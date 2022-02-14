Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Columbus A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COLUM   DK0010268366

COLUMBUS A/S

(COLUM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Major shareholder information pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act

02/14/2022 | 04:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company announcement no. 1/2022


Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Columbus A/S hereby announces that Protector Forsikring ASA has notified the Company that on 11 February 2022, Protector Forsikring ASA, org. no. 985279721 exceeded the thresholds of 5% of Columbus A/S’ share capital.

On 11 February 2022, Protector Forsikring ASA bought 467,604 shares in Columbus A/S (ISIN: DK0010268366). Protector Forsikring ASA now holds 6,570,859 shares in Columbus A/S, corresponding to an ownership of 5.08%.

Ib Kunøe                        Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board                CEO & President



For further information, please contact:

CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, tel: +45 70 20 50 00

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about COLUMBUS A/S
04:58aMajor shareholder information pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act
GL
04:58aMajor shareholder information pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act
GL
02/11COLUMBUS A/S : What's in it for me? Rethinking your business value management strategy
PU
02/04COLUMBUS A/S : How digital transformation can boost your value proposition
PU
02/02COLUMBUS A/S : How to stay compliant in a hybrid workspace
PU
02/01COLUMBUS A/S : How to Avoid Dropping the Ball When the Project Goes into Operation
PU
01/21COLUMBUS A/S : What is disruption?
PU
01/20Medius and Columbus Extend Strategic Partnership with New Infor M3 Cloud Connector
CI
01/17COLUMBUS A/S : 6 ways to maximize business growth with Salesforce CRM
PU
01/14COLUMBUS A/S : Creating an effective digital transformation plan
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 655 M 254 M 254 M
Net income 2020 48,5 M 7,43 M 7,43 M
Net Debt 2020 104 M 15,9 M 15,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 29,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 209 M 185 M 185 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 608
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart COLUMBUS A/S
Duration : Period :
Columbus A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLUMBUS A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Søren Krogh Knudsen President & Chief Executive Officer
Hans Henrik Thrane Chief Financial Officer
Ib Kunøe Chairman
Ole Fritze Chief Operating Officer
Sven Madsen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLUMBUS A/S-1.99%185
TOPBUILD CORP.-17.66%7 427
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.-24.43%3 116
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB (PUBL)-11.34%2 473
INSTALCO AB (PUBL)-28.41%1 720
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL BUILDING (GROUP) CO., LTD15.73%1 561