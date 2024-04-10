Download as PDF April 09, 2024

Kith reprises its partnership with Columbia Sportswear to present the Kith for Columbia 2024 collection-a vast assortment of apparel, accessories and footwear designed for outdoor camping.

Explore an energic palette reminiscent of a camping landscape-bright yellow symbolic of the sun, red for campfires and deep green hues matching the forest. This collection balances style with functionality, combining Kith design with Columbia's suite of technologies. Omni-Tech™ waterproof and breathable material keeps you dry and comfortable in rainy or wet conditions. Omni-Shield™ repels water and prevents stains. Omni-Wick™ fabric is designed to wick moisture away from the body, keeping you dry and comfortable during physical activities. Omni-Freeze™ ZERO Ice is the most advanced active cooling technology in the industry with touch-activated cooling fabric and a sweat-activated pattern-ideal for long camping trips in hot weather. Omni-Shade™ Sun Deflector is a breathable sun protection that blocks harmful UV rays using reflective dots to deflect sunlight, so you feel cooler and safer in the sun.

The apparel offering is inclusive of outerwear, shirting, vests, pants and shorts. Standouts include the Madison Jacket 2.5L, Wind Anorak, Utility Vest, and Deflector 2.0. Our signature Madison style is upgraded with Omni-Tech waterproof and breathable material. This outerwear style is the epitome of aesthetic function-featuring cobranded artwork in two distinct colorways with plenty of storage pockets. The Wind Anorak, another outerwear style, is crafted from 100% nylon and features a minimalistic design with water-repellant Omni-Shield technology. Discover the ultimate camping vest in the Kith for Columbia Utility Vest. With seven self-draining, zip-closed pockets, this style is perfect for carrying camping gear while staying cool. The Deflector LS 2.0 is a lightweight polyester longsleeve with built-in Omni-Freeze ZERO Ice & Omni-Shade Sun Deflector tech and an all-over Kith Monogram ombré design. Finished with a sunglass cleaning patch.

Discover an array of camping accessory essentials-including custom bags and headwear. The Kith for Columbia Backpack 37L-offered in Waterfall Green, Bright Red, and Bright Yellow-is your ideal carryall for tents, flashlights, water bottles, snacks, and more. Complementing the backpacks are matching crossbody bags ideal for a lighter load. The headwear offering includes custom nylon bucket hats and camper hats featuring a co-branded Kith Alpine Research Division logo.

For the footwear component of the release, Kith returns with the Newton Ridge™ and debuts the Montrail™ Trinity™ MX. The Newton Ridge is a waterproof, lightweight boot with a Techlite™ midsole and Omni-Grip rubber outsole, ensuring support and grip on any surface. This style showcases a printed, co-branded Kith for Columbia logo across the upper and is executed in two Kith-exclusive hues. The Kith for Columbia Montrail Trinity MX Trail is designed for high-performance trail running. Features include a lightweight mesh upper, an asymmetrical lacing system for an exceptional fit, a TechLite™ Plush responsive midsole and an Adapt Trax™ outsole that delivers unparalleled traction for any wet or dry surface.

Alongside this collection, Kith has partnered with Oakley®, a leader in sport performance and optical innovation, on two unique models of eyewear. Together, they tap Oakley's surf heritage with the return of a modern classic, Oakley Hydra by Kith, a Razor Blades-inspired, semi-rimless eyewear featuring a Prizm™ Ruby lens. Also launching is the Oakley icon most known for reshaping the concept of technology wrapped in art, Oakley Eye Jacket™ by Kith, featuring a Prizm™ Jade lens. Both pieces feature a three-point fit for all-day comfort, Prizm™ Lens Technology to enhance colors and contrast to see more detail, and the Kith Classic logo.

We are hosting a special Kith for Columbia Supply Store pop-up at our Kith Aspen location. Visitors have had early access to shop the full collection ahead of the global release starting on April 5th.

Kith for Columbia Supply Store

228 S Mill St, Aspen, CO 81611

April 5 - 14, 2024 10AM - 6PM

Ahead of the full global launch, Kith presents a collection of essential camping equipment as part of the Monday Program™ on April 8th. Discover Kith for Columbia hammocks, sleeping bags, tents, multi-tools, trekking poles and more-featuring custom artwork and logos. The assortment is complete with a Kith & Columbia for Vessel Camp Supplies Kit alongside high-performance knives made in partnership with Benchmade.

Kith for Columbia 2024 releases this Friday, April 12th at 11AM EST/CET at Kith shops and on Kith.com, CA.Kith.com, EU.Kith.com & the Kith App.

The Kith for Columbia Camping Equipment collection will be available today at Kith shops and on Kith.com, CA.Kith.com, EU.Kith.com & the Kith App.

Released April 9, 2024