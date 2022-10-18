Advanced search
    COLM   US1985161066

COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANY

(COLM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:31 2022-10-18 am EDT
73.10 USD   +1.25%
11:04aColumbia Sportswear Company's SOREL Headquarters Moving to Washington County
BU
10/12Columbia Sportswear Company to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, October 27, 2022
BU
09/30Lululemon, Other Sportswear Stocks Slump Following Nike's Quarterly Results
MT
Columbia Sportswear Company's SOREL Headquarters Moving to Washington County

10/18/2022 | 11:04am EDT
Columbia Sportswear Company (Nasdaq: COLM), a leading innovator in active outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment, today announced that its SOREL brand is moving into an expanded headquarters building in early 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005508/en/

SOREL Headquarters Rendering (Graphic: Business Wire)

SOREL Headquarters Rendering (Graphic: Business Wire)

SOREL’s momentum has been marked by rapid revenue growth and is expected to expand further over the next 3-5 years. The new headquarters provides room for team and resource enhancement and enables SOREL to continue attracting industry-best talent.

“This is an exciting and indicative moment for our brand,” said Mark Nenow, President of SOREL. “We thrive on shared creative energy to drive design, marketing and distribution of amazing function-first fashion footwear. All for our unstoppable consumer! Everything emanates now from SOREL’s new headquarters home!”

“This is really a story about dynamic growth,” said Craig Zanon, Senior Vice President, Emerging Brands. "SOREL is laser-focused on bringing a relentless flow of compelling products and stories to consumers and is on its way to becoming a leading force in the footwear industry.”

“When we purchased the SOREL brand in 2000, it was a small Canadian company renowned for its men’s winter work and snowboard boots,” said Tim Boyle, Chair, CEO and President of CSC. “Now, it is a rapidly growing female-first brand creating exciting and differentiated products from sandals to wedges to sneakers to boots. It’s an amazing story and a testament to the creativity and drive of SOREL’s employees.”

The SOREL headquarters will be housed in an exclusive single use building on the Columbia Sportswear Company’s Washington county campus.

About Columbia Sportswear Company

Columbia Sportswear Company connects active people with their passions through its portfolio of well-known brands, making it a global leader in outdoor, active and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment products. Founded in 1938 in Portland, Oregon, the Company’s brands are sold in approximately 90 countries. In addition to the Columbia® brand, Columbia Sportswear Company also owns the Mountain Hardwear®, SOREL® and prAna® brands. To learn more, please visit the Company’s websites at www.columbia.com, www.mountainhardwear.com, www.sorel.com, and www.prana.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding anticipated results, profitability and growth. Forward-looking statements often use words such as “will,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “should,” and “may” and other words and terms of similar meaning or reference future dates. The company’s expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis; however, each forward-looking statement involves a number of risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in this document, those described in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the heading “Risk Factors,” and those that have been or may be described in other reports filed by the company, including reports on Form 8-K.


© Business Wire 2022
