Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq:COLM), a global leader in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor, active and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment products, today announced that Michael Minter will be joining the Company as SOREL’s Vice President, Brand.

Mr. Minter has spent nearly 20 years in creative and marketing leadership roles for brands such as Sanuk, Billabong, Keen, DC, and Reef. His work has ranged from award winning advertising campaigns to global retail concepts to high impact collaborations.

“The addition of Michael to the team comes at an exciting time for the brand as we chart our course into a new chapter of growth,” said Cory Long, President of SOREL. “With a strong background revitalizing and scaling brands in footwear, fashion, outdoor, and action sports, Michael brings with him the creativity level and experience spectrum we feel is tailor-made for the SOREL opportunity.”

Mr. Minter began on April 29, 2024.

About Columbia Sportswear Company:

Columbia Sportswear Company has assembled a portfolio of brands for active lives, making it a leader in the global active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company's brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL®, and prAna® brands. To learn more, please visit the company's websites at www.columbia.com, www.mountainhardwear.com, www.SOREL.com, and www.prana.com.

About SOREL

Founded in 1962, SOREL combines its heritage of expert craftsmanship with future forward designs to create all-season footwear. What began decades ago with premium boots is now a brand dedicated to an unparalleled balance of functionality and fashion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, anticipations or beliefs about the growth of the Columbia brand and the Company. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "should," "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or reference future dates. The Company's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis; however, each forward-looking statement involves a number of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in this document, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors," and those that have been or may be described in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this document to conform them to actual results or to reflect changes in events, circumstances or its expectations. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the effects of all such factors or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

