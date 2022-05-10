Q1 Report 2022

Company announcement no. 16/2022
Revenue growth of 7% in Q1 2022
”The first quarter of the year has been heavily focused on building a strong organization to fuel for growth.”, says CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen.
Performance highlights for the period 1 January to 31 March 2022
All numbers and comments are on the continued business (excluding the divested entities Russia, US SMB, To-Increase and Baltics):
- Revenue increased by 7% in Q1 2022 to DKK 393m (Q1 2021: DKK 367m).
- EBITDA decreased to DKK 30m in Q1 2022 (Q1 2021: DKK 38m). The decrease is mainly caused by an increase in staff cost, use of subcontractors and higher spend of other external cost.
- Negative effect of discontinuing Columbus Russia by DKK 25m.
- Hiring 114 new talents
- Salary as a percentage of revenue increased by approx. 2% compared to FY 2021
- YTD efficiency 62%
- Divestment of Columbus Russia
- Strengthening our One Columbus culture
Service revenue split on Business Lines
|DKK ´000
|Q1 2022
|Q1 2021
|∆%
|
|
|
|
|Cloud ERP
|179,511
|188,908
|-5.0%
|Columbus Care
|71,808
|62,693
|14.5%
|Digital Commerce
|45,930
|39,431
|16.5%
|Data & Analytics
|15,319
|5,106
|200.0%
|Customer Experience & Engagement
|11,527
|9,393
|22.7%
|Other Local Business
|18,946
|16,087
|17.8%
|Total sale of services
|343,041
|321,618
|6.7%
|
|
|
|
|Total sale of products
|49,808
|45,016
|10.6%
|
|
|
|
|Total net revenue
|392,849
|366,634
|7.2%
Service revenue split on Market Units
|DKK ´000
|Q1 2022
|Q1 2021
|∆%
|
|
|
|
|Sweden
|139,099
|131,044
|6.1%
|Denmark
|65,564
|63,556
|3.2%
|Norway
|70,000
|61,852
|13.2%
|UK
|39,989
|38,096
|5.0%
|US
|19,961
|18,538
|7.7%
|Other
|7,275
|7,411
|-1.8%
|GDC
|1,153
|1,121
|2.9%
|Total sale of services
|343,041
|321,618
|6.7%
|
|
|
|
|Total sale of products
|49,808
|45,016
|10.6%
|
|
|
|
|Total net revenue
|392,849
|366,634
|7.2%
Outlook for 2022
Based on the financial performance in Q1 2022, current order book and pipeline, our full year guidance for 2022 will remain unchanged as follows.
- Revenue is expected to be in the range of DKK 1,525m – 1,625m corresponding to an organic growth of 8% to 15%.
- EBITDA is expected to be in the range of DKK 120m –145m corresponding to a growth of 34% to 62%.
