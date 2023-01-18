Advanced search
    CMCO   US1993331057

COLUMBUS MCKINNON CORPORATION

(CMCO)
01/17/2023
35.67 USD   -1.79%
08:32aColumbus McKinnon Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call and Webcast
BU
01/09Columbus Mckinnon Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/09Columbus McKinnon Appoints Rebecca Yeung to Board of Directors
BU
Columbus McKinnon Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call and Webcast

01/18/2023 | 08:32am EST
Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, announced that it will release its third quarter fiscal year 2023 results before the markets open on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period and discuss its corporate strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Conference Call
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
10:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: 201-493-6780
Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: investors.columbusmckinnon.com

An audio replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the day of the call through Wednesday, February 8, 2023. To listen to the audio replay, dial 412-317-6671 and enter the conference ID number 13735008. Alternatively, you may access the webcast replay at investors.columbusmckinnon.com, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon is a leading worldwide designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions that move the world forward and improve lives by efficiently and ergonomically moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials. Key products include hoists, crane components, precision conveyor systems, rigging tools, light rail workstations and digital power and motion control systems. The Company is focused on commercial and industrial applications that require the safety and quality provided by its superior design and engineering know-how. Comprehensive information on Columbus McKinnon is available at www.columbusmckinnon.com.


© Business Wire 2023
