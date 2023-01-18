Columbus McKinnon Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call and Webcast

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, announced that it will release its third quarter fiscal year 2023 results before the markets open on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call

Wednesday, February 1, 2023

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone: 201-493-6780

Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: investors.columbusmckinnon.com

An audio replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the day of the call through Wednesday, February 8, 2023. To listen to the audio replay, dial 412-317-6671 and enter the conference ID number 13735008. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay at investors.columbusmckinnon.com, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at www.columbusmckinnon.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005314/en/