Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Columbia Sportswear Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COLM   US1985161066

COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY

(COLM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Columbia Sportswear Company Names Jim Beeman Vice President, U.S. Sales, Columbia Brand

01/12/2022 | 05:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq: COLM), a leading innovator in active outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, today announced it has named Jim Beeman as Vice President, U.S. Sales for the Columbia brand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112006028/en/

Jim Beeman, Vice President, U.S. Sales, Columbia Brand (Photo: Business Wire)

Jim Beeman, Vice President, U.S. Sales, Columbia Brand (Photo: Business Wire)

In this role, Jim will report to Tim Sheerin, Senior Vice President, Global Wholesale, Columbia brand. U.S. Wholesale is a core business for the Columbia brand, and Jim brings a wealth of leadership experience in that area.

“Jim has led multiple teams at Nike and driven significant growth in support of large integrated wholesale partnerships, driven category brand marketing and retail brand marketing, as well as territory-based teams across wholesale, digital and direct,” said Mr. Sheerin.

“We could not be happier to have a leader of Jim’s caliber join Columbia Sportswear,” said Joe Boyle, President, Columbia Brand. “We’re excited to have his energy and enthusiasm for the outdoor industry at the Columbia brand.”

About Columbia Sportswear Company:

Columbia Sportswear Company has assembled a portfolio of brands for active lives, making it a leader in the global active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the company's brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL®, and prAna® brands. To learn more, please visit the company's websites at www.columbia.com, www.mountainhardwear.com, www.SOREL.com, and www.prana.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY
05:58pColumbia Sportswear Company Names Jim Beeman Vice President, U.S. Sales, Columbia Brand
BU
01/07UBS Adjusts Columbia Sportswear's Price Target to $105 From $120, Maintains Neutral Rat..
MT
01/04Today on Wall Street: Plenty of new records
01/04Baird Downgrades Columbia Sportswear to Neutral from Outperform, Adjusts Price Target t..
MT
01/04ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Columbia Sports, Halliburton, Match Group, Sherwin-Williams, War..
2021WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Central banks take hawkish turn
2021Stifel Downgrades Columbia Sportswear to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $111 Fr..
MT
2021ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : AT&T, BioNTech, Columbia Sports, Jefferies, Under Armour...
2021COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021INSIDER SELL : Columbia Sportswear
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 063 M - -
Net income 2021 317 M - -
Net cash 2021 796 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
Yield 2021 1,15%
Capitalization 6 057 M 6 057 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,72x
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 7 275
Free-Float -
Chart COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Columbia Sportswear Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 92,88 $
Average target price 116,33 $
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy P. Boyle Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jim A. Swanson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Skip Potter Chief Digital Information Officer & EVP
Peter J. Bragdon Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Walter T. Klenz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY-5.72%6 057
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-2.34%406 417
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-11.42%44 833
V.F. CORPORATION-2.98%28 221
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-7.62%25 494
MONCLER S.P.A.-5.69%18 494