  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Columbia Sportswear Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COLM   US1985161066

COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY

(COLM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:53 2022-07-27 pm EDT
74.32 USD   +2.60%
02:36pColumbia Sportswear Company Releases 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report
BU
07/22Madhappy Partners with Columbia Sportswear on a Collection Centered Around the Outdoors & Mental Health
AQ
07/20Columbia Sportswear Q2 Results Likely Won't Be 'Meaningful' Stock Catalyst, UBS Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Columbia Sportswear Company Releases 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

07/27/2022 | 02:36pm EDT
Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM, the "Company"), a global leading innovator in outdoor, active and lifestyle products including apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment, today released its 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, which includes performance highlights and progress made throughout 2021 in the three pillars of its corporate responsibility strategy – Empowering People, Sustaining Places, and Responsible Practices.

2021 proved to be another challenging year with operations across the globe affected by the pandemic, but ESG remained a priority for Columbia Sportswear Company.

“Despite facing challenges, the Company had its best year in history, and we did so while maintaining our commitment to environmental, social, and governance issues. We proved, once again, that by living our core value of Doing the Right Thing, we can thrive and do well by our people, places and practices,” said Tim Boyle, Chairman, President and CEO.

The report highlights work accomplished by its four primary brands – Columbia, SOREL, Mountain Hardwear and prAna. In 2021, Columbia Sportswear Company:

  • Finalized one Carbon Leadership Project program and one Clean by Design program with two cohorts of manufacturing partners at the Tier 1 and Tier 2 levels to help the partners reduce their environmental impact. Reduction in emissions by the Company’s manufacturing partners will help it to meet its previously established manufacturing climate target of a 30% reduction in manufacturing emissions by 2030, as compared to a 2019 baseline.
  • Introduced the Coalition of Asian & Pacific Islander Employee Resource Group, bringing the total number of Employee Resource Groups to seven.
  • Built two new water towers in supply chain locations to bring clean water to the children of our manufacturing partners and their employees with the Planet Water Foundation, bringing the total number of water towers built to 24.
  • Coordinated COVID-19 community vaccine clinics in Portland, OR and launched an educational campaign encouraging all employees to get vaccinated.

To learn more about Columbia Sportswear Company’s ESG efforts, view the 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report. The Company has also released a Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Index, which discloses the Company’s ESG efforts in accordance with SASB industry-specific standards and can be viewed here.

About Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear Company connects active people with their passions and is a global leading innovator in outdoor, active and lifestyle products including apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the Company's brands are sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL® and prAna® brands. To learn more, please visit the Company's websites at www.columbia.com, www.mountainhardwear.com, www.sorel.com, and www.prana.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements regarding emissions reductions. The company’s expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis; however, such forward-looking statement involves a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors,” and those that have been or may be described in other reports filed by the company, including reports on Form 8-K.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 620 M - -
Net income 2022 372 M - -
Net cash 2022 390 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 1,64%
Capitalization 4 554 M 4 554 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 8 325
Free-Float 52,9%
Managers and Directors
Timothy P. Boyle General Manager
Jim A. Swanson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Skip Potter Chief Digital Information Officer & EVP
Peter J. Bragdon Director-Intellectual Property & Senior Counsel
Stephen E. Babson Independent Director
