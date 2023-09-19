Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) (the "Company"), a global leading innovator in outdoor, active and lifestyle products including apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment, today released its 2022 Impact Report which includes performance highlights and progress made throughout 2022 in the three pillars of its corporate responsibility strategy – Empowering People, Sustaining Places, and Responsible Practices.

2022 proved to be another challenging year with operations across the globe affected by the pandemic and supply chain disruptions, but ESG remained a priority for Columbia Sportswear Company.

“In 2022, we maintained our commitment to reducing our impact on the planet and having a positive impact on people by continuing to evolve our use of technologies, practices and policies,” said Tim Boyle, Chairman, President and CEO.

The report highlights work accomplished by its four primary brands – Columbia, SOREL, Mountain Hardwear and prAna. 2022 highlights include:

Achieved 100% of our goal to support our partner, Planet Water, by building 26 AquaTower water filtration projects near our supply chain partners, providing up to 46,800 people with access to clean drinking water.

Supported 11 manufacturing partner facilities as they kicked off HERproject training programs in health, finance and gender equality, benefiting more than 21,000 of our suppliers’ workers.

Expanded the boundaries of our greenhouse gas inventory to be the most comprehensive inventory to date.

Launched our Climate Progress Report Tool to enhance data verification and reporting capabilities for the facilities of our manufacturing partners.

Continued to work with manufacturing partners that score high on Social Responsibility ratings with over 84% of partners scoring B or above on our internal ratings system.

To learn more about Columbia Sportswear Company’s ESG efforts, view the 2022 Impact Report. The Company has also released a Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Index, which discloses the Company’s ESG efforts in accordance with SASB industry-specific standards and can be viewed here.

