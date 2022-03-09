Log in
COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY

Columbia Sportswear Company Appoints Pri Shumate as Chief Marketing Officer for the Columbia Brand

03/09/2022 | 05:42pm EST
Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq: COLM), a leading innovator in active outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, today announced the appointment of Pri Shumate as Chief Marketing Officer for the Columbia brand. In this role, Pri will report to Joe Boyle, Executive Vice President and President of the Columbia brand, effective March 14, 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005990/en/

Pri Shumate, Chief Marketing Officer for the Columbia Brand (Photo: Business Wire)

Pri Shumate, Chief Marketing Officer for the Columbia Brand (Photo: Business Wire)

“Pri is a consumer-obsessed marketing leader with global experience in demand creation,” said Joe Boyle. “I feel certain that her background and dynamism will help drive continued growth for the Company.”

“We are excited to have Pri join our team leading the marketing efforts in the largest brand in our portfolio,” said Tim Boyle, Chairman, President and CEO of Columbia Sportswear. “Having a leader of her caliber will pave the way for an even better 2022.”

“I am really excited about growing the Columbia brand and the business by diversifying and expanding our consumer base,” said Pri Shumate. “I hope to educate people on the quality of our products and the values of our brand, and to harness our team's creativity to inspire people to go outside, fulfilling Columbia’s mission to unlock the outdoors for everyone.”

About Columbia Sportswear Company:

Columbia Sportswear Company has assembled a portfolio of brands for active lives, making it a leader in the global active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company's brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL®, and prAna® brands. To learn more, please visit the company's websites at www.columbia.com, www.mountainhardwear.com, www.SOREL.com, and www.prana.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, anticipations or beliefs about the growth of the Columbia brand and the Company. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "should," "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or reference future dates. The Company's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis; however, each forward-looking statement involves a number of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in this document, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors," and those that have been or may be described in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this document to conform them to actual results or to reflect changes in events, circumstances or its expectations. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the effects of all such factors or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 667 M - -
Net income 2022 376 M - -
Net cash 2022 488 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 1,35%
Capitalization 5 513 M 5 513 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 8 325
Free-Float -
Chart COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Columbia Sportswear Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 85,45 $
Average target price 114,64 $
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy P. Boyle General Manager
Jim A. Swanson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Skip Potter Chief Digital Information Officer & EVP
Peter J. Bragdon Director-Intellectual Property & Senior Counsel
Walter T. Klenz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY-12.31%5 513
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-24.33%301 620
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-24.25%38 338
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-20.50%22 659
VF CORPORATION-29.05%20 203
MONCLER S.P.A.-30.32%13 096