Columbus A/S Annual Report 2022

2022 financial performance: Investment in organic growth
Columbus continued to grow revenue, which amounted to DKK 1,389m in 2022, corresponding to an increase of 9%. EBITDA increased by 3% to DKK 91.8m.
All major Business Lines and most Market Units contributed to the revenue growth, especially the strategic Business Lines Digital commerce, Data & Analytics and Customer Experience & Engagement delivered solid growth.
“We are satisfied with our results in 2022 delivering yet another year with organic growth. Our stronger position with larger customers and strengthened organization are the results of our focused growth strategy - but we also recognize that profitability must be improved in 2023”, says Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe
“Industry focus has truly proven its value and by the end of 2022 74% of our customers originated from our core industries. In 2023, we will also be selective in our new sales activities to further position Columbus as a trusted advisor for larger customers looking for integrity, proven track record and high levels of industry-specific expertise”, says CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen.
Performance highlights 2022
Revenue growth of 9% amounting to DKK 1,389m
EBITDA amounted to DKK 91.8m
Recurring revenue amounted to DKK 192m, corresponding to an increase of 8%
Profit after tax amounted to DKK 30m
Efficiency of 63%
Operational highlights 2022
Our new CFO Brian Iversen joined Columbus
Divestment of Russian subsidiary
Launch of global customer development program
Improved efficiency in the Global Delivery Center in India
Merge of Project and Care Business Lines
Strengthening the Digital Advisory focus
Launch of new sustainability strategy
Continued focus on One-Columbus culture
Service revenue split on Business Lines
DKK ´000
2022
2021
∆%
Dynamics
646,128
619,793
4.2%
M3
302,958
296,832
2.1%
Digital Commerce
192,233
157,184
22.3%
Data & Analytics
59,332
37,676
57.5%
Customer Experience & Engagement
45,179
30,008
50.6%
Strategy & Change
6,513
0
100.0%
Other Local Business
64,699
68,798
-6.0%
Total sale of services
1,317,042
1,210,291
8.8%
Total sale of products
72,392
68,893
5.1%
Total net revenue
1,389,434
1,279,184
8.6%
Service revenue split on Market Units
DKK ´000
2022
2021
∆%
Sweden
525,024
483,888
8.5%
Denmark
252,862
247,979
2.0%
Norway
262,271
230,828
13.6%
UK
159,916
137,767
16.1%
US
80,284
80,915
-0.8%
Other
32,337
26,666
21.3%
GDC
4,348
2,248
93.4%
Total sale of services
1,317,042
1,210,291
8.8%
Total sale of products
72,392
68,893
5.1%
Total net revenue
1,389,434
1,279,184
8.6%
Outlook for 2023 In 2023 we expect organic growth close to or above 10% and earnings improvements through enhanced efficiency and focus on contract profitability. Our full year guidance for 2023 is as follows:
Revenue expected to be in the range of DKK 1,500m – 1,550m, corresponding to a growth of 8-12%
EBITDA is expected to be in the range of DKK 115m – 135m corresponding to a margin of 7.4% - 9.0%.
In Q4 2023, we will launch our new strategy with long-term operational og financial goals.
About Columbus Columbus is a global IT services and consulting company specialized in digital transformation. Our more than 1,550+ digital explorers collaborate with our customers in the manufacturing, retail & distribution, and food & process industries. We advise, implement and manage business critical solutions within Strategy & Change, Customer Experience, Digital Commerce, Data & Analytics, Application Management and Cloud ERP. Headquartered in Denmark, we have offices and partners worldwide - delivering locally on a global scale.www.columbusglobal.com. Columbus A/S is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen – COLUM