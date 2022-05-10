Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Columbus A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COLUM   DK0010268366

COLUMBUS A/S

(COLUM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  05/10 03:03:01 am EDT
8.860 DKK   -0.11%
03:12aQ1 Report 2022
GL
05/02COLUMBUS A/S : Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2022 - English
PU
05/02Amendment of Articles of Association
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Q1 Report 2022

05/10/2022 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company announcement no. 16/2022

Revenue growth of 7% in Q1 2022

”The first quarter of the year has been heavily focused on building a strong organization to fuel for growth.”, says CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen.

Performance highlights for the period 1 January to 31 March 2022
All numbers and comments are on the continued business (excluding the divested entities Russia, US SMB, To-Increase and Baltics):

  • Revenue increased by 7% in Q1 2022 to DKK 393m (Q1 2021: DKK 367m).
  • EBITDA decreased to DKK 30m in Q1 2022 (Q1 2021: DKK 38m). The decrease is mainly caused by an increase in staff cost, use of subcontractors and higher spend of other external cost.
  • Negative effect of discontinuing Columbus Russia by DKK 25m.
  • Hiring 114 new talents
  • Salary as a percentage of revenue increased by approx. 2% compared to FY 2021
  • YTD efficiency 62%
  • Divestment of Columbus Russia
  • Strengthening our One Columbus culture

Service revenue split on Business Lines

DKK ´000Q1 2022Q1 2021∆%
    
Cloud ERP179,511188,908-5.0%
Columbus Care71,80862,69314.5%
Digital Commerce45,93039,43116.5%
Data & Analytics15,3195,106200.0%
Customer Experience & Engagement11,5279,39322.7%
Other Local Business18,94616,08717.8%
Total sale of services343,041321,6186.7%
    
Total sale of products 49,80845,01610.6%
    
Total net revenue392,849366,6347.2%

Service revenue split on Market Units

DKK ´000Q1 2022Q1 2021∆%
    
Sweden139,099131,0446.1%
Denmark65,56463,5563.2%
Norway70,00061,85213.2%
UK39,98938,0965.0%
US19,96118,5387.7%
Other7,2757,411-1.8%
GDC1,1531,1212.9%
Total sale of services343,041321,6186.7%
    
Total sale of products 49,80845,01610.6%
    
Total net revenue392,849366,6347.2%

Outlook for 2022
Based on the financial performance in Q1 2022, current order book and pipeline, our full year guidance for 2022 will remain unchanged as follows.

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of DKK 1,525m – 1,625m corresponding to an organic growth of 8% to 15%.
  • EBITDA is expected to be in the range of DKK 120m –145m corresponding to a growth of 34% to 62%.

Live webcast and conference call
Columbus is hosting a live webcast and conference call on 10 May 2022 at 13:00 CET. The webcast is hosted by CEO & President Søren Krogh Knudsen and Head of Global Finance Operations, Nicole Bluhme.

Webcast: Please login to the webcast via Columbus’ investor site where you can follow the presentation and submit your written questions during the call: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events

Conference call: It will be possible to raise a question during the presentation. Dial in details:

  • Denmark: +45 32 72 04 17
  • UK/International: +44 (0) 2071928338
  • USA: +1 6467413167
  • Conference-ID: 7165708

Please dial in a few minutes before to allow time for registration of name and company.

For further information, please contact:

About Columbus
Columbus is a global digital consultancy headquartered in Denmark. For +30 years, we have helped more than 2,500 ambitious companies transform, maximize, and futureproof their business digitally. Columbus employs more than 1,750 digital advisors and consultants focused on the manufacturing-, retail & distribution-, and food & process industries. We offer end-to-end digital services and solutions within Strategy & Change, Cloud ERP, Data & Analytics, Application Management, Digital Commerce, and Customer Experience. Columbus has offices and partners all over the world and we deliver our solutions and services locally – on a global scale. Columbus A/S is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen – COLUM

For more information visit www.columbusglobal.com.

 

 

Attachment


All news about COLUMBUS A/S
03:12aQ1 Report 2022
GL
05/02COLUMBUS A/S : Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2022 - English
PU
05/02Amendment of Articles of Association
GL
05/02COLUMBUS A/S : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/29Passing of Columbus A/S' Annual General Meeting and subsequent constitution of the Boar..
GL
04/29Columbus A/S’ Announces Proposal of Ordinary Dividend
CI
04/25COLUMBUS A/S : Remember Monitoring and Respect for Classic Virtues – Even When ERP I..
PU
04/08Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by..
GL
04/07CORRECTION : Notice to convene Annual General Meeting
GL
04/07COLUMBUS A/S : Proposed Articles of Association - English
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 482 M 210 M 210 M
Net income 2021 759 M 107 M 107 M
Net Debt 2021 96,9 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,62x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 147 M 162 M 162 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 1 750
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart COLUMBUS A/S
Duration : Period :
Columbus A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLUMBUS A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Søren Krogh Knudsen President & Chief Executive Officer
Hans Henrik Thrane Chief Financial Officer
Ib Kunøe Chairman
Ole Fritze Chief Operating Officer
Sven Madsen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLUMBUS A/S-7.02%162
TOPBUILD CORP.-29.61%6 332
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.-36.58%2 575
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB (PUBL)-32.05%1 734
INSTALCO AB (PUBL)-41.40%1 309
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL BUILDING (GROUP) CO., LTD2.58%1 307