  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Columbus McKinnon Corporation
  News
  Summary
    CMCO   US1993331057

COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORPORATION

(CMCO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Columbus McKinnon Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

01/13/2022 | 04:17pm EST
Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer and manufacturer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, announced that it will release its third quarter fiscal year 2022 results before the markets open on Thursday, January 27, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call

Thursday, January 27, 2022
10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: 201-493-6780
Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: investors.columbusmckinnon.com

An audio replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the day of the call through Thursday, February 3, 2022. To listen to the audio replay, dial 412-317-6671 and enter the conference ID number 13725924. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay at investors.columbusmckinnon.com, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at www.columbusmckinnon.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 890 M - -
Net income 2022 35,3 M - -
Net Debt 2022 397 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 41,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 395 M 1 395 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,74x
Nbr of Employees 2 651
Free-Float -
Chart COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Columbus McKinnon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 49,05 $
Average target price 64,44 $
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David J. Wilson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory P. Rustowicz CFO, Vice President & Head-Investor Relations
Richard H. Fleming Chairman
Nicholas T. Pinchuk Independent Director
Liam G. McCarthy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORPORATION5.40%1 395
CATERPILLAR INC.7.57%120 305
SANY HEAVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD4.91%32 518
ZOOMLION HEAVY INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.4.18%9 518
XCMG CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD.2.17%7 576
DOOSAN BOBCAT INC.5.64%3 650