Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Columbus A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    COLUM   DK0010268366

COLUMBUS A/S

(COLUM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  05/20 10:59:44 am EDT
8.590 DKK   +1.06%
01:00pTransactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities
GL
05/10TRANSCRIPT : Columbus A/S, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
CI
05/10Q1 Report 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities

05/22/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Company announcement no. 17/2022

Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

NameConsolidated Holdings A/S
Senior management employee’s positionChairman of the Board
Relationship with member of senior management employeeConsolidated Holdings A/S is controlled by Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe
ISIN codeDK0010268366
Type of securityShares
Nature of transactionPurchase
Trading date20 May 2022
Market in which transaction was executedNasdaq Copenhagen
Number of securities traded116,746
Market value (DKK) of securities traded969,342.04

Ib Kunøe                        Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board                CEO & President



For further information, please contact:

CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about COLUMBUS A/S
01:00pTransactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by..
GL
05/10TRANSCRIPT : Columbus A/S, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
CI
05/10Q1 Report 2022
GL
05/10Columbus A/S Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/10Columbus A/S Provides Revenue Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
05/02COLUMBUS A/S : Minutes from Annual General Meeting 2022 - English
PU
05/02Amendment of Articles of Association
GL
05/02COLUMBUS A/S : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/29Passing of Columbus A/S' Annual General Meeting and subsequent constitution of the Boar..
GL
04/29Columbus A/S’ Announces Proposal of Ordinary Dividend
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 482 M 210 M 210 M
Net income 2021 759 M 108 M 108 M
Net Debt 2021 96,9 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,62x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 110 M 157 M 157 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 1 750
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart COLUMBUS A/S
Duration : Period :
Columbus A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLUMBUS A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Søren Krogh Knudsen President & Chief Executive Officer
Hans Henrik Thrane Chief Financial Officer
Ib Kunøe Chairman
Ole Fritze Chief Operating Officer
Sven Madsen Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLUMBUS A/S-9.96%157
TOPBUILD CORP.-31.27%6 183
INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.-37.27%2 547
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB (PUBL)-28.07%1 868
CHANGJIANG & JINGGONG STEEL BUILDING (GROUP) CO., LTD5.16%1 347
INSTALCO AB (PUBL)-43.08%1 292