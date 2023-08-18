Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq:COLM), a global leader in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor, active and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment products, named Tom Gyles its new Senior Vice President, Global Distribution Network in Canada.

Mr. Gyles oversees North America and Europe wholesale, retail, and ecommerce company-owned distribution operations (2,000 employees). He is also accountable for the of the global third-party logistics network, strategy and operations including critical 3PL partnerships within the Asia Pacific region.

Mr. Gyles has more than 20 years of logistics and distribution network experience across several industries. He has spent the last 10 years in the apparel industry with PVH Corp and Gap Inc. While living in Toronto, Shanghai, New York, and most recently Hong Kong, he was accountable for logistics and distribution operations supporting retail, wholesale, online and franchise businesses for multiple brands. Mr. Gyles’ experience includes company owned and operated and 3PL-managed facilities. He also led a 3PL business in Canada.

Mr. Gyles will partner at the highest level with Columbia Sportswear’s executive teams globally, and is ultimately accountable for defining and delivering innovative models that serve future business strategy and uplevel consumer experience in a continuously changing supply chain landscape. He is based in Ontario, Canada and reports into Lisa Kulok, EVP, Chief Supply Chain Officer.

About Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear Company has assembled a portfolio of brands for active lives, making it a leader in the global active outdoor lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment industry. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the Company's brands are today sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL® and prAna® brands. To learn more, please visit the Company's websites at www.columbia.com, www.mountainhardwear.com, www.sorel.com, and www.prana.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s expectations, anticipations or beliefs about the growth of the Columbia brand and the Company. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "should," "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or reference future dates. The Company's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis; however, each forward-looking statement involves a number of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in this document, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading "Risk Factors," and those that have been or may be described in other reports filed by the Company, including reports on Form 8-K. The Company does not undertake any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this document to conform them to actual results or to reflect changes in events, circumstances or its expectations. New factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the effects of all such factors or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230818252566/en/