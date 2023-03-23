Columbus A/S : Registration - proxy - postal vote 2023 - English

This form must be returned to:
Computershare A/S
Lottenborgvej 26D, 1st floor
DK-2800 Kgs. Lyngby
Admission form
The Annual General Meeting of Columbus A/S April 24th 2023 at 10.00 am, at Lautrupvang 6, 2750 Ballerup, Denmark.
Request for admission card:
Admission cards may be requested via the Shareholder Portal at www.columbusglobal.com-> Investor or by completing and submitting this form to Computershare A/S, Lottenborgvej 26D, 1st floor, 2800 Kgs. Lyngby. When registering for the general meeting via the Shareholder Portal, the admission card will be sent to the e-mail provided. If this form is used for registering please note that no admission card will be sent, but access to the general meeting will be granted upon displaying ID.
PLEASE TICK:
I wish to attend the general meeting and hereby request an admission card.
I also wish to request an admission card for a companion/adviser
|
Name and address:
|
_______
Nomination of proxy or Voting by correspondence:
If you do not wish to attend or are prevented from attending, you may appoint a person as your proxy to represent you at the general meeting or vote by correspondence. Proxies and Voting by correspondence can also be nominated electronically via www.columbusglobal.com
|
Shareholder identification:
|
|
____________________________________________
|
__________
|
Name and address
|
|
________________________________
|
Securities account number (NB! Securities account number MUST be indicated to identify you as a shareholder.)
Securities account number is basically the same as your account number. In some cases, the Securities account number is your account number plus prefix identification number to your bank. If in doubt, then you can contact your bank.
Please note that Columbus A/S and Computershare A/S not are responsible for any delay in submitting the material. Admission form must be received by Computershare A/S no later than 20 April 2023 at 23:59CET, proxy no later than 20 April 2023 at 23:59CET and postal voting no later than 24 April 2023 at 8:00CET. Please return forms to Computershare A/S or by fax to +45 4546 0998.
Nomination of proxy/voting by correspondence:
The Annual General Meeting of Columbus A/S April 24th 2023 at 10.00 am, at Lautrupvang 6, 2750 Ballerup. Denmark.
If you do not wish to attend or are prevented from attending, you may appoint a person as your proxy to represent you at the general meeting or vote by correspondence.
I hereby give proxy to the chairman of the Board of Directors of Columbus A/S, or a substitute duly appointed by him, to vote on my/our behalf at the general meeting.
I hereby give proxy to:
Name and address (Please use block letters)
To vote on my/our behalf at the general meeting.
I request admission card for advisor:
Name of advisor (Please use block letters)
Proxy instructions. In the table below, I have indicated how I wish to vote at the general meeting. Please note that this proxy will only be used if a vote is requested by a third party.
Voting by correspondence. In the table below, I have indicated how I wish to vote at the general meeting Please note that votes by correspondence cannot be withdrawn, and that they will also be used in case of proposed amendments to the items on the agenda.
|
Items on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting on April
|
|
|
|
Recommendation by
|
29th 2022 (shortened, please note that the complete agenda
|
|
|
|
the Board of
|
appears from the notice):
|
FOR
|
AGAINST
|
ABSTAIN
|
Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Report from the Board (not subject to resolution)
|
|
|
|
|
2. Approval of the Annual Report
|
|
|
|
For
|
3.
|
Distribution of profit
|
|
|
|
For
|
4. Presentation of and indicative ballot on the Remuneration
|
|
|
|
For
|
|
Report
|
|
|
|
|
5. Proposal from the Board about authorization to purchase own
|
|
|
|
For
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Election of members to the Board of Directors:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Re-election of Ib Kunøe
|
|
|
|
For
|
|
Re-election of Sven Madsen
|
|
|
|
For
|
|
Re-election of Peter Skov Hansen
|
|
|
|
For
|
|
Re-election of Karina Kirk
|
|
|
|
For
|
|
Re-election Per Kogut
|
|
|
|
For
|
7.
|
Election of auditor:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Re-election of Pricewaterhousecoopers Statsautoriseret
|
|
|
|
For
|
|
Revisionspartnerselskab
|
|
|
|
|
8.
|
Proposals from the Board or shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amendment of Articles of Association
|
|
|
|
For
|
9.
|
Any other business (not subject to resolution)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Please note that Columbus A/S and Computershare A/S not are responsible for any delay in submitting the material. Admission form must be received by Computershare A/S no later than 20 April 2023 at 23:59CET, proxy no later than 20 April 2023 at 23:59CET and postal voting no later than 24 April 2023 at 8:00CET. Please return forms to Computershare A/S or by fax to +45 4546 0998.
If you do not indicate the type of proxy/voting by correspondence, but otherwise properly completed the form, the form will be considered as a vote by correspondence.
Shareholder identification:
|
___________________________________________
|
__________
|
Name and address
|
|
________________________________
|
Securities account number (NB! Securities account number MUST be indicated to identify you as a shareholder)
Securities account number is basically the same as your account number. In some cases, the Securities account number is your account number plus prefix identification number to your bank. If in doubt, then you can contact your bank.
Please note that Columbus A/S and Computershare A/S not are responsible for any delay in submitting the material. Admission form must be received by Computershare A/S no later than 20 April 2023 at 23:59CET, proxy no later than 20 April 2023 at 23:59CET and postal voting no later than 24 April 2023 at 8:00CET. Please return forms to Computershare A/S or by fax to +45 4546 0998.