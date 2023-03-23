Advanced search
    COLUM   DK0010268366

COLUMBUS A/S

(COLUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:32:15 2023-03-23 am EDT
6.170 DKK   +0.16%
09:43aColumbus A/s : Registration - proxy - postal vote 2023 - English
PU
09:07aNotice to convene Annual General Meeting
GL
09:07aNotice to convene Annual General Meeting
GL
Columbus A/S : Registration - proxy - postal vote 2023 - English

03/23/2023 | 09:43am EDT
This form must be returned to:

Computershare A/S

Lottenborgvej 26D, 1st floor

DK-2800 Kgs. Lyngby

Admission form

The Annual General Meeting of Columbus A/S April 24th 2023 at 10.00 am, at Lautrupvang 6, 2750 Ballerup, Denmark.

Request for admission card:

Admission cards may be requested via the Shareholder Portal at www.columbusglobal.com-> Investor or by completing and submitting this form to Computershare A/S, Lottenborgvej 26D, 1st floor, 2800 Kgs. Lyngby. When registering for the general meeting via the Shareholder Portal, the admission card will be sent to the e-mail provided. If this form is used for registering please note that no admission card will be sent, but access to the general meeting will be granted upon displaying ID.

PLEASE TICK:

I wish to attend the general meeting and hereby request an admission card.

I also wish to request an admission card for a companion/adviser

Name and address:

_______

Nomination of proxy or Voting by correspondence:

If you do not wish to attend or are prevented from attending, you may appoint a person as your proxy to represent you at the general meeting or vote by correspondence. Proxies and Voting by correspondence can also be nominated electronically via www.columbusglobal.com

Shareholder identification:

____________________________________________

__________

Name and address

________________________________

Securities account number (NB! Securities account number MUST be indicated to identify you as a shareholder.)

Securities account number is basically the same as your account number. In some cases, the Securities account number is your account number plus prefix identification number to your bank. If in doubt, then you can contact your bank.

Date

Signature

Please note that Columbus A/S and Computershare A/S not are responsible for any delay in submitting the material. Admission form must be received by Computershare A/S no later than 20 April 2023 at 23:59CET, proxy no later than 20 April 2023 at 23:59CET and postal voting no later than 24 April 2023 at 8:00CET. Please return forms to Computershare A/S or by fax to +45 4546 0998.

Nomination of proxy/voting by correspondence:

The Annual General Meeting of Columbus A/S April 24th 2023 at 10.00 am, at Lautrupvang 6, 2750 Ballerup. Denmark.

If you do not wish to attend or are prevented from attending, you may appoint a person as your proxy to represent you at the general meeting or vote by correspondence.

I hereby give proxy to the chairman of the Board of Directors of Columbus A/S, or a substitute duly appointed by him, to vote on my/our behalf at the general meeting.

I hereby give proxy to:

Name and address (Please use block letters)

To vote on my/our behalf at the general meeting.

I request admission card for advisor:

Name of advisor (Please use block letters)

Proxy instructions. In the table below, I have indicated how I wish to vote at the general meeting. Please note that this proxy will only be used if a vote is requested by a third party.

Voting by correspondence. In the table below, I have indicated how I wish to vote at the general meeting Please note that votes by correspondence cannot be withdrawn, and that they will also be used in case of proposed amendments to the items on the agenda.

Items on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting on April

Recommendation by

29th 2022 (shortened, please note that the complete agenda

the Board of

appears from the notice):

FOR

AGAINST

ABSTAIN

Directors

1.

Report from the Board (not subject to resolution)

2. Approval of the Annual Report

For

3.

Distribution of profit

For

4. Presentation of and indicative ballot on the Remuneration

For

Report

5. Proposal from the Board about authorization to purchase own

For

shares

6.

Election of members to the Board of Directors:

Re-election of Ib Kunøe

For

Re-election of Sven Madsen

For

Re-election of Peter Skov Hansen

For

Re-election of Karina Kirk

For

Re-election Per Kogut

For

7.

Election of auditor:

Re-election of Pricewaterhousecoopers Statsautoriseret

For

Revisionspartnerselskab

8.

Proposals from the Board or shareholders

Amendment of Articles of Association

For

9.

Any other business (not subject to resolution)

Please note that Columbus A/S and Computershare A/S not are responsible for any delay in submitting the material. Admission form must be received by Computershare A/S no later than 20 April 2023 at 23:59CET, proxy no later than 20 April 2023 at 23:59CET and postal voting no later than 24 April 2023 at 8:00CET. Please return forms to Computershare A/S or by fax to +45 4546 0998.

If you do not indicate the type of proxy/voting by correspondence, but otherwise properly completed the form, the form will be considered as a vote by correspondence.

Shareholder identification:

___________________________________________

__________

Name and address

________________________________

Securities account number (NB! Securities account number MUST be indicated to identify you as a shareholder)

Securities account number is basically the same as your account number. In some cases, the Securities account number is your account number plus prefix identification number to your bank. If in doubt, then you can contact your bank.

Date

Signature

Please note that Columbus A/S and Computershare A/S not are responsible for any delay in submitting the material. Admission form must be received by Computershare A/S no later than 20 April 2023 at 23:59CET, proxy no later than 20 April 2023 at 23:59CET and postal voting no later than 24 April 2023 at 8:00CET. Please return forms to Computershare A/S or by fax to +45 4546 0998.

Disclaimer

Columbus A/S published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 13:42:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
