    COLUM   DK0010268366

COLUMBUS A/S

(COLUM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-09-21 am EDT
7.600 DKK   -2.06%
04:43pTransactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities
GL
04:43pTransactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities
GL
09/19Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities
GL
Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities

09/21/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
Company announcement no. 27/2022


Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

NameSøren Krogh Knudsen Holding ApS
Senior management employee’s positionCEO & President
Relationship with member of senior management employeeSøren Krogh Knudsen Holding ApS is 100% owned by CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen
ISIN codeDK0010268366
Type of securityShares
Nature of transactionPurchase
Trading date21 September 2022
Market in which transaction was executedNasdaq Copenhagen
Number of securities traded64,428
Market value (DKK) of securities traded499,990.72

Ib Kunøe                        Søren Krogh Knudsen
Chairman of the Board                CEO & President



For further information, please contact:

CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00

