of them have been doing it for years, inspiring all of us who are committed to tackling the climate crisis and leading the way to a clean energy economy.”

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions to protecting the environment through superior energy achievements. ENERGY STAR Award Winners lead their industries in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, services, and strategies. These efforts are essential to fighting the climate crisis and protecting public health.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2021 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards programs, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) creates storied properties for legendary companies in New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Boston. The Columbia team is deeply experienced in transactions, asset management and repositioning, leasing, development, and property management. It employs these competencies to grow value across its high-quality, well-leased office portfolio of 15 properties that contain more than six million rentable square feet, as well as four properties under development, and also has more than eight million square feet under management for private investors and third parties. Columbia has investment-grade ratings from both Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $450 billion in energy costs and achieve 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about and https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/energy_star_numbers

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding future business operations, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from projections. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented in our forward-looking statements, see Columbia Property Trust’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent annual report on Form 10-K. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak as of the date of such statements. We make no representations or warranties (express or implied) about the accuracy of, nor do we intend to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

