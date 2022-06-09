Columbia Sportswear Company Appoints Francois Guillon as Senior Vice President, Omni Planning and Fulfillment

Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq: COLM), a leading innovator in active outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, today announced the appointment of Francois Guillon as Senior Vice President, Omni Planning and Fulfillment.

In this role, Mr. Guillon will report to Chief Supply Chain Officer Lisa Kulok. He brings a wealth of leadership experience in planning and digital transformation of supply chain operations, most recently in a variety of roles with Tiffany & Co.

Mr. Guillon has a Master of Business Administration from Baruch College in New York; a Master of Philosophy from the Université Paris-Sorbonne, Paris, France; and a Bachelor of Arts from the Université Paris-Sorbonne, Paris, France.

“Francois will help us continue to evolve our systems and capabilities so that we can retain our competitive edge,” said Ms. Kulok. “His global experience, coupled with his knowledge of digital systems will help us in this dynamic supply chain process.”

“We’re excited to have Francois and his energy and enthusiasm for Columbia Sportswear join our Company,” said Tim Boyle, CEO, President and Chair of the Board. “As we have seen from recent events, our supply chain leaders are an incredibly important part of our Company’s success.”

About Columbia Sportswear Company:

Columbia Sportswear Company has assembled a portfolio of brands for active lives, making it a leader in the global active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company's brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL®, and prAna® brands. To learn more, please visit the company's websites at www.columbia.com, www.mountainhardwear.com, www.SOREL.com, and www.prana.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, anticipations or beliefs about the growth of the Columbia brand and the Company. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "should," "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or reference future dates. The Company's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis; however, each forward-looking statement involves a number of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in this document, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors," and those that have been or may be described in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this document to conform them to actual results or to reflect changes in events, circumstances or its expectations. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the effects of all such factors or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

