Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Columbus A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COLUM   DK0010268366

COLUMBUS A/S

(COLUM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Columbus A/S : 6 ways to maximize business growth with Salesforce CRM

01/17/2022 | 10:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wouldn't you say that a single company claiming as much as a 19.8% share of the global CRM market is a big deal? If you do, then you'd be right because Salesforce has done just that in the 2021 fiscal year!

Salesforce CRM is, arguably, one of the most popular CRM systems today. After all, it is rare for a CRM system to double up as a relationship management tool apart from doing what it's meant to do; which is:

  • Manage your customer data
  • Give you a 360-degree view of the interactions and relationships customers have with your business
  • Constantly update you on customers' most important information, so you don't miss anything

Salesforce CRM goes several steps further to help you build a customized and engaging customer journey - something that satisfies and delights your customers. You find yourself successfully building strong relationships with your customers and maintaining them in the best way, leading to improved business performance and growth. This is how.

6 steps to maximum your business growth with Salesforce CRM

For the purposes of this conversation, let's assume you have already opted for, and implemented, Salesforce CRM. And now, you'd like to understand the specifics of the advantages you stand to gain and the extent of these advantages - both being my goals behind writing this blog. So here goes:

1. Enhanced business performance through:
  • Improved sales efficiency -Salesforce CRM prioritizes leads and opportunities with the highest likelihood of conversion and closes these deals quickly based on your interactions with these customers.
  • Increased opportunities for upselling and cross-selling- Salesforce CRM also allows you to view every add-on opportunity there is that's a good fit for already-in-progress deals.
  • Tapping into referral business -Salesforce CRM brings to the forefront not-yet-leveraged opportunities in existing customer relationships instead of merely paying for dead-end leads or wasting time in cold calling.
  • Reduced time to close deals -Salesforce CRM instantly aligns your team on further course of action while closing a deal by giving you a 360-degree view of your customer.
2. Lower cost of sales

Studies suggest the probability of selling to a new prospect is 5% to 20% while that of selling to an existing customer is 60% to 70%. Numbers that validate the difficulty companies face in garnering new customers. Although a key ingredient of continued growth, bringing new customers in is an expensive affair. However, new customer acquisition costs can be offset by cross-selling, upselling and renewing opportunities with your existing customer base. The trust you've already earned with your existing customers gives you greater visibility into your customer portfolio, leading to an increase in repeatable sales.

3. Greater flexibility

Salesforce CRM gives you flexibility to expand with other clouds and applications and makes changes easily; as and when you grow and develop new, more demanding needs.

4. Better customer service

Research shows 55% of consumers are willing to pay more for a better customer experience. Clearly, even the best product is only as good as the service that accompanies it - both before and after the sale. It is essential for your entire team to have immediate access to customers' entire histories for them to quickly provide personalized solutions and communication. Trust gets built and repeat business is encouraged.

5. Improve customer retention

According to a Harvard Business Review report, a mere 5% reduction in your customer defection rate can increase profits by 25% to 85%. Going by this statistic, it's a smart idea to implement the Salesforce CRM and get a transparent view of your customers' histories, active campaigns and/ or open cases so you can:

  • Proactively address problems in at-risk customer accounts
  • Offer delightful purchase and service experiences to keep customers coming back to you for repeat business
  • Provide customers with new, untapped opportunities at the most opportune time

Personal advice - Strong customer relationships pay dividends for years to come. Invest your time and money wisely while selecting the correct CRM system for yourself.

6. Improve customer retention

Salesforce CRM effortlessly automates functions across your sales, service and marketing functions to free your employees from time-consuming, process-heavy manual customer-related operations. Your teams get to channel this newfound time in interacting with prospects and strengthening relationships with existing customers, bringing in new business for you to keep growing.

How does Columbus maximize your growththrough Salesforce CRM?

As a Salesforce Partner, Columbus offers services and support for various cloud-based applications on the Salesforce platform, including:

  • Sales Cloud
  • Service Cloud
  • Field Service

Please click herefor a detailed description of what we do and how we do it.

Disclaimer

Columbus A/S published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 15:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COLUMBUS A/S
10:55aCOLUMBUS A/S : 6 ways to maximize business growth with Salesforce CRM
PU
01/14COLUMBUS A/S : Creating an effective digital transformation plan
PU
01/07COLUMBUS A/S : 5 key success factors for digital transformation
PU
2021COLUMBUS A/S : The role of rich pictures in business transformation and how to create one
PU
2021COLUMBUS A/S : What is digital transformation? The ultimate explanation
PU
2021CULTURE BEFORE DIGITAL : How to manage resistance to change
PU
2021COLUMBUS A/S : 3 steps to achieving sustainable operational excellence
PU
2021CLIMATE CONSCIOUS COMMERCE : Green UX for a more environmentally sustainable e-commerce
PU
2021COLUMBUS A/S : 7 benefits of hiring a Salesforce consultant
PU
2021Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 655 M 253 M 253 M
Net income 2020 48,5 M 7,43 M 7,43 M
Net Debt 2020 104 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 228 M 188 M 188 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 608
Free-Float -
Chart COLUMBUS A/S
Duration : Period :
Columbus A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLUMBUS A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Søren Krogh Knudsen President & Chief Executive Officer
Hans Henrik Thrane Chief Financial Officer
Ib Kunøe Chairman
Ole Fritze Chief Operating Officer
Sven Madsen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLUMBUS A/S-0.42%188
TOPBUILD CORP.-14.93%7 673
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.-14.97%3 506
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB (PUBL)-8.50%2 624
INSTALCO AB (PUBL)-19.89%1 979
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL BUILDING (GROUP) CO., LTD8.69%1 467