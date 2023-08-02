O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Columbia Sportswear Co, código ISIN BRC2SWBDR005, informa que foi aprovado em 01/08/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,300000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,7752 - 01/08/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,097 por BDR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Columbia
Sportswear Co (Company), ISIN BRC2SWBDR005, hereby informs that on 01/08/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,300000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,7752 - 01/08/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,097 per BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 12/09/2023, aos
The payment will be completed on 12/09/2023, to
titulares de BDRs em 18/08/2023.
entitled BDR Shareholders on 18/08/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 21/08/2023 até 22/08/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 21/08/2023 to 22/08/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Disclaimer
Columbia Sportswear Company published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2023 15:42:08 UTC.
