Dear Fellow Shareholders:

We delivered another year of record performance in a dynamic operating environment in fiscal 2024. Throughout the year, we continued to execute on our transformation remaining committed to our value creation roadmap demonstrating both growth and margin expansion. This work would not be possible without our 3,500 team members, who are dedicated to serving our customers and are critical to the execution of the strategy.

Executing our Transformation to Deliver on Behalf of our Stakeholders:

Our performance and progress support our belief that we have the right strategic foundation, and we remain optimistic about the future of our company. Powered by a well-defined transformation that has delivered improvement in operating profit over the last few years, we are repositioning ourselves in the marketplace. Leveraging our market leading positioning in lifting for material handling, we have also become a leader in precision conveyance and have a strong presence in automation and linear motion. We remain committed to delivering profitable growth, improving our customer experience and operational performance, executing our footprint simplification plan and investing in employee engagement. We are excited about the road ahead.

Our Board of Directors is Actively Engaged in our Strategy:

As stewards of our Company, our Board serves an essential role in guiding our overall long-term strategy in partnership with management. The Board has remained focused on governing the execution of our strategy and believes that delivering on the Company's growth and margin expansion initiatives positions the company to deliver compounding value for shareholders over time. Our Board has deep experience in the areas of strategic development and risk oversight and provides insight into some of the most important issues facing the company.

Aligning our Board with our Strategic and Operational Needs:

As our Company evolves, so do the skills, qualifications, attributes and experience that the Board seeks in its director nominees. We take a strategic approach to our Board composition and focused our efforts on adding new Board members whose skills are best aligned with our strategy. In the last 18 months, we welcomed two new independent directors. Rebecca Yeung brings leadership in operations sciences and advanced technologies with significant experience in automation and digitization megatrends. Chris Stephens joins us with deep financial expertise and a proven track record of executing business transformations and growing businesses both organically and through M&A in attractive end markets.

We are proud of the ongoing evolution of our Board and its track record on refreshment with a well-rounded range of attributes, viewpoints and experience. One of the qualifications that we highly value is operational execution. Each of our nominees is a veteran operator with real world experience leading large organizations.