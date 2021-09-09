Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Columbus A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COLUM   DK0010268366

COLUMBUS A/S

(COLUM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Columbus A/S : What is Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations?

09/09/2021 | 12:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

When Dynamics 365 Project Operations joined Microsoft's suite of cloud-based business solutions, you may have wondered how it differed from previous project management apps. For example, D365 Project Service Automation (PSA) precedes D365 Project Operations. And then there's Microsoft Project, Microsoft Planner and D365 Finance & Operations - all of which also offer some project management capabilities.

But what makes D365 Project Operations so different? And what prompted Microsoft to add yet another project management solution to the family?

What is Dynamics 365 Project Operations and who is it intended for?

Microsoft describes Project Operations as the application designed to connect your professional services business, end-to-end. So, you can handle projects from the quoting stage all the way through to financials.

This will help you gain the visibility, level of collaboration and agility required to drive success across the organisation.

Thanks to its wide range of features and functionalities, D365 Project Operations can be used by various employees across different job roles.

This includes:

  • Project managers
  • Sales managers
  • Resource managers
  • Account managers
  • Finance managers/project accountants
  • Operations managers
Why was Project Operations developed and released? Photo by Mikael Blomkvist

As mentioned earlier, Microsoft already had a well-established collection of project management solutions. In addition to D365 PSA, Microsoft Project and Planner, D365 Finance also offered project management capabilities.

So, why add another to the stack?

D365 Project Operations offers functionalities that the other apps don't offer individually. For example, Microsoft Project comes with planning and scheduling capabilities - but PSA doesn't. PSA, however, offers advanced sales and delivery functionalities. And D365 Finance obviously offers project management accounting, time and expense management features.

Project Operations offers all of these features (arguably the best of breed capabilities of the three aforementioned apps) in one solution. So, there's no need for you to invest in and work with multiple apps.

This means:

  • Improved productivity and process efficiency as there's no need to switch from one solution to another
  • Better data visibility as it's available in one place (one source of data truth)
  • Unlocks cross-team, departmental and function collaboration as the solution can be used by more employees from different departments

And then there are more features, such as:

  • Gantt charts and drag and drop functionality to further improve project planning
  • Accounting functionality, thanks to integration to Dynamics 365 Finance
  • Dual Write functionality with Microsoft's Power Platform to ensure data is seamlessly integrated between your finance and operational systems

By putting together the best features of the three existing project management tools (plus a few extras), Microsoft has created a 'complete' solution to help drive efficiency for professional services firms.

What are the key features of Project Operations?

Photo by Vlada Karpovich

Project management

Ensure your project management team can access the exact tools they need to succeed. This includes:

  • Customisable dashboards
  • Interactive Gantt charts
  • Work-breakdown structures
  • Ability to create accurate estimates for labour and expenses
  • Built-in insights into how projects are progressing (e.g. the ability to track planned-to-actual consumption) so you can make timely decisions
Resource optimisation

Thanks to a smart scheduling engine, Project Operations can help you assign the right people/resources to the right task at the right time.

Using insights such as the employee's skill, availability and location, your project managers can:

  • Maximise resource utilisation
  • Improve internal productivity
  • Improve project success (and customer satisfaction)
  • Better anticipate resourcing needs
Internal productivity tools

Ensure your team are spending more time on value-added activities and less time on tasks, such as admin. For example, time and expense submission can be manual-heavy and time-consuming. This can lead to data inaccuracies which can affect future project planning and forecasting and cash flow.

Project Operations simplifies time tracking and expense management. Users can easily submit, approve and reconcile time and expenses wherever they're located (e.g. if they're out in the field, they can use the D365 mobile app).

Photo by Alena Darmel

Communication tools

One centralised solution means your team and customers can quickly and easily access the information they need, whenever they need it. An integration with Microsoft Teams, for example, also enables better internal and external communication.

Profit forecasting

A unified sales management dashboard allows your team to easily view product and project-based opportunities. All in one place.

This can help them:

  • Prioritise deals
  • Highlight at-risk deals and take prompt action
  • Identify the potential profitability of deals
D365 Project Operations - the ultimate addition to Microsoft's project management family

As you can see, despite the similarities, Project Operations does differ from PSA. It's a worthy addition to Microsoft's project management family.

To read more about Project Operations, its features and how it can benefit your business, click the button below to download our solution factsheet.

Disclaimer

Columbus A/S published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 04:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about COLUMBUS A/S
12:22aCOLUMBUS A/S : What is Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations?
PU
09/08COLUMBUS A/S : Why manufacturers should prioritise customer experience
PU
09/07COLUMBUS A/S : How to tell if your business needs a CRM system
PU
09/06COLUMBUS A/S : 7 top tips to improving your customer engagement strategy
PU
09/01COLUMBUS A/S : An update strategy prevents you from being caught off guard
PU
09/01COLUMBUS A/S : Constant Dynamics 365 updates require a reliable testing strategy
PU
09/01COLUMBUSCAST : What is customer experience (CX)?
PU
08/27COLUMBUS A/S : How to implement production routing in Microsoft Dynamics Busines..
PU
08/27DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL VS FIN : How to choose between the two
PU
08/25COLUMBUS A/S : Why MS Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement is worth the investment
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 655 M 263 M 263 M
Net income 2020 48,5 M 7,71 M 7,71 M
Net Debt 2020 104 M 16,5 M 16,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 271 M 202 M 202 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart COLUMBUS A/S
Duration : Period :
Columbus A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLUMBUS A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Søren Krogh Knudsen President & Chief Executive Officer
Hans Henrik Thrane Chief Financial Officer
Ib Kunøe Chairman
Ole Fritze Chief Operating Officer
Sven Madsen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLUMBUS A/S-10.85%206
TOPBUILD CORP.17.78%7 090
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.18.66%3 569
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB (PUBL)18.08%3 062
INSTALCO AB (PUBL)90.20%2 847
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL BUILDING (GROUP) CO., LTD-1.12%1 394