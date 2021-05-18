Log in
    CXP   US1982872038

COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST, INC.

(CXP)
Columbia Property Trust : Selected as a Gold Level 2021 Green Lease Leader

05/18/2021 | 05:30pm EDT
Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) is proud to announce it has been recognized as a 2021 Green Lease Leader by the Department of Energy’s Better Buildings Alliance and the Institute for Market Transformation. The Green Lease Leaders program sets national standards for what constitutes a green lease, while recognizing landlords and tenants that modernize their leases to drive collaborative action on energy efficiency, cost-savings, air quality, and sustainability in buildings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518006182/en/

Columbia Property Trust has been recognized as a Gold Level 2021 Green Lease Leader by the Department of Energy and Institute of Market Transformation. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Columbia has achieved “Gold” Recognition, the highest level offered by Green Lease Leaders, for its strong commitment to high performance and sustainability in buildings and best practice leasing. To receive this recognition, Columbia qualified for credits in energy efficiency and sustainability best practices such as utility data tracking and sharing, cost recovery for capital improvements, and sustainability training. Columbia has also implemented a tracking program for all green lease-applicable language in leases across its portfolio and works to engage tenants directly in sustainability efforts at each property.

“By collaborating with our tenants, we can work together to tackle the challenges of sustainability, realize opportunities for resource efficiency and cost-savings, and provide a top-performing workplace for our building occupants and the community,” said Paul Teti, Executive Vice President, National Real Estate Operations for Columbia. “We are pleased to have been recognized for our efforts to engage tenants from lease inception in our commitment to sustainability and proud to serve as a green lease leader for our tenant companies and our industry.”

Columbia is part of a national trend toward green leases in commercial spaces. This year’s Green Lease Leaders represent portfolios totaling more than 2 billion square feet and comprise a diverse range of buildings from large and small commercial offices to industrial buildings to data centers. Learn more about Green Leasing by visiting GreenLeaseLeaders.com or reading Green Lease Leaders case studies.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) creates storied properties for legendary companies in New York, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and Boston. The Columbia team is deeply experienced in transactions, asset management and repositioning, leasing, development, and property management. It employs these competencies to grow value across its high-quality, well-leased office portfolio of 15 properties that contain more than six million rentable square feet, as well as four properties under development, and also has more than eight million square feet under management for private investors and third parties. Columbia has investment-grade ratings from both Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release, including statements regarding future business operations, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from projections. For a discussion of some of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented in our forward-looking statements, see Columbia Property Trust’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent annual report on Form 10-K. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and speak as of the date of such statements. We make no representations or warranties (express or implied) about the accuracy of, nor do we intend to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


