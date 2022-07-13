Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Columbia Sportswear Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COLM   US1985161066

COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY

(COLM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-12 pm EDT
74.04 USD   -0.24%
06:14aCOLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR : APPOINTS CHRISTIANA SMITH SHITO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS - Form 8-K
PU
06:04aCOLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/12Columbia Sportswear Company Appoints Christiana Smith Shi to Its Board of Directors
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR : APPOINTS CHRISTIANA SMITH SHITO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS - Form 8-K

07/13/2022 | 06:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY APPOINTS CHRISTIANA SMITH SHI
TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Portland, Ore. - Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq: COLM), a global leader in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor, active and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment products, today announced that its board of directors appointed Christiana Smith Shi to serve as a director and member of its Audit Committee, effective July 8, 2022.

Ms. Shi is the Principal at Lovejoy Advisors, LLC, an advisory services firm focused on digitally transforming consumer and retail businesses, which she founded in 2016. Previously, she served as President, Direct-to-Consumer at Nike, Inc. from 2013 until 2016 after serving in various roles beginning in 2010.

Ms. Shi serves on the board of directors, governance and people committee and compensation committee of Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ). Ms. Shi also serves on the board of directors, compensation and human capital committee and risk committee of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS).

"We are thrilled to have Christiana join our board of directors," said Chairman, President and CEO, Tim Boyle. "Christiana's deep direct-to-consumer experience will be a tremendous asset to our Board as we look to grow that portion of our business."

About Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear Company has assembled a portfolio of brands for active lives, making it a leader in the global active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company's brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL®, and prAna® brands. To learn more, please visit the company's websites at www.columbia.com, www.mountainhardwear.com, www.SOREL.com, and www.prana.com.

Contact:
Andrew Burns, CFA
Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Planning
Columbia Sportswear Company
(503) 985-4112
aburns@columbia.com

Disclaimer

Columbia Sportswear Company published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 10:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY
06:14aCOLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR : APPOINTS CHRISTIANA SMITH SHITO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS - Form 8-K
PU
06:04aCOLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements a..
AQ
07/12Columbia Sportswear Company Appoints Christiana Smith Shi to Its Board of Directors
BU
06/24COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY(NASDAQGS : COLM) dropped from Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
06/24COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY(NASDAQGS : COLM) dropped from Russell 1000 Growth Index
CI
06/24COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY(NASDAQGS : COLM) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Growth In..
CI
06/24COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY(NASDAQGS : COLM) dropped from Russell 1000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/24COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY(NASDAQGS : COLM) dropped from Russell 3000E Growth Index
CI
06/24COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY(NASDAQGS : COLM) dropped from Russell 2500 Growth Index
CI
06/24COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY(NASDAQGS : COLM) dropped from Russell Midcap Growth Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 659 M - -
Net income 2022 378 M - -
Net cash 2022 386 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 1,61%
Capitalization 4 655 M 4 655 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 8 325
Free-Float 52,9%
Chart COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Columbia Sportswear Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 74,04 $
Average target price 109,81 $
Spread / Average Target 48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy P. Boyle General Manager
Jim A. Swanson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Skip Potter Chief Digital Information Officer & EVP
Peter J. Bragdon Director-Intellectual Property & Senior Counsel
Stephen E. Babson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY-24.01%4 655
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-16.00%306 784
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-28.63%35 965
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-19.51%22 875
VF CORPORATION-38.92%17 373
MONCLER S.P.A.-36.22%11 057