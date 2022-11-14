Update of financial outlook for 2022

Company announcement no. 28/2022

Columbus A/S reports preliminary results for Q3 2022 and updates full-year financial guidance for 2022



Preliminary results for Q3 are as follows:

Net revenue amounted to DKK 334m, corresponding to an organic growth of 9%.

EBITDA amounted to DKK 16m, an increase of DKK 15m compared to Q3 2021.

During the past 6 quarters Columbus continued to deliver solid organic growth despite increased uncertainty in our business environment.

“Investments in new business areas and higher value consulting skills have proven to deliver growth. Equally, streamlining of our operations and processes continues to deliver positive effects. However, these initiatives have required significant effort in the short-term resulting in slower efficiency improvements and cost optimisations than expected”, says CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen.

Consequently, Columbus A/S updates the full-year financial guidance for 2022.

Revenue guidance specified

Our top-line is developing satisfactorily although with slightly lower overall growth than expected due to longer sales processes. Consequently, we specify the full-year revenue guidance, from a range of DKK 1,525m – 1,625m to:

Revenue guidance is specified to DKK ~1.525m

EBITDA guidance adjusted

The EBITDA guidance for 2022 is revised to reflect the slower than expected efficiency improvements in second half of 2022 and general higher uncertainty in the markets in which Columbus operates.

Consequently, Columbus is adjusting the full-year guidance for EBITDA from a range of DKK 120m – 145m to:

EBITDA guidance is adjusted to DKK ~100m

Columbus will, as previously communicated, release its Interim Report for Q3 2022 on 15 November 2022, with further details on the performance in Q3 2022 and will host a teleconference for investors and analysts on the same day at 13:00 pm CET.









For further information, please contact:



Group CFO, Brian Iversen, brian.iversen@columbusglobal.com, +45 26 77 69 91

Attachment