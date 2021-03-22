Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund    STK

COLUMBIA SELIGMAN PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY GROWTH FUND

(STK)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund : Announcements Regarding 11th Annual Meeting of Stockholders

03/22/2021 | 02:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors (the Board) of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc. (the Fund) (NYSE: STK) today announced that the Fund’s 11th Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held virtually on June 11, 2021 (the Meeting). The close of business on April 20, 2021 has been fixed by the Fund’s Board as the record date for the determination of Stockholders entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof.

At the Meeting, Stockholders will be asked to elect two directors, Ms. Sandra Yeager and Mr. Christopher O. Petersen, to the Board, each to hold office until the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, and to re-elect three other directors, Mses. Kathleen Blatz and Pamela G. Carlton and Mr. George S. Batejan, to the Board, each to hold office until the 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, and all until their successors are elected and qualify; to consider the ratification of the Board’s selection of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Fund’s independent registered public accounting firm for the 2021 fiscal year; and to consider such other matters as may properly come before the Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof. This and other information relating to the Meeting, including additional details of the Meeting time and how to access the Meeting, will be described in a notice of meeting and proxy statement that the Fund intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Fund is managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. This material is distributed by Columbia Management Investment Distributors, Inc., member FINRA.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. You can obtain the Fund’s most recent periodic reports and other regulatory filings by contacting your financial advisor or visiting columbiathreadneedleus.com. These reports and other filings can also be found on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s EDGAR Database. You should read these reports and other filings carefully before investing.

Investment products are not federally or FDIC-insured, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

© 2021 Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. All rights reserved.

Adtrax 3498092


© Business Wire 2021
All news about COLUMBIA SELIGMAN PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY GROWTH FUND
03:05pCOLUMBIA SELIGMAN PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02:54pCOLUMBIA SELIGMAN PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY : Announcements Regarding 11th Annual Meeti..
BU
02/12COLUMBIA SELIGMAN PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/05COLUMBIA SELIGMAN PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
02/05COLUMBIA SELIGMAN PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY : 9.25% Annual Rate for IPO Investors
BU
2020COLUMBIA SELIGMAN PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020COLUMBIA SELIGMAN PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
2020COLUMBIA SELIGMAN PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY : 9.25% Annual Rate for IPO Investors
BU
2020COLUMBIA SELIGMAN PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020COLUMBIA SELIGMAN PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial State..
AQ
More news
Chart COLUMBIA SELIGMAN PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY GROWTH FUND
Duration : Period :
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLUMBIA SELIGMAN PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY GROWTH FUND
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher O. Petersen President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael G. Clarke Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Catherine James Paglia Chairman
Thomas P. McGuire Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia M. Flynn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLUMBIA SELIGMAN PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY GROWTH FUND11.09%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION8.11%8 248
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND5.63%3 693
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.21.44%2 598
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.4.60%2 480
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.9.71%1 892
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ