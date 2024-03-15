Company announcement no. 9/2024







The Interim Report Q3 2024 will be published on 7 November 2024 instead of 6 November 2024. All other dates remain unchanged.

Updated Financial Calendar for the rest of 2024:



Annual General Meeting 25 April 2024

Interim Report Q1 8 May 2024

Interim Report Q2 22 August 2024

Interim Report Q3 7 November 2024

After publication of financial statements the Company will conduct an investor presentation via a conference call and webcast. For details regarding the conference calls, please see the Company’s website: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events

Annual General Meeting:

Columbus A/S’s annual general meeting will take place on Thursday 25 April 2024 at Lautrupvang 6, 2750 Ballerup. The meeting will start at 10.00.

Ib Kunøe Søren Krogh Knudsen

Chairman of the Board CEO & President





For further information, please contact:



CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen, +45 70 20 50 00

Attachment