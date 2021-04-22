Columbia Property Trust : Releases 2020 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

Log in
    CXP

COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(CXP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
04/22/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) has released its 2020 Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) Report.

The report highlights Columbia’s ESG priorities, initiatives, and targets, including its commitment to an ambitious goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The report also provides environmental data for the company’s owned and managed properties and details how Columbia cared for people during a difficult and unprecedented year, as well as its pledge to continue increasing the company’s positive impacts, both immediate and far-reaching, on its stakeholders, the environment, and the communities in which it operates.

“At Columbia, we understand the importance of acting with awareness and transparency, not only regarding our financial and operational actions, but also our efforts to address the risks of climate change, to serve our stakeholders responsibly, and to advance social justice,” said Nelson Mills, CEO of Columbia. “We are proud to share our 2020 ESG Report, which conveys our progress to date and the roadmap we have established to drive our company’s responsible and sustainable future growth.”

Columbia has prepared its 2020 ESG Report in alignment with the climate disclosure standards of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), in addition to providing reference of alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

Columbia’s 2020 ESG Report is available on the company’s website at www.columbia.reit/responsibility.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) creates storied properties for legendary companies in New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Boston. The Columbia team is deeply experienced in transactions, asset management and repositioning, leasing, development, and property management. It employs these competencies to grow value across its high-quality, well-leased office portfolio of 15 properties that contain more than six million rentable square feet, as well as four properties under development, and has more than eight million square feet under management for private investors and third parties. Columbia has investment-grade ratings from both Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding future business operations, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from projections. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented in our forward-looking statements, see Columbia Property Trust’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent annual report on Form 10-K. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak as of the date of such statements. We make no representations or warranties (express or implied) about the accuracy of, nor do we intend to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2021
