O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Columbia Sportswear Co, código ISIN BRC2SWBDR005, informa que foi aprovado em 01/08/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,300000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,7752 - 01/08/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,097 por BDR.

Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Columbia

Sportswear Co (Company), ISIN BRC2SWBDR005, hereby informs that on 01/08/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,300000000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,7752 - 01/08/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,097 per BDR.