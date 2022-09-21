Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities

Company announcement no. 27/2022
Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
|Name
|Søren Krogh Knudsen Holding ApS
|Senior management employee’s position
|CEO & President
|Relationship with member of senior management employee
|Søren Krogh Knudsen Holding ApS is 100% owned by CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen
|ISIN code
|DK0010268366
|Type of security
|Shares
|Nature of transaction
|Purchase
|Trading date
|21 September 2022
|Market in which transaction was executed
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of securities traded
|64,428
|Market value (DKK) of securities traded
|499,990.72
Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board CEO & President
