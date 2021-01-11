Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Columbia Sportswear Company    COLM

COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY

(COLM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Columbia Sportswear : Appoints Tim Sheerin as Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales for the Columbia Brand

01/11/2021 | 04:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq: COLM), a leading innovator in active outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, today announced the appointment of Tim Sheerin as Senior Vice President of U.S. Sales for the Columbia brand.

In his new role, Sheerin will report to Franco Fogliato, Executive Vice President, Global Omni-Channel.

“Tim brings a wealth of experience in commercial leadership,” said Franco Fogliato. “His background in strategy, coupled with his years catalyzing high-performance teams, will help us accelerate growth for the Columbia brand in 2021 and beyond.”

Prior in joining Columbia, Sheerin spent twenty years in various senior-level sales and strategy roles at Nike. In his most recent role as Vice President of North America Sales, he led Nike’s wholesale business across Nike and Jordan brands, supporting all product lines and categories for North America.

“In his new role, Tim is poised to consolidate the strong leading position of the Columbia brand with his knowledge of the U.S. market and extensive network of relationships with customers,” said Fogliato. “We could not be happier to kick off the year with a leader of his caliber.”

About Columbia:

Columbia, the flagship brand of Portland, Oregon-based Columbia Sportswear Company, has been creating innovative apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment for outdoor enthusiasts since 1938. Columbia has become a leading global brand by channeling the company’s passion for the outdoors and innovative spirit into technologies and performance products that keep people warm, dry, cool and protected year-round. To learn more, please visit the company's website at www.columbia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "should," "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or reference future dates. The Company's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis; however, each forward-looking statement involves a number of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in this document, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors," and those that have been or may be described in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are inherently less reliable than historical information. The Company does not undertake any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this document to conform them to actual results or to reflect changes in events, circumstances or its expectations. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the effects of all such factors or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY
04:08pCOLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR : Appoints Tim Sheerin as Senior Vice President of U.S. Sale..
BU
09:37aCOLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Columbia Sportswear to $85 Fro..
MT
01/06COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY : Appoints John Culver, Leader of International Grow..
BU
01/06COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
01/04COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination..
AQ
2020COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR : Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Columbia Sportswear t..
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Columbia Sportswear Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
2020Insider at Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Makes Significant Sale of Stock
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at Columbia Sportswear
MT
2020Continued Level of Significant Insider Selling at Columbia Sportswear (COLM)
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 453 M - -
Net income 2020 95,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 687 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 62,7x
Yield 2020 0,24%
Capitalization 5 876 M 5 876 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,11x
EV / Sales 2021 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 8 900
Free-Float 52,2%
Chart COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Columbia Sportswear Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 93,22 $
Last Close Price 88,74 $
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Timothy P. Boyle Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas B. Cusick Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jim A. Swanson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Walter T. Klenz Independent Director
Stephen E. Babson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY1.56%5 876
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE2.82%323 799
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.5.01%47 633
VF CORPORATION2.86%34 262
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-4.88%17 331
MONCLER S.P.A.-4.15%14 876
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ