Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities

Company announcement no. 17/2022

Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.



Name Consolidated Holdings A/S Senior management employee’s position Chairman of the Board Relationship with member of senior management employee Consolidated Holdings A/S is controlled by Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe ISIN code DK0010268366 Type of security Shares Nature of transaction Purchase Trading date 20 May 2022 Market in which transaction was executed Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of securities traded 116,746 Market value (DKK) of securities traded 969,342.04

Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen

Chairman of the Board CEO & President





For further information, please contact:



CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00

Attachment