  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Columbus A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COLUM   DK0010268366

COLUMBUS A/S

(COLUM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:25:49 2023-05-30 am EDT
6.980 DKK   -1.69%
04:00aNotification of transactions in Columbus A/S shares and related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
GL
05/24Notification of transactions in Columbus A/S shares and related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
GL
05/16Transcript : Columbus A/S, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 16, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Notification of transactions in Columbus A/S shares and related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05/30/2023 | 04:00am EDT
Company announcement no. 12/2023


In accordance with Article 19 (3) of the Market Abuse Regulation, Columbus A/S is required to disclose information regarding trading in Columbus A/S shares and/or related securities by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Columbus A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.

Please see the attached document for transaction details reported to Columbus.

Ib Kunøe                        Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board                CEO & President



For further information, please contact:

CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 1 389 M 200 M 200 M
Net income 2022 -11,3 M -1,63 M -1,63 M
Net Debt 2022 163 M 23,5 M 23,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -70,8x
Yield 2022 1,99%
Capitalization 918 M 132 M 132 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 1 550
Free-Float 50,1%
Managers and Directors
Søren Krogh Knudsen President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Iversen Chief Financial Officer
Ib Kunøe Chairman
Ole Fritze Chief Operating Officer
Sven Madsen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLUMBUS A/S12.88%132
ACCENTURE PLC13.78%191 733
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.1.95%147 158
SIEMENS AG20.33%132 416
IBM-8.52%117 038
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-11.04%87 780
